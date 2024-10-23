PA Daily | Vitalik published an article detailing the key goals of Ethereum’s The Verge stage; the US SEC includes cryptocurrency in the 2025 review focus list

PANews
2024/10/23 18:51
Bitcoin
BTC$113,796.98-2.46%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004978+7.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002096+1.50%
U
U$0.01106+0.54%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%

Today's news tips:

U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler congratulates Bitcoin White Paper on its 16th anniversary and reiterates SEC’s law enforcement and regulatory guidelines

Fox reporter: US SEC includes cryptocurrency in its 2025 review priority list

Market News: Nigerian government drops charges against Binance executives

Vitalik published an article detailing the key goals of Ethereum's The Verge stage: promoting stateless verification and STARK technology

Radiant Capital: All users who have interacted with Radiant must immediately revoke authorization for the relevant contracts

Bill Gates privately says he donated $50 million to Harris

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 3.94% to 95.67 T this morning

Arkham: Tesla’s 11,509 BTC have not been sold

Regulatory News

U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler congratulates Bitcoin White Paper on its 16th anniversary and reiterates SEC’s law enforcement and regulatory guidelines

According to Cointelegraph, Gary Gensler, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sent a "Sweet Sixteen" blessing to the 16th anniversary of the release of the Bitcoin white paper in an interview with Bloomberg. In the interview, he said that the SEC will continue to maintain its current "law enforcement and supervision" strategy for crypto assets, emphasizing the importance of protecting investors and the healthy development of the market.

Gensler declined to comment on Trump's remarks that he plans to replace him if he is re-elected as president in 2024. The day before the interview, the SEC's regulatory department listed crypto assets as a key regulatory target in 2025. Although there is controversy over Gensler's regulatory approach, he has not revealed any intention to change the current policy.

The Bitcoin white paper was released on October 31, 2008, and this year will mark its 16th anniversary.

Fox reporter: US SEC includes cryptocurrency in its 2025 review priority list

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett wrote on the X platform: "Although no major cryptocurrency players registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2024, the commission still included cryptocurrencies in its 2025 review focus list. The only two crypto assets I can think of that the SEC has interacted with in a regulatory role (rather than an enforcement role) are Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Will the review focus on these ETFs and the companies that work with them?"

Market News: Nigerian government drops charges against Binance executives

According to Tree News citing Bloomberg, the Nigerian government dropped charges against Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan.

AI & NFT

Anthropic's upgraded version Claude 3.5 Sonnet introduces the "Computer Use" function, which allows AI to operate computers like humans

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced that the upgraded version of Claude 3.5 Sonnet has launched a new "Computer Use" function, which enables AI to operate computers like humans and complete complex tasks. This technology is currently in the public beta stage and supports tasks through screen interaction, mouse operation and text input. Anthropic also released a new model Claude 3.5 Haiku, which processes code tasks at a faster speed and higher cost performance, and will be launched at the end of this month.

NFT platform Magic Eden adds support for BeraChain and ApeChain

According to The Block, NFT platform Magic Eden has added support for BeraChain and ApeChain, bringing the total number of supported blockchains to nine. The platform plans to make it the tenth supported Layer 1 network after the Monad testnet is launched. BeraChain features a "liquidity proof" consensus mechanism, while ApeChain was developed by Yuga Labs to support the ApeCoin ecosystem. Magic Eden aims to support ten blockchains by the end of the year to expand the multi-chain ecosystem.

Project News

Bill Gates privately says he donated $50 million to Harris

The New York Times reported that Bill Gates, who has been out of politics for decades, has privately stated that he recently donated about $50 million to Future Forward, a nonprofit supporting Vice President Harris' campaign. The donation was originally made in secret. According to a person familiar with Gates' thinking, in private calls with friends and others this year, he has expressed concerns about the prospect of Trump being re-elected as president, although he emphasized that he can work with any candidate. Gates praised the work done by the Biden-Harris administration on climate change. According to two sources, Gates' charitable organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is very worried that funding for family planning and global health projects may be cut if Trump is elected.

Radiant Capital: All users who have interacted with Radiant must immediately revoke authorization for the relevant contracts

According to Radiant Capital's official reminder, all users who have interacted with Radiant need to take immediate action to revoke the authorization of the relevant contracts. Radiant warned that if the authorization is not revoked in time, user funds may be at risk of being stolen. Users can remove permissions by visiting revoke.cash to ensure the safety of their assets.

Radiant said the team is working hard to track and freeze the stolen funds and is working closely with security experts and law enforcement agencies to prevent further losses.

Across proposes to limit token supply after LayerZero founder raises issues with its contract

According to The Block, after being criticized by LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino, Across Protocol co-founder Hart Lambur proposed on Monday evening to permanently limit the supply of ACX tokens to 1 billion. If the proposal is approved by the Across community, Across Governance will also give up its ownership of ACX tokens and set them to 0x0 - preventing any future changes to the token supply through minting or destruction.

Previously, Pellegrino pointed out that there were "serious problems" with the Across token contract. However, this move was opposed by the community, who believed that this was more of a transparency issue than a security vulnerability. Pellegrino stated: "You mistakenly exposed the internal private function (used to destroy tokens) written by OpenZeppelin in its ERC-20 token implementation and gave it to your contract owner-this allows you to withdraw (destroy) tokens from any wallet at any time and arbitrarily return any account to zero." He also claimed that the cross-protocol and UMA protocol contracts can mint tokens indefinitely, and suggested that in order to solve this problem, ownership should be transferred to an immutable smart contract to prevent the minting of tokens exceeding the total supply, not allow destruction, and not transfer ownership.

Lambur initially refuted Pellegrino’s allegations, but later admitted that while Pellegrino was wrong to believe that its ERC-20 implementation had serious vulnerabilities, “the design choices were wrong,” adding that the proposal was made in the “spirit of decentralization and transparency.” The proposal is currently undergoing a temperature check vote, with 99.5% in favor of setting a supply cap.

Aurum Equity Partners to Launch $1 Billion Tokenized Equity and Debt Fund on XRP Ledger Blockchain

Aurum Equity Partners, a private equity firm, has launched the world's first $1 billion tokenized fund combining equity and debt. The fund uses Zoniqx's asset tokenization technology and XRP Ledger blockchain to promote innovation in AI, IoT and cloud infrastructure. The project will establish data centers in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India and Europe to increase investment liquidity and transparency through tokenization. Aurum has partnered with Zoniqx to demonstrate the practical application of blockchain technology in traditional financial markets and help the digital transformation of global asset management.

Coinbase International will launch Scroll perpetual futures contracts

Coinbase International Station announced on the X platform that Coinbase International Station and Coinbase Advanced will add support for Scroll perpetual futures contracts. The SCR-PERP market is expected to open at or after 20:30 on October 22, 2024, Beijing time.

The MakerDAO community plans to hold a governance vote on November 4 on whether to abandon the Sky brand

According to CoinDesk, MakerDAO is discussing whether to abandon the Sky brand due to the lukewarm market response after the rebrand. Despite the successful launch of the USDS stablecoin, the SKY token has performed poorly, falling 23% recently, far below the performance of the CoinDesk 20 Index. The community plans to hold a formal governance vote on November 4 to decide whether to restore the original Maker brand, maintain the Sky brand, or rebrand. MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen said that the community still highly recognizes the stability and trust of the Maker brand.

Binance to Delist IDRT, KP3R, OOKI, and UNFI on November 6

Binance announced that it will delist and stop the spot trading pairs of the following tokens at 11:00 (GMT+8) on November 6, 2024: Rupiah Token (IDRT), Keep3rV1 (KP3R), Ooki Protocol (OOKI), and Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI). The affected trading pairs include KP3R/USDT, OOKI/USDT, UNFI/BTC, UNFI/TRY, UNFI/USDT, and USDT/IDRT.

Binance will remove spot trading pairs such as ALGO/FDUSD and CHR/ETH

Binance announced that it will delist and stop trading the following spot trading pairs at 11:00 (ET) on October 25, 2024: ALGO/FDUSD, CHR/ETH, DGB/BTC, GMX/BTC.

Vitalik published an article detailing the key goals of Ethereum's The Verge stage: promoting stateless verification and STARK technology

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published his latest article "The Future of Ethereum Protocol (Part 4): The Verge", which stated that Ethereum plans to improve blockchain verification efficiency through the "Verge" project. Verge initially focused on stateless verification of Verkle trees, and has now expanded to comprehensive resource optimization, including the use of STARK technology to verify the execution layer and consensus layer of the chain. This design will enable ordinary devices such as mobile phones to run fully verified nodes, which is expected to lower the hardware threshold. The current project also focuses on increasing verification speed, reducing data storage requirements, and the possibility of addressing future quantum computer threats.

Andre Cronje: Sonic spent $35.6 million on R&D, ecology, legal and compliance in the past year

Sonic Labs CTO Andre Cronje posted on the X platform that the cost of running a Layer 2 or application chain is about $13.2 million, including prepaid and annual expenses such as oracles, stablecoins, RPC services, governance, etc. Cronje also listed the cost centers of the Sonic project in the past year, totaling $35.6 million, mainly including R&D, ecosystem construction, legal and compliance expenses. He pointed out that these costs do not include exchange listing fees, indicating that no related operations have been carried out this year.

Binance completes USDC integration on zkSync Era network and opens deposit and withdrawal services

Binance has now completed the integration of USDC on the zkSync Era network and opened deposit and withdrawal services.

ZachXBT: Coinbase fake customer service scam may have caused more than $100 million in asset losses in the past year

Chain detective ZachXBT mentioned in a comment on the SlowMist chain security tracking platform MistTrack’s tweet, “I haven’t seen publicly reported numbers anywhere before, but I estimate that social engineering/phishing scams impersonating Coinbase customer support have caused users to lose around $100 million to $150 million in the past year.”

Survey: Nearly 35% of tokens launched in South Korea in the past 7 years have been delisted

According to Seoul News, a survey by the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea showed that nearly 35% of the virtual assets listed on South Korea's top five crypto exchanges (Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and Gopax) have been delisted in the past seven years from January 2018 to August 2024. Since the rise of cryptocurrency trading in 2018, these five exchanges have listed a total of 1,482 cryptocurrencies, of which 517 have been delisted. The average lifespan of these virtual assets on the platform is about 748 days, or a little over two years. The report also pointed out that 54% of the delisted assets were removed within the first two years after listing.

Financing News

DeFi platform Azura completes $6.9 million seed round of financing, led by Initialized

According to Fortune magazine, DeFi platform Azura officially launched on Tuesday after raising $6.9 million in a seed round led by Initialized. Other investors include Volt Capital, Winklevoss Capital, Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, etc. The funds will be used to expand the scale of applications, including increasing company salary expenses, improving software, and purchasing better servers.

According to reports, Azura provides market data access, full transaction lifecycle support and DeFi asset transactions. It will connect various crypto wallets, blockchains, exchanges and other protocols within an interface layer. Azura also reduces trust risks by eliminating middlemen and returning control to users. Azura was launched a year ago as a private invitation-only closed beta under the name Thunder. This is a product test in which only a selected group of users can participate. It is reported that all Thunder users will migrate to Azura.

Important data

Notional value of $4.2 billion in BTC options and $1 billion in ETH options will expire this Friday

According to CoinDesk, data shows that BTC and ETH options contracts with nominal values of $4.2 billion and $1 billion, respectively, will expire on Deribit on Friday. The biggest pain point for Bitcoin options is $64,000, with a put/call ratio of 0.62, indicating that market sentiment is optimistic. Ethereum is currently trading at around $2,600, which is exactly at its biggest pain point price.

It is worth noting that more than $682 million worth of BTC options (equivalent to 16.3% of the total $4.2 billion) will be "in-the-money" at expiration, most of which are call options. When the strike price of a call option is lower than the current market price, the option is considered in-the-money; while in-the-money put options are options with a strike price higher than the spot price.

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 3.94% to 95.67 T this morning

CloverPool data shows that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 866,880 (2024-10-23 02:05:01), with the difficulty of mining increasing by 3.94% to 95.67 T, a record high. The current average computing power of the entire network is 706.03 EH/s.

Worldcoin multi-signature wallet distributed 5.3 million WLD to 5 market makers in the past week, about 12 million US dollars

According to on-chain analyst Ember, the Worldcoin multi-signature wallet (address 0xE79…1a3) distributed 5.3 million $WLD (about $12 million) to five market makers in the past week. Since April 29, the wallet has continued to distribute $WLD to market makers such as Wintermute, GSR, Flow Traders, Auros Global and Amber, and a total of 44.9 million $WLD (about $103 million) has been distributed in half a year.

Arkham: Tesla’s 11,509 BTC have not been sold

According to Arkham Intelligence analysis, despite the large number of Bitcoin transfers last week, Tesla's 11,509 BTC (about US$777 million) remain intact.

PANews APP has updated its functions, download and experience it now!

【Comment】Speak freely and exchange views

【Floating window】Reading interrupted, return at any time

【Search within the article】Quickly locate and get to the core

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002+0.40%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-2.13%
SUI
SUI$3.5359-4.23%
Humanity
H$0.03956-5.76%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019954+11.30%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007578+13.73%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0401-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast