Mithril Prijs (MITH)
De live prijs van Mithril (MITH) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 106.00K USD. De prijs van MITH naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Mithril:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Mithril prijswijziging binnen de dag is +1.37%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 618.75M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van MITH naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige MITH prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Mithril naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Mithril naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Mithril naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Mithril naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+1.37%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+10.71%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+14.23%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Mithril: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.06%
+1.37%
-2.53%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 MITH naar VND
₫--
|1 MITH naar AUD
A$--
|1 MITH naar GBP
￡--
|1 MITH naar EUR
€--
|1 MITH naar USD
$--
|1 MITH naar MYR
RM--
|1 MITH naar TRY
₺--
|1 MITH naar JPY
¥--
|1 MITH naar RUB
₽--
|1 MITH naar INR
₹--
|1 MITH naar IDR
Rp--
|1 MITH naar KRW
₩--
|1 MITH naar PHP
₱--
|1 MITH naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 MITH naar BRL
R$--
|1 MITH naar CAD
C$--
|1 MITH naar BDT
৳--
|1 MITH naar NGN
₦--
|1 MITH naar UAH
₴--
|1 MITH naar VES
Bs--
|1 MITH naar PKR
Rs--
|1 MITH naar KZT
₸--
|1 MITH naar THB
฿--
|1 MITH naar TWD
NT$--
|1 MITH naar AED
د.إ--
|1 MITH naar CHF
Fr--
|1 MITH naar HKD
HK$--
|1 MITH naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 MITH naar MXN
$--