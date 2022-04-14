Upup Space (UPP) Tokenomie
Upup Space (UPP) Informatie
UPUP stands as the world's first blockchain-based open protocol aggregation platform, revolutionizing the gaming industry by leveraging decentralized technology. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that restrict token usage or developer access, UPUP empowers users to create game protocol fund pools with any token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), such as its native UPP token (contract: 0x2cf50922ff77a24605e05c2a979f4f8d01d62413). This universal token compatibility allows players to participate in games using any BEP20 token, fostering inclusivity and lowering entry barriers for global users. By removing token-specific limitations, UPUP creates a dynamic, diverse ecosystem where players and creators can engage freely, driving innovation and adoption. The platform’s open-access model is a game-changer for developers. UPUP welcomes all program developers, regardless of experience or resources, to build and deploy game protocols. This democratized approach contrasts with closed ecosystems, enabling a broad range of creators—from independent developers to established studios—to contribute to the platform. Developers benefit from a permanent commission revenue model, earning ongoing profits from their games without expiration. This sustainable income stream, combined with UPUP’s high traffic, ensures creators gain both financial rewards and exposure, positioning the platform as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation. For developers, UPUP is more than a gaming platform; it’s a dual-benefit entrepreneurial ecosystem. By integrating their protocols, developers tap into UPUP’s growing user base, amplifying their projects’ visibility and user engagement. The platform’s traffic-driven model transforms clicks and interactions into tangible profits, offering a unique opportunity to scale projects while earning commissions. This dual advantage—financial gain and audience growth—makes UPUP an ideal launchpad for Web3 entrepreneurs seeking to innovate in blockchain gaming.
Upup Space (UPP) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Upup Space (UPP), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Upup Space (UPP) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Upup Space (UPP) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal UPP tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel UPP tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van UPP begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van UPP token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van UPP
Wil je weten waar je UPP naartoe gaat? Onze UPP prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.