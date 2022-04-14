Banana (N) Tokenomics
In the ever-surprising world of crypto, Justin Sun, founder of Tron, made headlines after purchasing a taped banana art piece, sparking a viral frenzy. Sun then took to Twitter, cryptically linking his purchase to Tron with the phrase: "N for Banana." This playful moment gave rise to Banana Coin, a memecoin with the ticker $N, built on the Tron blockchain. Combining humor, art, and blockchain innovation, $N embodies the essence of crypto culture: unpredictable, engaging, and driven by community enthusiasm. Whether it’s a clever nod to the meme economy or a new trendsetter, $N is already making waves in the Tron ecosystem, proving that even a banana can fuel the next big crypto phenomenon.
Understanding the tokenomics of Banana (N) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of N tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many N tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
