aiPump (AIPUMP) Information
Fairlaunch or own AI Agents, operating any social media aiPump is the first platform that allows to create & fairlaunch AI-driven agents on Solana, Base, and Ethereum.
These agents interact autonomously on digital platforms (such as their own X, Telegram, Chatbots and web3 wallets), providing engagement and utility while also having associated
tokens for ownership and monetization.
aiPump is like Pump Fun, for AI Agents. Launch an AI Agent on aiPump and get:
AI Twitter Agent AI Telegram Agent Proof of Consciousness AI Video Chatbot
aiPump (AIPUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of aiPump (AIPUMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIPUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIPUMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
