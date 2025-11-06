GiełdaDEX+
Aktualna cena Cypher Tempre to 0 USD. Śledź aktualizacje cen CPHY do USD w czasie rzeczywistym, wykresy na żywo, kapitalizację rynkową, 24-godzinny wolumen i więcej. Sprawdź trendy cenowe CPHY łatwo w MEXC już teraz.

Więcej informacji o CPHY

Informacje o cenie CPHY

Czym jest CPHY

Oficjalna strona internetowa CPHY

Tokenomika CPHY

Prognoza cen CPHY

Cena Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Nienotowany

Aktualna cena 1 CPHY do USD:

$0.00080667
$0.00080667$0.00080667
+32.20%1D
mexc
Dane tokenów pochodzą od stron trzecich.
USD
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Wykres Ceny na Żywo
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 11:16:40 (UTC+8)

Informacje o cenie Cypher Tempre (CPHY) (USD)

24-godzinny zakres zmian cen:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Minimum 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Maksimum 24h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00222815
$ 0.00222815$ 0.00222815

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.52%

+32.94%

+9.30%

+9.30%

Aktualna cena Cypher Tempre (CPHY) wynosi --. W ciągu ostatnich 24 godzin kurs CPHY wahał się między $ 0 a $ 0, co wskazuje na aktywną zmienność rynku. Najwyższy kurs CPHY w historii to $ 0.00222815, a najniższy to $ 0.

Pod względem krótkoterminowych wyniki CPHY zmieniły się o +0.52% w ciągu ostatniej godziny, o +32.94% w ciągu 24 godzin i o +9.30% w ciągu ostatnich 7 dni. Daje to szybki przegląd najnowszych trendów cenowych i dynamiki rynkowej na MEXC.

Informacje rynkowe o Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

$ 806.67K
$ 806.67K$ 806.67K

--
----

$ 806.67K
$ 806.67K$ 806.67K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Obecna kapitalizacja rynkowa Cypher Tempre wynosi $ 806.67K, przy -- 24-godzinnego wolumenu obrotu. Podaż CPHY w obiegu wynosi 1.00B, przy całkowitej podaży 1000000000.0. Jego całkowicie rozwodniona wycena (FDV) wynosi $ 806.67K.

Historia ceny Cypher Tempre (CPHY) – USD

W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny Cypher Tempre do USD wyniosła $ +0.00019994.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny Cypher Tempre do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny Cypher Tempre do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny Cypher Tempre do USD wyniosła $ 0.

OkresZmień (USD)Zmień (%)
Dzisiaj$ +0.00019994+32.94%
30 Dni$ 0+16.91%
60 dni$ 0--
90 dni$ 0--

Co to jest Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.

Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.

The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.

Core Foundational Pillars:

The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:

  1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):

    • This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
    • It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
    • By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.

  2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):

    • This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
    • Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
    • If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.

  3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):

    • Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
    • It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
    • When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.

Specialized Cognitive Systems

The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:

  • Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
  • Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.

In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).

Zasoby dla Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Oficjalna strona internetowa

Prognoza ceny Cypher Tempre (w USD)

Jaka będzie wartość Cypher Tempre (CPHY) w USD jutro, za tydzień lub za miesiąc? Ile mogą być warte twoje aktywa w Cypher Tempre (CPHY) w 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 roku — a nawet za 10 czy 20 lat? Skorzystaj z naszego narzędzia do przewidywania cen, aby poznać prognozy krótko- i długoterminowe dla Cypher Tempre.

Sprawdź teraz prognozę ceny Cypher Tempre!

CPHY na lokalne waluty

Tokenomika Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Zrozumienie tokenomiki Cypher Tempre (CPHY) może zapewnić głębszy wgląd w długoterminową wartość i potencjał wzrostu. Od sposobu dystrybucji tokenów po zarządzanie podażą – tokenomika odsłania podstawową strukturę ekonomii projektu. Poznaj szczegółową tokenomikę tokena CPHYjuż teraz!

Inne pytania: Inne pytania dotyczące Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Jaka jest dziś wartość Cypher Tempre (CPHY)?
Aktualna cena CPHY w USD wynosi 0USD, jest aktualizowana w na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi rynkowymi.
Jaka jest aktualna cena CPHY do USD?
Aktualna cena CPHY w USD wynosi $ 0. Sprawdź Konwerter MEXC, aby poznać dokładną konwersję tokenów.
Jaka jest kapitalizacja rynkowa Cypher Tempre?
Kapitalizacja rynkowa dla CPHY wynosi $ 806.67K USD. Kapitalizacja rynkowa = aktualna cena × podaż w obiegu. Wskazuje całkowitą wartość rynkową tokena i jego pozycję w rankingu.
Jaka jest podaż CPHY w obiegu?
W obiegu CPHY znajduje się 1.00B USD.
Jaka była najwyższa cena w historii (ATH) CPHY?
CPHY osiąga ATH w wysokości 0.00222815 USD.
Jaka była najniższa cena w historii (ATL) dla CPHY?
CPHY zaliczył cenę ATL w wysokości 0 USD.
Jaki jest wolumen obrotu CPHY?
Aktualny wolumen obrotu w ciągu 24 godzin dla CPHY wynosi -- USD.
Czy w tym roku CPHY pójdzie wyżej?
CPHY może wzrosnąć w tym roku w zależności od warunków rynkowych i rozwoju projektów. Sprawdź prognozę ceny CPHY, aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółową analizę.
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 11:16:40 (UTC+8)

