Aktualna cena Lux SideQuests to 0 USD. Śledź aktualizacje cen LSQ do USD w czasie rzeczywistym, wykresy na żywo, kapitalizację rynkową, 24-godzinny wolumen i więcej. Sprawdź trendy cenowe LSQ łatwo w MEXC już teraz.

Więcej informacji o LSQ

Informacje o cenie LSQ

Czym jest LSQ

Biała księga LSQ

Oficjalna strona internetowa LSQ

Tokenomika LSQ

Prognoza cen LSQ

Cena Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Nienotowany

Aktualna cena 1 LSQ do USD:

$0.00022644
$0.00022644
+4.10%1D
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Wykres Ceny na Żywo
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 11:48:12 (UTC+8)

Informacje o cenie Lux SideQuests (LSQ) (USD)

24-godzinny zakres zmian cen:
$ 0
$ 0
Minimum 24h
$ 0
$ 0
Maksimum 24h

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

-10.73%

+4.18%

-42.27%

-42.27%

Aktualna cena Lux SideQuests (LSQ) wynosi --. W ciągu ostatnich 24 godzin kurs LSQ wahał się między $ 0 a $ 0, co wskazuje na aktywną zmienność rynku. Najwyższy kurs LSQ w historii to $ 0, a najniższy to $ 0.

Pod względem krótkoterminowych wyniki LSQ zmieniły się o -10.73% w ciągu ostatniej godziny, o +4.18% w ciągu 24 godzin i o -42.27% w ciągu ostatnich 7 dni. Daje to szybki przegląd najnowszych trendów cenowych i dynamiki rynkowej na MEXC.

Informacje rynkowe o Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

$ 226.44K
$ 226.44K

--
--

$ 226.44K
$ 226.44K

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

Obecna kapitalizacja rynkowa Lux SideQuests wynosi $ 226.44K, przy -- 24-godzinnego wolumenu obrotu. Podaż LSQ w obiegu wynosi 1.00B, przy całkowitej podaży 1000000000.0. Jego całkowicie rozwodniona wycena (FDV) wynosi $ 226.44K.

Historia ceny Lux SideQuests (LSQ) – USD

W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny Lux SideQuests do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny Lux SideQuests do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny Lux SideQuests do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny Lux SideQuests do USD wyniosła $ 0.

OkresZmień (USD)Zmień (%)
Dzisiaj$ 0+4.18%
30 Dni$ 0-49.75%
60 dni$ 0--
90 dni$ 0--

Co to jest Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie.

Zasoby dla Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Prognoza ceny Lux SideQuests (w USD)

Jaka będzie wartość Lux SideQuests (LSQ) w USD jutro, za tydzień lub za miesiąc? Ile mogą być warte twoje aktywa w Lux SideQuests (LSQ) w 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 roku — a nawet za 10 czy 20 lat? Skorzystaj z naszego narzędzia do przewidywania cen, aby poznać prognozy krótko- i długoterminowe dla Lux SideQuests.

Sprawdź teraz prognozę ceny Lux SideQuests!

LSQ na lokalne waluty

Tokenomika Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Zrozumienie tokenomiki Lux SideQuests (LSQ) może zapewnić głębszy wgląd w długoterminową wartość i potencjał wzrostu. Od sposobu dystrybucji tokenów po zarządzanie podażą – tokenomika odsłania podstawową strukturę ekonomii projektu. Poznaj szczegółową tokenomikę tokena LSQjuż teraz!

Inne pytania: Inne pytania dotyczące Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Jaka jest dziś wartość Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?
Aktualna cena LSQ w USD wynosi 0USD, jest aktualizowana w na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi rynkowymi.
Jaka jest aktualna cena LSQ do USD?
Aktualna cena LSQ w USD wynosi $ 0. Sprawdź Konwerter MEXC, aby poznać dokładną konwersję tokenów.
Jaka jest kapitalizacja rynkowa Lux SideQuests?
Kapitalizacja rynkowa dla LSQ wynosi $ 226.44K USD. Kapitalizacja rynkowa = aktualna cena × podaż w obiegu. Wskazuje całkowitą wartość rynkową tokena i jego pozycję w rankingu.
Jaka jest podaż LSQ w obiegu?
W obiegu LSQ znajduje się 1.00B USD.
Jaka była najwyższa cena w historii (ATH) LSQ?
LSQ osiąga ATH w wysokości 0 USD.
Jaka była najniższa cena w historii (ATL) dla LSQ?
LSQ zaliczył cenę ATL w wysokości 0 USD.
Jaki jest wolumen obrotu LSQ?
Aktualny wolumen obrotu w ciągu 24 godzin dla LSQ wynosi -- USD.
Czy w tym roku LSQ pójdzie wyżej?
LSQ może wzrosnąć w tym roku w zależności od warunków rynkowych i rozwoju projektów. Sprawdź prognozę ceny LSQ, aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółową analizę.
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 11:48:12 (UTC+8)

Zastrzeżenie

Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku. Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.

$103,653.88

$3,438.62

$162.23

$1.0000

$1,477.91

$103,653.88

$3,438.62

$2.3619

$162.23

$1.1459

