In the MEME liquidity game, who profits from the capital carnival?

PANews
2024/10/24 14:33
Memecoin
MEME$0.001925-8.11%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Behind the growing prosperity of MEME culture, there is actually a contest of interests involving multiple forces. In this tense and fierce game, all parties involved are the key forces driving the continuous rise of the MEME market, and some even use their skills to grab huge profits and become the direct beneficiaries of this feast.

Top Player/ Survivor

The wealth effect of MEME has significantly amplified the market's heat, especially the viral spread of various stories of getting rich hundreds or even thousands of times on social media, which has aroused investors' enthusiasm. However, there are very few "diamond hands" who firmly hold on to their assets, and there is also a serious survivor bias. For example, according to recent Lookonchain data monitoring, a trader bought 5 types of MEME coins due to FOMO in just 5 hours, but each transaction resulted in a loss of "cut meat", with a total loss of 274 SOL (about 43,500 US dollars); Onchain Lens monitoring showed that a "not very smart" trader bought 12.15 million GNON at a price of 10 SOL (1505 US dollars), but sold it for 7.32 SOL (about 1113 US dollars) just one minute after the purchase, with a loss of 392 US dollars. Now the value of this asset has exceeded 8.5 million US dollars.

It can be said that most of the participants in this asset carnival are just following the crowd, and some are even unfortunately used as exit liquidity for redistribution of benefits. It should be noted that most of the "smart money" that earn high returns often have comprehensive capabilities such as sufficient financial support, keen market insight, diversified technical tools and strong psychological qualities. For example, Murad, the "MEME Godfather" who has been highly respected by the community in recent times, holds a large number of MEMEs with heavy money. The chain detective ZachXBT disclosed in early October that the value of his MEME positions has reached 24 million US dollars. Now, the assets held, including SPX, POPCAT, MOG, APU, etc., have achieved very considerable returns, some of which have a return rate of up to dozens of times.

However, some of the so-called "smart money" are more likely to be insiders or project owners. For example, in the case of MEME coin SHAR, Lookonchain monitored that an insider sold 500 million SHAR (50% of the total supply) in a transaction in exchange for 19,620 SOL (about $3.38 million). This dumping behavior caused the price of SHAR to collapse by about 96%. At the same time, this RUG incident also exposed several KOLs who participated in the early hype and profited.

Launch platform

With the lowered issuance threshold and optimized transaction efficiency, the MEME launch platform has obtained a large amount of traffic and funds. Taking Pump.fun as an example, Dune data shows that since its launch in early March, more than 376 addresses have issued more than 2.6 million tokens through Pump.fun. In the past 24 hours alone, about 12,000 addresses have issued 21,000 tokens. This data is enough to show the strong demand for MEME, which also drives Pump.fun to make a lot of money. Dune data shows that as of October 24, Pump.fun's cumulative revenue exceeded 990,000 SOL (worth about US$150 million). Lookonchain monitoring shows that Pump.fun has sold 503,343 SOL (worth US$78.7 million) at an average price of US$156.4.

However, the MEME launch platform has obvious first-mover advantages. PANews has also mentioned in previous related analysis articles that most of the MEME market's circulation and traffic are undertaken by leading projects such as Pump.fun.

Deployer (Dev) / Community Takeover (CTO)

With the reduction of the issuance threshold and fees of MEME, including the recently popular AI agent MEME, a large number of token deployers (Dev) have entered the market and taken this opportunity to profit.

For example, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Neiro deployers earned 15,508 SOL with only 3 SOL, with a return of 5,169 times; according to Paidun monitoring, the Void deployer on the Base network thevoid.base.eth removed liquidity and exchanged tokens for about 130 ETH (worth about US$360,000), and the token has fallen by 99%; Onchain Lens monitoring, PELF deployers sold 3.2 million PELFs at a price of about 662 SOL, totaling US$103,000 (sales may also occur in other wallets); SANYUAN Labs disclosed that the address starting with "4Ddr" issued 300 MEME coins in the past 30 days, earning US$100,000 a month... Such cases are not uncommon.

As these Devs profitably exit the market, CTO (community takeover) projects that focus on “community autonomy” have become a hot topic in the market. Successful cases have not only attracted the attention of market participants, but have even been used by some groups as a new profit-making tool.

Public Chain

As Solana's MEME ecosystem quickly became popular, the craze began to spread to major public chains such as Ethereum, Base, TON, Sui and BSC, and significantly promoted the growth of related data. Among them, Solana and Ethereum are the two major battlefields where MEME players mainly participate, and most of the popular and top projects are also born on these two chains. The latest data from CoinGecko shows that as of October 24, the market value of MEME on Ethereum has exceeded US$35.5 billion, and the relevant market value on Solana is close to US$12 billion, accounting for 63.1% of the overall market. This also confirms the strong influence and appeal of Ethereum and Solana in MEME.

Although Ethereum is slightly better in terms of the size of the MEME market, it is mainly supported by old MEME coins such as DOGE, SHIB and PEPE, while Solana is the fertile ground for this wave of MEME craze. Many new leading MEMEs come from this chain, which also injects strong momentum into Solana's data growth. For example, according to DefiLlama data, due to the rising hype of MEME coins, the daily transaction fee on the Solana blockchain has risen to the highest level since early May 2024, reaching $550,000, the second highest daily transaction fee in its history.

As for the different characteristics of MEME development on Solana and Ethereum , PANews has also written an article to interpret that the MEME on Solana is mainly good at quickly using hot spots to capture traffic and showing stronger price explosiveness and capital attraction. Ethereum has a more solid capital and user base, and the MEME types are more diversified.

Various tools and service providers

If MEME hunters want to be one step ahead in understanding market opportunities among a large number of assets, effective and practical tools are essential. These products make profits from providing services to investors and issuers through tool usage and service fees.

PANews has also compiled the commonly used tools for playing with MEME , including contract security testing, data dashboards, launch platforms, commonly used wallets, and more than 50 practical tools to help investors better capture Alpha.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002+0.40%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-2.13%
SUI
SUI$3.5359-4.23%
Humanity
H$0.03956-5.76%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019954+11.30%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007578+13.73%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0401-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast