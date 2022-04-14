Bazed Games (BAZED) Tokenomics
Bazed is a distinguished online casino and player-versus-player (PvP) platform empowered by web3 technology. By delivering an enthralling and in-depth experience for global players, we emphasize community engagement. The ongoing development of our services is significantly influenced by the insights and requirements of our user base. Games DAO, a distinguished Gambling Platform utilizing the innovative technology of the Ethereum blockchain. We take pride in offering an extensive range of gaming adventures, comprising five proprietary games, engineered by our dedicated team. These exclusive Bazed Originals, namely Coin Flip, Jackpot, Dream Towers, and Crash, are fashioned to provide unparalleled excitement. Furthermore, our gaming offerings have been enriched by the addition of assorted slots and table games from premier suppliers. All Bazed Original games undergo stringent examination to maintain the utmost standards of safety, integrity, and fairness. Bazed’s commitment to prioritizing player experience sets it apart. We offer a trustworthy and lawful platform that provides secure and fair gaming. Utilizing the ETH blockchain’s capabilities, we provide novel features such as wagering with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and handling various cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Our fusion of traditional casino gaming with pioneering technology fosters a community-centric experience, making us a one-of-a-kind gaming destination.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAZED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAZED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
