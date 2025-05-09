Polymath Prijs (POLY)
De live prijs van Polymath (POLY) vandaag is 0.0317252 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 28.51M USD. De prijs van POLY naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Polymath:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Polymath prijswijziging binnen de dag is +7.43%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 898.55M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van POLY naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige POLY prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Polymath naar USD $ +0.00219315.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Polymath naar USD $ +0.0066898802.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Polymath naar USD $ +0.0190269856.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Polymath naar USD $ +0.000978374995470958.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00219315
|+7.43%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0066898802
|+21.09%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0190269856
|+59.97%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.000978374995470958
|+3.18%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Polymath: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.64%
+7.43%
+34.07%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 POLY naar VND
₫813.4658532
|1 POLY naar AUD
A$0.04917406
|1 POLY naar GBP
￡0.0237939
|1 POLY naar EUR
€0.027918176
|1 POLY naar USD
$0.0317252
|1 POLY naar MYR
RM0.13641836
|1 POLY naar TRY
₺1.2293515
|1 POLY naar JPY
¥4.603009268
|1 POLY naar RUB
₽2.6569855
|1 POLY naar INR
₹2.707111316
|1 POLY naar IDR
Rp520.085162688
|1 POLY naar KRW
₩44.37086472
|1 POLY naar PHP
₱1.756941576
|1 POLY naar EGP
￡E.1.605929624
|1 POLY naar BRL
R$0.17924738
|1 POLY naar CAD
C$0.044098028
|1 POLY naar BDT
৳3.86730188
|1 POLY naar NGN
₦51.004921292
|1 POLY naar UAH
₴1.31976832
|1 POLY naar VES
Bs2.7918176
|1 POLY naar PKR
Rs8.943968384
|1 POLY naar KZT
₸16.429212072
|1 POLY naar THB
฿1.045662592
|1 POLY naar TWD
NT$0.957783788
|1 POLY naar AED
د.إ0.116431484
|1 POLY naar CHF
Fr0.026014664
|1 POLY naar HKD
HK$0.246504804
|1 POLY naar MAD
.د.م0.293775352
|1 POLY naar MXN
$0.618006896