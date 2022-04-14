Aurora (AURORA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aurora (AURORA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aurora (AURORA) Information Aurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users. Official Website: https://aurora.dev/ Whitepaper: https://doc.aurora.dev/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xaaaaaa20d9e0e2461697782ef11675f668207961 Buy AURORA Now!

Aurora (AURORA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aurora (AURORA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 49.74M $ 49.74M $ 49.74M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 623.87M $ 623.87M $ 623.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 79.72M $ 79.72M $ 79.72M All-Time High: $ 36.1 $ 36.1 $ 36.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.04756432776797119 $ 0.04756432776797119 $ 0.04756432776797119 Current Price: $ 0.07972 $ 0.07972 $ 0.07972 Learn more about Aurora (AURORA) price

Aurora (AURORA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aurora (AURORA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AURORA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AURORA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AURORA's tokenomics, explore AURORA token's live price!

