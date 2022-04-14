Automata (ATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Automata (ATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Automata Network is a modular attestation layer that extends machine trust to Ethereum with TEE Coprocessors. With Proof of Machinehood, a global, decentralized network of machine attestations helps rollups to achieve an Ethereum-aligned future without excessive computation or economic stake. Our offerings include 1RPC, a private RPC relay that protects user metadata, TEE Multi-Prover, which integrates Intel SGX for diverse and resilient proof methods and TEE Builder, which ensures transaction confidentiality and user privacy by securing sensitive data within Intel SGX.

Automata (ATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Automata (ATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.14M $ 31.14M $ 31.14M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 587.79M $ 587.79M $ 587.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.99M $ 52.99M $ 52.99M All-Time High: $ 2.36 $ 2.36 $ 2.36 All-Time Low: $ 0.0355274 $ 0.0355274 $ 0.0355274 Current Price: $ 0.05308 $ 0.05308 $ 0.05308 Learn more about Automata (ATA) price

Automata (ATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Automata (ATA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATA's tokenomics, explore ATA token's live price!

