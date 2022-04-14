Araracoin (ARARA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Araracoin (ARARA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Araracoin (ARARA) Information Araracoin (ARARA) is a BEP20 token designed to support wildlife conservation through blockchain technology. The project allocates 20% of its total supply and implements a transaction fee mechanism to fund environmental initiatives, creating a self-sustaining funding model for biodiversity preservation. Beyond direct funding, Araracoin incorporates decentralized governance, allowing ARARA holders to vote on conservation fund allocations, ensuring community-driven decision-making. The project also leverages memecoin appeal, using the macaw as a symbol to attract a broad audience while promoting environmental awareness. Built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), ARARA facilitates fast and low-cost transactions, while ensuring transparency and security through blockchain technology. The smart contract has been audited by CyberScope, reinforcing trust in its infrastructure. Official Website: https://www.araracoin.org Whitepaper: https://www.araracoin.org/docs/white-paper-araracoin-en-us.pdf Buy ARARA Now!

Araracoin (ARARA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Araracoin (ARARA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.18M $ 18.18M $ 18.18M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 36.25B $ 36.25B $ 36.25B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.16M $ 50.16M $ 50.16M All-Time High: $ 0.00107827 $ 0.00107827 $ 0.00107827 All-Time Low: $ 0.00020025 $ 0.00020025 $ 0.00020025 Current Price: $ 0.0005024 $ 0.0005024 $ 0.0005024 Learn more about Araracoin (ARARA) price

Araracoin (ARARA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Araracoin (ARARA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARARA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARARA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARARA's tokenomics, explore ARARA token's live price!

ARARA Price Prediction Want to know where ARARA might be heading? Our ARARA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ARARA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!