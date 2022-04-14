Avatly (AVATLY) Information

THE FIRST METAVERSE FOR FASHION INDUSTRY NEW DIMENSION Our desire is to create outstanding experience of trying on virtual clothes in the Metaverse. We are convinced that Metaverse and VR technology is the key to realising this vision. FASHION EXPERIENCE Thanks to the metaverse and 3D avatars, we take the shopping experience into a completely new dimension. Trying on, sharing outfits and buying clothes in the metaverse will be so unbelievably exciting that you will never want to do it in other way.