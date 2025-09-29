ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
On Sept 27, Hyperdrive, a Hyperliquid protocol, lost 782K in tokens after a smart contract bug enabled a hacker to empty key pools. Hyperdrive, a lending protocol that is on top of the Hyperliquid network, lost $782,000 to a smart contract exploit on Saturday night. Two large liquidity pools were emptied: the Primary USDT0 Market […] The post Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.On Sept 27, Hyperdrive, a Hyperliquid protocol, lost 782K in tokens after a smart contract bug enabled a hacker to empty key pools. Hyperdrive, a lending protocol that is on top of the Hyperliquid network, lost $782,000 to a smart contract exploit on Saturday night. Two large liquidity pools were emptied: the Primary USDT0 Market […] The post Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 23:00
Octavia
VIA$0.0148--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003364-0.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000573-54.55%

On Sept 27, Hyperdrive, a Hyperliquid protocol, lost 782K in tokens after a smart contract bug enabled a hacker to empty key pools.

Hyperdrive, a lending protocol that is on top of the Hyperliquid network, lost $782,000 to a smart contract exploit on Saturday night. Two large liquidity pools were emptied: the Primary USDT0 Market and the Treasury USDT Market. 

About 673,000 USDT0 stablecoins and 110,244 thBILL tokens were stolen and then quickly exchanged into cross-chain assets such as BNB and ETH, and off-chain.

CertiK, a blockchain security firm, notes that the attacker used an arbitrary call in the router of the smart contract of Hyperdrive. 

Source – X

This weakness opened this up to unauthorized withdrawals, and this opens up to inherent risks in the coding of the platform. 

Hyperdrive stopped protocol operations as soon as possible to avoid additional damage and initiated an investigation.

Root Cause Uncovered, Compensation Schemed.

The cause was identified as a defect in the router contract of Hyperdrive. The team of the protocol said that they had remedied the vulnerability and were coming up with a compensation scheme with the users who had been affected.

The compensation details are not disclosed, although Hyperdrive promised to release a postmortem report shortly after it had reviewed it.

In spite of this violation, the total value locked (TVL) of Hyperdrive is approximately 21 million. It is the third major security breach in the Hyperliquid ecosystem since its launch in November 2024. 

Whale manipulations have been a problem in the past, leading to losses of millions of dollars in associated projects.

Hyperliquid Ecosystem is engulfed by security Challenges.

Following this recent hack, the Hyperliquid ecosystem has come under extreme scrutiny. In early 2022, a whale interfered with the price on-chain of the Solana memecoin JELLYJELLY, and the protocol had to cover up to 12 million in losses. A Hyperliquid vault lost $4 million to another whale attack of whales.

The quick reaction and the compensations planned by Hyperdrive show that it is determined to rebuild trust. However, unremedied security weaknesses cast doubt upon the security of Layer 1 chain-based decentralized finance protocols based on Hyperliquid.

The post Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.3415-3.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-60.90%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.489-8.24%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02724+4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10196-1.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.00612-2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003299-11.12%
MAY
MAY$0.02821+2.39%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,035.96
$102,035.96$102,035.96

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,417.48
$3,417.48$3,417.48

-0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.53
$154.53$154.53

-0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3498
$2.3498$2.3498

-0.77%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10861
$0.10861$0.10861

+1.49%