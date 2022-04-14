Omni Network (OMNI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Omni Network (OMNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Omni Network (OMNI) Information Omni is an Ethereum-native interoperability protocol that establishes low latency communications between all Ethereum rollups. Omni offers a secure, performant, and globally compatible architecture that presents Ethereum as a single, unified operating system to both users and developers. Official Website: https://omni.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.omni.network/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x36e66fbbce51e4cd5bd3c62b637eb411b18949d4

Omni Network (OMNI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Omni Network (OMNI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 91.69M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 34.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 49.48 All-Time Low: $ 1.3721862533418974 Current Price: $ 2.66

Omni Network (OMNI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Omni Network (OMNI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMNI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMNI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

