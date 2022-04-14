DappRadar (RADAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DappRadar (RADAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DappRadar (RADAR) Information Dappradar is the world's DAPP store - tracking and ranking all decentralized applications across all protocols and vertical domains$ Radar, the native token of dappradar ecosystem, represents an opportunity to directly contribute, manage and shape the future of the world's dappstore. Official Website: https://dappradar.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.dappradar.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x44709a920fccf795fbc57baa433cc3dd53c44dbe Buy RADAR Now!

DappRadar (RADAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DappRadar (RADAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.58M $ 1.58M $ 1.58M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 960.10M $ 960.10M $ 960.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.06142 $ 0.06142 $ 0.06142 All-Time Low: $ 0.001177962525331561 $ 0.001177962525331561 $ 0.001177962525331561 Current Price: $ 0.00165 $ 0.00165 $ 0.00165 Learn more about DappRadar (RADAR) price

DappRadar (RADAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DappRadar (RADAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RADAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RADAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RADAR's tokenomics, explore RADAR token's live price!

