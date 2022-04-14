Cheqd (CHEQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cheqd (CHEQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cheqd (CHEQ) Information Cheqd is a privacy-preserving payment and credential network that empowers users and organisations with ownership, portability, and control over their data. Building upon Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Verifiable Credentials, data can be transacted while prioritising individual privacy and market-first principles. Official Website: https://www.cheqd.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.cheqd.io/product Block Explorer: https://explorer.cheqd.io

Cheqd (CHEQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cheqd (CHEQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.07M $ 10.07M $ 10.07M Total Supply: $ 1.24B $ 1.24B $ 1.24B Circulating Supply: $ 642.49M $ 642.49M $ 642.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.49M $ 19.49M $ 19.49M All-Time High: $ 0.188 $ 0.188 $ 0.188 All-Time Low: $ 0.012413606257030118 $ 0.012413606257030118 $ 0.012413606257030118 Current Price: $ 0.01568 $ 0.01568 $ 0.01568 Learn more about Cheqd (CHEQ) price

Cheqd (CHEQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cheqd (CHEQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHEQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHEQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHEQ's tokenomics, explore CHEQ token's live price!

