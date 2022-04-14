aBTC (ABTC) Tokenomics
aBTC (ABTC) Information
Echo is a multifaceted protocol specializing in bridging, liquid staking and restacking, and yield solutions. It seamlessly interoperates within the Move ecosystem. Echo aims to introduce BTC liquidity and restaking solutions for BTC assets within Move.
Users can earn rewards on the Echo protocol through the following methods:
- Bridge BTC assets to Echo to earn Echo points
- Deposit aBTC on Echo Lend to receive boosted APT yield up to 10%
- Stake APT earned on Echo to receive additional Echo Points and earn 7% staking rewards
Users can begin earning Echo rewards immediately upon bridging BTC and receiving aBTC on Echo. Echo points are awarded based on the amount of BTC bridged over, which users can convert into APT rewards by depositing aBTC on Echo Lend.
Understanding the tokenomics of aBTC (ABTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ABTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ABTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
