AMPLY (AMPLY) Tokenomics
Amply Finance operates as a decentralized lending platform where users can lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. Users can supply assets and contribute their cryptocurrencies to our lending pools. In return, users receive interest paid by borrowers. Secondly, users can also borrow assets. If user has deposited crypto as collateral, they will be able to borrow other cryptocurrencies. The amount one can borrow depends on the risk level of the chosen collateral and the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Once you wish to close your position, one can repay their borrowed cryptocurrencies along with any accrued interest to close out the loan position. Lastly, if there no more outstanding loans, one can withdraw their deposited crypto assets from the lending pools at any time.
Understanding the tokenomics of AMPLY (AMPLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMPLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMPLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AMPLY Price Prediction
