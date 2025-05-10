Orange Prijs (ORA)
De live prijs van Orange (ORA) vandaag is 0.077789 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 8.40K USD. De prijs van ORA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Orange:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Orange prijswijziging binnen de dag is +4.91%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 108.04K USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Orange naar USD $ +0.00364403.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Orange naar USD $ +0.0111062933.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Orange naar USD $ -0.0052460279.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Orange naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00364403
|+4.91%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0111062933
|+14.28%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0052460279
|-6.74%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Orange: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
+4.91%
+11.54%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
|1 ORA naar VND
₫1,994.587749
|1 ORA naar AUD
A$0.12135084
|1 ORA naar GBP
￡0.05834175
|1 ORA naar EUR
€0.06845432
|1 ORA naar USD
$0.077789
|1 ORA naar MYR
RM0.3344927
|1 ORA naar TRY
₺3.01510164
|1 ORA naar JPY
¥11.30740904
|1 ORA naar RUB
₽6.4175925
|1 ORA naar INR
₹6.64395849
|1 ORA naar IDR
Rp1,296.48281474
|1 ORA naar KRW
₩108.64322896
|1 ORA naar PHP
₱4.30717693
|1 ORA naar EGP
￡E.3.93767918
|1 ORA naar BRL
R$0.43950785
|1 ORA naar CAD
C$0.10812671
|1 ORA naar BDT
৳9.4824791
|1 ORA naar NGN
₦125.06215319
|1 ORA naar UAH
₴3.2360224
|1 ORA naar VES
Bs6.845432
|1 ORA naar PKR
Rs21.93027488
|1 ORA naar KZT
₸40.28381154
|1 ORA naar THB
฿2.56392544
|1 ORA naar TWD
NT$2.35311725
|1 ORA naar AED
د.إ0.28548563
|1 ORA naar CHF
Fr0.06456487
|1 ORA naar HKD
HK$0.60442053
|1 ORA naar MAD
.د.م0.72032614
|1 ORA naar MXN
$1.51221816