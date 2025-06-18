The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14 was 245,000, in line with expectations PANews 2025/06/18 20:34

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14 was 245,000, in line with expectations of 245,000. The previous value was revised from 248,000 to 250,000.