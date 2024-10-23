MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

PANews
2024/10/23 09:55
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.0000000000000000000076--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002098+1.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001925-8.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-3.87%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, AI+MEME has become popular. Various MEME coins created in the name of AI have become the object of pursuit by players. Of course, the public's pursuit is not entirely because of the gimmick, but some AIs do seem to be better than real people in investing. According to Lookonchain monitoring, the AI trading robot of terminal of fun traded 10 tokens in the past day, with a winning rate of 100%, an overall return on funds of 2843%, and a single-day profit of 780 SOL (129,000 US dollars).

As soon as the news came out, countless MEME players sighed, as their hard work of several months could not match the results of AI in one day. However, according to PANews' investigation, the reason why this terminal of fun robot has such a brilliant record is not because of the powerful investment skills of AI, but all thanks to the contribution of copycat players.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

AI trading masters cannot access data in real time

At first glance, Terminal of Fun's record may exceed 99% of MEME players, and even some legendary players cannot achieve a 100% win rate. However, when you carefully appreciate Terminal of Fun's trading strategy, you will know where this win rate comes from.

Terminal of fun is an AI-themed MEME robot developed by Twitter KOL Matt (@SOL_IDNESS). Its introduction claims that Terminal of fun can analyze the token market on the platform and learn how to trade by buying and selling tokens. But when you actually open the interactive page of the robot, you will find that it is just an AI dialogue page, and the robot itself explains that it cannot access the real-time market situation, and about the topic of trading strategies, it will only reply with some correct nonsense such as paying attention to risks and doing more research.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

However, Matt claimed that this robot can automatically find and buy tokens on Pump.fun and make a profit. The profit from the robot will be used to buy another token $fun issued by him and burn it. As soon as this news came out, many people paid attention to this robot. In addition, this robot can also publish some traffic-generating activities, such as forwarding, liking, and following, and you may win 5 SOL.

High win rate income depends on harvesting followers

According to PANews' investigation, the first transaction of terminal of fun was to buy a token called ODEN. The transaction took place within 3 minutes after the token was created. Before terminal of fun bought it, there were only 7 transactions for this token (2 purchases and 5 sales). After terminal of fun bought 1 SOL, this token attracted a large number of players to buy it, and quickly filled up the curve of Pump.fun and launched Raydium within 2 minutes.

After going online, the robot quickly sold it and made a profit of 16 SOL. Within 1 minute of selling at terminal of fun, the token plummeted 65%. 10 minutes later, the robot repeated the same trick and bought another token bini, also holding the position for 5 minutes and selling it, making a profit of 13 SOL.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

The following tokens are basically in the same situation. Before the terminal of fun bought the tokens, they were dead. After the robot bought them, a large number of follow-up orders were immediately triggered, and the tokens rose several times rapidly. Then the robot sold them at a high price, cutting the followers at the top of the mountain. The prices of these tokens never rose again.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

From Pump.fun, we can see that the terminal of fun address has hundreds of followers. It is even less clear how many there are on other copycat robots, but it is certain that these followers are basically the fuel of terminal of fun.

The above is the trading secrets of the AI trading master, which can harvest followers and become a 100% god of war.

Many doubts, true or false AI is in doubt

In fact, this routine should be ineffective after a few times, because the followers will naturally stop following if they find that they cannot make money. Many people have questioned that terminal of fun is not an AI robot at all, but Matt is behind it. The so-called machine posting tweets can actually be realized with a simple Twitter API.

When checking the transaction records of terminal of fun, PANews also found an interesting thing, that is, the address always bought SOL in integers, and sold the MEME coins obtained in the transaction in integers. It is not known whether this is caused by the program setting intentionally or by human operation ignoring the decimal point for the sake of convenience.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

In addition, when someone sends it some valuable MEME coins, it will actively sell them. And those worthless tokens are left there. Considering the above situation that the robot cannot access real-time data, this level of intelligence is indeed questionable.

In addition, terminal of fun seems to be a taciturn robot. Apart from posting transaction content and information about burning tokens, there is no extra interaction with users on social media. A user asked why he didn't do more transactions, and Matt replied: "AI decides that the more transactions, the less profit." When the user asked why he couldn't communicate and interact with users as much as GOAT? Matt did not respond.

In addition, when PANews tried to communicate with terminal of fun to find out which large model it was based on, it found that the responses to AI were all fixed phrases no matter what questions were asked, which reminded people of the artificial intelligence customer service that was popular a few years ago.

Obviously, it may not be connected to the mainstream AI model, but is more likely to be a simple automatic reply system.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

Although there are many points worth questioning, there is still no conclusive evidence to prove that terminal of fun is a fake AI. If terminal of fun is a real AI trader, it means that the current development of AI may have exceeded our imagination, or Matt has used a large model far beyond the level of Chatgpt-4 through some channel. Judging from Matt's past tweets, his previous experience does not seem to be related to AI or large model training.

However, the success of terminal of fun still brings us a lot of inspiration. First of all, thanks to the sincerity of AI settings, this behavior of harvesting followers seems naked or transparent, unlike some KOLs who shout orders openly and ambushed in secret, which is difficult to track. This also gives some warnings to followers. The reason why those smart money with many fans are invincible may be that the followers have made a lot of contributions behind the scenes. However, compared to losing to those scams hidden in the dark, the taste of being harvested by an AI robot may be more intriguing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002+0.40%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-2.13%
SUI
SUI$3.5359-4.23%
Humanity
H$0.03956-5.76%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019954+11.30%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007578+13.73%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0401-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast