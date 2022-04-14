Amiko (AMIKO) Tokenomics
Amiko is the orchestration layer in your AI Agent tech stack, bringing AI Agents to the world of physical devices. Amiko allows for hosting, coordinating, and growing an AI swarm ecosystem with MPC functionality. Running entirely on user-owned devices, Amiko supports personal, persistent AI agents.
The Amiko Kick flagship hardware features Eliza, an emotionally aware lead agent who manages daily life while helping to train your digital twin — an evolving AI avatar shaped by the user’s interactions. The system includes long-term memory, on-device language models, and modular agent support, all operating without cloud dependence. With optional $AMIKO token participation, users can contribute compute or behavioral models to the broader network, while keeping core functions fully local and under their control.
Understanding the tokenomics of Amiko (AMIKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMIKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMIKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
