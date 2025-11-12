1DEV (1DEV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 1DEV (1DEV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

1DEV (1DEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 1DEV (1DEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 149.17K $ 149.17K $ 149.17K Total Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 849.95M $ 849.95M $ 849.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 175.49K $ 175.49K $ 175.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00079996 $ 0.00079996 $ 0.00079996 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007646 $ 0.00007646 $ 0.00007646 Current Price: $ 0.00017886 $ 0.00017886 $ 0.00017886 Learn more about 1DEV (1DEV) price Buy 1DEV Now!

1DEV (1DEV) Information 1DEV is the Phase 1 activation token for QNET (Quantum Network), an experimental post-quantum blockchain research project. Built as an SPL token on Solana, 1DEV serves as a burn-to-activate mechanism for nodes in the upcoming QNET blockchain. The project demonstrates how modern AI tools enable independent developers to create advanced blockchain technology. 1DEV holders can burn their tokens to activate nodes in QNET's innovative network, which features post-quantum cryptography using CRYSTALS-Dilithium signatures and a unique reputation-based consensus system that eliminates traditional staking requirements. 1DEV is the Phase 1 activation token for QNET (Quantum Network), an experimental post-quantum blockchain research project. Built as an SPL token on Solana, 1DEV serves as a burn-to-activate mechanism for nodes in the upcoming QNET blockchain. The project demonstrates how modern AI tools enable independent developers to create advanced blockchain technology. 1DEV holders can burn their tokens to activate nodes in QNET's innovative network, which features post-quantum cryptography using CRYSTALS-Dilithium signatures and a unique reputation-based consensus system that eliminates traditional staking requirements. Official Website: https://aiqnet.io Whitepaper: https://github.com/AIQnetLab/QNet-Blockchain/blob/testnet/QNet_Whitepaper.md

1DEV (1DEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 1DEV (1DEV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1DEV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1DEV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1DEV's tokenomics, explore 1DEV token's live price!

1DEV Price Prediction Want to know where 1DEV might be heading? Our 1DEV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 1DEV token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!