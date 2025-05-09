Efinity Prijs (EFI)
De live prijs van Efinity (EFI) vandaag is 0.178258 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 16.80M USD. De prijs van EFI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Efinity:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Efinity prijswijziging binnen de dag is +9.28%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 86.92M USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Efinity naar USD $ +0.01513793.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Efinity naar USD $ +0.1536113180.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Efinity naar USD $ +0.1380110335.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Efinity naar USD $ +0.05441396631445442.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.01513793
|+9.28%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.1536113180
|+86.17%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.1380110335
|+77.42%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.05441396631445442
|+43.94%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Efinity: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-8.06%
+9.28%
+44.11%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform. Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences. Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today. Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS. Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets. Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance. Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network. Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain. Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
