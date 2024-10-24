AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

PANews
2024/10/24 15:09
Startup
STARTUP$0.016001-16.04%

Original author: AllianceDAO

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

AllianceDAO is a leading crypto accelerator and founder community, and our accelerator program attracts the best crypto startups in the industry, receiving more than 3,000 applications each year. Since AllianceDAO's accelerator program is held twice a year, we report the data in two parts. In this report, Alliance provides trends observed from the application data and adds insights into what these trends may imply for the broader startup ecosystem.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Highlights: Key trends observed in internal data from 2021-2024:

Blockchain

  1. Ethereum remains the dominant ecosystem for startups to build on (around 2/3 of all startups are currently built on it), while Solana (currently 18%, having dropped to 8% after the FTX crash) and Bitcoin (5% today) have grown rapidly over the past year and a half.
  2. In the Ethereum ecosystem, 59% of startups are currently building on Optimism Rollup (Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum).
  3. Polygon is gradually losing startups, and Polygon zkEVM is lagging behind Optimism Rollup in the competition.
  4. Base has the fastest growth rate among all Ethereum L2s, now accounting for more than 28% of startup activity, starting from scratch in just one year.

What vertical product is the applicant building?

  1. Growth verticals: Infrastructure, DeFi, Payments, AI and Crypto.
  2. Verticals with decreasing trends: DAOs and NFTs.

Which continent is the founder located in?

  1. Europe (31%), the United States and Canada (29%), and Asia (27%) are the top three regions where startups are currently building.
  2. However, the percentage of startups from the U.S. and Canada has steadily declined over the past few rounds, while the percentage from Asia and Africa has increased.

Keywords mentioned more and more by project parties

Buzzwords that have grown over the past 12 months include fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), chain abstraction, meme, SocialFi, prediction markets, liquid staking, re-staking, RWA, stablecoins, L1, L2, and L3.

Founder Background & Team Composition

  1. Currently, 30% of founders applying to join our accelerator have Big Tech (S&P 500) experience, and 12% have studied at top schools (QS top 100 universities).
  2. 39% of startups consist of a single founder, and among companies with multiple founders, the proportion of equal equity distribution reaches 50%.
  3. 72% of startups are fully remote (no employees working on-site).

The following is the report text

Layer1: Ethereum is dominant, Solana and Bitcoin ecosystem are worth looking forward to

Ethereum remains the dominant ecosystem, attracting 62% of crypto startups applying to join the Alliance. In addition, Solana has now recovered to 18% of applications after bottoming out in the second half of 2022. Interestingly, the Bitcoin ecosystem has also attracted more and more developers, now accounting for nearly 5% of all applications.

The number and quality of startups building each ecosystem remains the best predictor of how that ecosystem will perform over the next 1-2 years. After all, startups need to build products, and products ultimately drive usage, on-chain metrics, attention, and price action.

Solana is currently the ecosystem with the most momentum. According to our data, the number of startups on Solana reached a low point in the second half of 2022. This may be directly related to the collapse of FTX, as FTX played a crucial role in the early development of Solana. Since then, both the price of SOL and Solana's on-chain metrics have begun to rebound. Many of the top products currently built on Solana were actually built during the bear market and the FTX crisis. Tensor, Kamino, Solflare, and Pump are some of the popular applications built on Solana by Aliance alumni. Based on the current trend of startup selection, we believe Solana will continue to attract startups and users in the next 1-2 years.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

At the same time, the Bitcoin ecosystem has attracted more and more startups, all starting with the launch of Ordinals in 2023. The early enthusiasm around this non-fungible token standard has triggered multiple experiments with alternative token standards such as BRC20 and Runes. At the same time, efforts to significantly improve Bitcoin's programmability, such as BitVM and dozens of Bitcoin L2 solutions, have also come out one after another. We have also seen many DeFi projects pioneered on Ethereum, such as decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and stablecoins, begin to be replicated on Bitcoin. Although the enthusiasm of the Bitcoin ecosystem may peak after the latest halving in April 2024, this is also the period of the most attention from entrepreneurs in Bitcoin's history.

We are optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects as a startup ecosystem, as the current wealth stored in Bitcoin exceeds $1 trillion, which has prompted the market to explore how to use this wealth in meaningful or interesting ways. However, we also point out that Ethereum and Solana are still far ahead, and Bitcoin's technical limitations may prevent it from providing a differentiated experience for developers and users.

It should be said that despite the recent loss of some attention to Solana and Bitcoin, Ethereum is still the most active ecosystem, occupying the attention of almost 2/3 of the Alliance applicants. Currently, most startups build products on Ethereum L2 in a highly competitive market.

Ethereum Layer 2: Base emerges as a new force, while Optimism Rollup continues to lead

In the early history of Aliance, startups were almost exclusively built on Polygon. However, Optimism Rollups such as Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum have continued to gain traction over the past three years. Today, they collectively account for 59% of startups built on Ethereum L2. Notably, Base was only launched in 2023 and currently accounts for 28% of startup activity on Ethereum L2.

Based on our own data and data from L2Beat, Optimism Rollup is proving to be a better product than ZK Rollup. Overall, Optimism Rollup offers lower fees and a better developer experience, which in turn attracts more users and startups. That said, we have also encountered some outstanding founders who are building infrastructure and applications on ZK Rollup (such as Starknet and ZKSync). If tooling improves or these founders find product-market fit, ZK Rollup may start to attract more founders and end users, but given the current dominance of Optimism Rollup, this remains to be seen.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Polygon has been losing market share to startups building on Ethereum over the past three years. Polygon is not just a blockchain, but the vast majority of startup and user activity occurs on Polygon POS, a sidechain of Ethereum. The loss of market share is understandable, as Polygon POS was actually the only mature and available solution for scaling Ethereum a few years ago. Today, Polygon has invested a lot of resources in Polygon zkEVM, but it still lags significantly behind Optimism Rollup compared to other ZK Rollups.

Finally, it's worth mentioning Base. We knew a year ago that Base would become one of the most important L2s, thanks to Coinbase's brand and distribution capabilities. But they still exceeded our expectations and became the largest destination for Ethereum startups after Polygon.

Distribution in vertical fields: Infrastructure continues to grow, and DeFi remains a hot topic

What products startups are building is another interesting trend we can track from the filing data. Note that our attempts to categorize product verticals are obviously subjective and therefore may not be perfect. For example, these categories are not independent of each other and are custom. A startup can operate in both the gaming and NFT sectors. So while long-term trends are interesting, take these numbers with a pinch of salt.

The public perception is that there is too much infrastructure and not enough applications, which is consistent with our application data - in fact, the proportion of startups choosing to build infrastructure has continued to grow over the past three years.

One of the main reasons for the growth in infrastructure may be that valuations for infrastructure tokens have historically been high. This has led to more startups pursuing infrastructure projects, and more venture capital has poured into infrastructure, which has further fueled more startups. The result has been a lot of misinvestment of intellectual and financial capital, but also more scalable blockchains, which should help the interests of future application developers.

Meanwhile, DeFi has become one of the most popular categories over the past year. Despite many VCs believing that “DeFi is dead,” the number of DeFi startups has actually risen over the past 18 months. Despite this, DAOs and NFTs remain the least popular product categories. We think this makes sense, as many DeFi projects have experienced death in NFTs (many DAOs use their own NFTs as governance tokens), while the value of NFTs themselves seems unable to form in the market.

Nonetheless, NFTs have attracted some very interesting startups, especially in the art space, and we believe this influence will continue. We predict that in the future, startups will focus on providing infrastructure for more applications and product development, such as SocialFi, Web3 games, and on-chain data aggregation, which will further promote the sustainability of the Web3 ecosystem.

Geographical distribution: Eurasia rises, North America's dominance weakens

One of the most interesting trends we analyzed was the primary geographic distribution of startup founders.

In the first half of 2024, we saw the lowest percentage of founders from the U.S. and Canada at 29%. This is down from the second half of 2021, when over 45% of applicants were from the U.S. and Canada.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Meanwhile, the percentage of startups from Asia and Africa reached an all-time high, at 26% and 5%, respectively. Overall, North America, Europe, and Asia still dominate, with each region accounting for between 25% and 33% of startup applications. The decline in US applicants is a worrying trend, which could be due to two reasons. First, increasing regulatory uncertainty in the US and the “enforcement and regulation” strategy adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the US Treasury Department have led US founders to move overseas or turn to other industries (such as AI). Second, the growing real-world adoption of cryptocurrencies in developing countries, especially the adoption of stablecoins as a hedge against local fiat currencies and as a form of cross-border and censorship-resistant payments, has further attracted more startups from these regions.

It remains to be seen whether the first trend will continue, especially if the upcoming November elections lead to a new government taking office. However, the second trend is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, as stablecoins are indeed solving real problems for everyday people in developing countries. This is especially important because public and social media-led discussions tend to be US-centric, thus viewing cryptocurrencies as tools for speculation only. While speculation has driven cryptocurrency adoption in the Global North, stablecoins are driving cryptocurrency adoption in the Global South.

Startup buzzwords: fully homomorphic encryption, chain abstraction, meme

Cryptocurrency as a whole has gone through multiple hype cycles, typically every four years. However, within each cycle, there have also been multiple mini-hype cycles within various product areas.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

By analyzing the keywords mentioned in the consortium applications, we gained insights into the popular trends in a particular period. We call these keywords "crypto buzzwords" and divide them into several categories to visualize their trends in more detail. Please note that all charts in this section are on a logarithmic scale. Zero-knowledge proof (ZK), fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), trusted execution environment (TEE), and multi-party computation (MPC) are some of the key privacy-related technologies used in crypto. It is worth noting that although ZK can be used for privacy protection (for example, in Zcash and Tornado Cash), its current main application is scalability.

privacy

ZK remains the most mentioned term for some time. FHE has risen over the past year. These data are consistent with the trends we see in public discourse. The first application of ZK in crypto was Zcash in 2016. But it was not until 2021 that it became a household name. In fact, in 2021 Vitalik wrote: "optimistic rollups will likely win in general EVM computation, but in the medium to long term, ZK rollups will win in all use cases." In our view, the consistent rise of ZK from 2021 to 2023 can be traced back to this single event.

User Experience

Mentions of “bridge” have remained relatively stable over the past three-plus years. Meanwhile, “account abstraction” rose significantly in the second half of 2021, while “chain abstraction” grew rapidly in 2022. Mentions of “intent-based” have risen rapidly recently, but appear to have peaked. “Chain abstraction” is actually a renaming of cross-chain bridging. Therefore, its rise is not unrelated to the stagnation of “bridge”. Meanwhile, the emergence of “account abstraction” is related to EIP-4337, which was popularized by Vitalik in 2021. The origins of many crypto buzzwords can be traced back to the founder of Ethereum.

Consumer Applications

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

In the consumer applications and gaming space, “NFT,” “Metaverse,” and “GameFi” peaked in the second half of 2022 and have since fallen sharply. “X to earn” has seen a similar downward trend, albeit to a lesser degree. “SociaFi” and “meme” are some of the newer terms that emerged in 2021 and continue to show growth trends.

The speculative craze around NFTs in 2022 has likely been replaced by memecoins, which have lower unit prices and higher liquidity due to their fungibility. "X to earn" and "GameFi" peaked under the impetus of Axie Infinity, but surprisingly, "X to earn" did not decline as much. Finally, "SocialFi" recovered in the second half of 2023, which is likely related to the success of Friend.tech.

income

“Liquid staking” has been gaining traction since 2021, while “restaking” has continued to rise since 2022. On the other hand, mentions of “lending” have been relatively stable over time, although they peaked in the second half of 2022.

trade

“Automated market makers” (AMM), “derivatives” (derivatives), and “decentralized exchanges” (DEX) have generally been on an upward trend over the past 3.5 years. In contrast, “maximum extractable value” (MEV) peaked in the second half of 2022 and has since lost popularity among entrepreneurs. Launchpad is gaining momentum again after a slight slowdown in 2023. In general, trading-related keywords are on the rise as it is one of the few applications in crypto with clear product-market fit. The latest rise in “launchpad” may be related to the success of Alliance alumnus Pump.fun.

RWA

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

The trend of startups applying for the alliance mentioning "payment", "stablecoin" and "RWA" continues to rise. As mentioned earlier, stablecoin-based payments are one of the few applications in crypto that have proven product-market fit, especially in emerging markets.

Scalability

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

In the field of scalability, "L2" and "L3" showed a strong growth trend, while "L1" began to stagnate after reaching its peak in the second half of 2022. Since the second half of 2021, new buzzwords have emerged including "data availability", "appchain" and "sidechains".

Blockchain scaling efforts, especially in the case of Ethereum, have become increasingly modular in recent years. Vertically, we are gradually advancing to the L2 and L3 layers, and extending downward to specialized data availability layers. Horizontally, more and more application chains are emerging. Finally, the rise of "sidechains" in this data is relatively unexpected, perhaps related to the success of Polygon and Ronin.

Founder Background & Team Composition

Founder Background: The most successful founders rarely have elite backgrounds

Approximately 30% of applicants to our most recent class reported experience working at large tech companies (note: we define “large tech” as tech companies in the S&P 500). This percentage has remained largely stable since 2022; however, it is a significant decrease from 2021, when almost 50% of applicants came from large tech companies.

Why is there a decrease? This may be related to the fact that founders have fewer US applicants due to regulatory concerns (and the US is where the big tech companies are). In addition, the 2021 bull run is more like a "gold rush", attracting many non-crypto people to rush into the crypto industry to try to profit from it. Finally, in 2024, the attention of cryptocurrency among tech workers may be rapidly shifting to other industries such as AI. In fact, during the last bull run, we saw several Alliance startups turn to AI.

Additionally, the percentage of founders in our applicant pool who graduated from “top schools” (QS top 100 universities in the world) peaked in 2021 and has remained fairly flat since then. The trend for top schools is strikingly similar to that for large tech companies, which have remained largely the same over the past few years, so there’s not a lot of trend to discuss.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

But are founders from elite educational and professional backgrounds more likely to succeed?

If you look at a sample of all crypto founders, there is a clear correlation between going to a top school or working at a large tech company and future success. But when we look at the most successful companies we accelerate and the most successful companies in crypto as a whole, very few of them come from elite backgrounds.

We discuss possible reasons in detail in What Does It Take to Be a Good Crypto Founder? In short, cryptocurrency is a counterintuitive technology that many founders from traditional elite backgrounds may not understand from first principles. While this may change over time, it still holds true for now.

Team composition and work mode: Nearly 75% work completely remotely

Analyzing team composition in our data helps us understand the structure of crypto startups. While this doesn’t necessarily reveal which composition will produce the most successful teams, we share what we believe to be the ideal situation based on experience.

In our latest class of applications, 39% of startups were founded by solo founders. As a rule of thumb, solo founders have been prejudiced by venture capitalists, but data shows that they can produce extraordinary results: one study found that about 20% of unicorns were founded by solo founders. In addition, they often have key employees who may not be called co-founders, but in some cases are equally influential.

AllianceDAO 2024 Entrepreneurship Research Report: Startups are still focusing on infrastructure, Solana ecosystem is on the rise, Europe, America and Asia are the bases for crypto entrepreneurship

Among startups with two or more co-founders, about half (45%) have equity split equally, while the other half do not. When equity is split unevenly, startups with exactly two founders are most likely to have a 60-40 split or something similar, such as 51-49, followed by 70-30.

In startups with three or more founders, we observed that almost any form of equity distribution was acceptable; however, equal distribution or a single founder holding a majority stake (≥50%) was the most common scenario. The main reasons for unequal distribution of equity among founders are to reward those who i) initially funded the startup with their personal funds; ii) came up with the idea (including effort and contribution); or iii) will have the most decision-making power.

We don’t have a strong opinion on this, but for founders who started their startups at similar times, we generally prefer to recommend an equal split of equity, as building a successful startup is a decade-long journey, although it is understandable that there are situations where an equal split doesn’t always make sense, as shown in the reasons above.

Our data suggests that today, approximately 75% of startups are operating in a fully remote work model (i.e., with no employees working on-site). This is a significant percentage overall, though not surprising given the global nature and relative size of the crypto industry.

COVID-19 may have changed the way we work, but at Alliance we prefer in-person teams, or at least co-founders and key employees working together. In-person teams communicate more efficiently and quickly, which in turn promotes stronger team culture, creativity, and accountability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002+0.40%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017719-9.06%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-2.13%
SUI
SUI$3.5359-4.23%
Humanity
H$0.03956-5.76%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019954+11.30%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007578+13.73%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0401-0.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15695-1.78%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast