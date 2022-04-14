QuStream (QST) Tokenomie
QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness.
At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries.
QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization.
The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment.
Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal QST tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel QST tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van QST begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van QST token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.