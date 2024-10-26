PA Daily | Hackers have begun returning funds to the US government; Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, and its CEO denies this

2024/10/26 17:11

Today's news tips:

1. The hacker has begun to return funds to the US government, and has returned 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH

2. Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department, but Tether CEO denies it

3. Binance restarts Binance Connect to provide fiat and cryptocurrency integration for Web3

4. Scroll Ecosystem Stablecoin Project Essence Finance Suspected of Rug Pull

5.Lido: Community Staking Module (CSM) is now live on the mainnet

6. Coinbase will remove Decentralized Social (DESO)

7.Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours due to technical system upgrades

Regulatory News

The hacker is suspected to have begun returning funds to the US government, and has returned 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, the hacker has allegedly begun returning funds to the US government, and the US government's wallet has received 13.19 million aUSDC and 2,408 ETH (worth $6.1 million) from the hacker's address.

Earlier today, it was reported that the US government wallet address was suspected to have been attacked, and about 20 million US dollars was transferred to the attacker's address.

After receiving the funds returned by the hackers, the US government has transferred the assets to a new wallet

According to Onchain Lens, after the hackers returned the funds, the US government has now transferred the assets to a new wallet. Address: 0x0CaB63E3e978D1f66c19C480c206b01fB62F1243.

Tether is suspected of being investigated by US prosecutors and sanctioned by the Treasury Department. Tether CEO denies this

The U.S. federal government is investigating cryptocurrency company Tether for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering rules, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The criminal investigation, led by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, aims to find out whether cryptocurrencies are used by third parties to finance illegal activities such as drug trafficking, terrorism and hacking, or to launder proceeds from these activities. At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department has been considering sanctions against Tether because individuals and groups subject to U.S. sanctions use this stablecoin.

In response, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino refuted on the X platform: There is no indication that Tether is under investigation, and the content of the report is old news.

Pump.fun "attacker" requests to withdraw guilty plea, lawyer drops lawsuit

Two months after admitting to the “attack” on Pump.fun, Jarett Dunn, aka Stacc, has requested to withdraw his guilty plea to abuse of power and transfer of criminal property, Decrypt reports. In doing so, his legal team has withdrawn from the case.

Jarett Dunn, who was an employee of Pump.fun at the time of the “attack,” said he wanted to “terminate” the protocol because it had “inadvertently hurt people for a long time.” When Jarett Dunn stole about $2 million from the protocol, he sent the tokens to a number of random, unsolicited addresses. Although the “attack” still hurt some everyday traders, a group of onlookers hailed Dunn as the Robin Hood of cryptocurrency. Jarett Dunn attended a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court in London, where he was scheduled to be sentenced. If all had gone according to plan, he could have faced more than seven years in prison. But at the last minute, Jarett Dunn changed his mind and asked to withdraw his guilty plea. The move could result in Dunn facing longer prison time.

Jarett Dunn now has two weeks to find representation for a hearing where he will seek to change his plea. If the plea is accepted, the case will move to trial, where a number of witnesses (possibly including the Pump.fun founder) will be called to testify. Still, there is a chance the court could deny Jarett Dunn's plea.

Project News

Binance relaunches Binance Connect to provide fiat and crypto integration for Web3

According to the official blog, Binance announced the launch of the revamped Binance Connect, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency channel service designed to support Web3 projects. It enables users to trade cryptocurrencies directly from their existing Binance accounts through DeFi wallets such as Trust Wallet. Binance Connect supports more than 100 fiat currencies, 300 cryptocurrencies, and 300 payment methods, providing flexible trading options and competitive pricing. Binance Connect simplifies the integration process for cryptocurrency companies, requiring minimal technical resources while complying with regulatory requirements.

Earlier in August last year, Binance announced the closure of its cryptocurrency payment platform Binance Connect .

Tether CEO: There are currently no plans to list Tether

According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that he currently has no plans to take Tether public because he believes it would undermine the company's ability to move quickly and "break the status quo." He said that he believes a company should go public when it needs access to capital and liquidity, and Tether, which has made $12 billion in profits in the past two years, does not face this problem.

Lido: Community Staking Module (CSM) is now live on the mainnet

According to The block, the community staking module (CSM) launched by liquidity staking provider Lido Finance has been launched on the mainnet. The plan, approved by Lido DAO community members, aims to make Ethereum staking more inclusive and break the high technical and financial barriers of traditional individual staking.

Dmitriy Gusakov, technical lead and community member at LidoDAO, said CMS will eventually become Lido’s first permissionless staking module. At launch, the protocol will be limited to participants in Lido’s “early adoption” period, which kicks off in early October, including Ethereum and Gnosis independent stakers, Obol Techne certificate holders, and others.

Once the mainnet launches, anyone with 1.5 ETH can become a node operator by bonding tokens to receive validator rewards. At current prices, this is about $3,800, although the bonding requirement for subsequent validators will be reduced to 1.3 ETH. In any case, this is much lower than the 32 ETH (about $81,000) typically required to start an Ethereum node.

TON launches Ton Talent, a development collaboration platform

TON announced the launch of TON Talent, a collaborative platform dedicated to connecting builders within the TON ecosystem, including developers and founders. The program aims to accelerate project development and promote the growth of the TON ecosystem.

Scroll Ecosystem Stablecoin Project Essence Finance Suspected of Rug Pull

Scroll Ecosystem stablecoin project Essence Finance is suspected to have been rigged and pulled. Stablecoin CHI has fallen 93.94% to $0.06 in the past 6 hours. It is suspected that more than $20 million of collateral has been removed. The last official tweet was on September 11.

Coinbase to Delist Decentralized Social (DESO)

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that Coinbase will suspend trading of Decentralized Social (DESO) at around 2 pm EST on November 8. The team has switched the DESO order book to limit price mode. Perhaps affected by this news, Decentralized Social (DESO) fell 17.3% in 24 hours and is now trading at $4.93.

Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours due to technical system upgrades

Coinbase Assets said on the X platform that Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline for 2 hours starting at 9 am Pacific Time on October 26 due to a planned technical system upgrade.

Vitalik proposes key goals for Ethereum's future development in the Purge phase

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published his latest article, "The Future of Ethereum Protocol (Part 5): The Purge", which states that one of the challenges facing Ethereum is that, by default, the expansion and complexity of any blockchain protocol will grow over time. This happens in two places: historical data and protocol features.

In order for Ethereum to be sustainable in the long term, there needs to be a strong counter-pressure to both of these trends, reducing complexity and bloat over time. But at the same time, one of the great properties of blockchain needs to be preserved: permanence. The key goals of The Purge are to reduce client storage requirements by reducing or eliminating the need for each node to store all history permanently, and perhaps even eventually declare; and to reduce protocol complexity by eliminating unneeded features.

Important data

James Fickel lost about 22,500 ETH due to long ETH/BTC

According to Lookonchain monitoring, James Fickel lost about 22,500 ETH ($55 million) due to long ETH/BTC trading pairs. From January 10 to July 1, he borrowed 3,061 WBTC ($172 million) from Aave and exchanged it for 56,445 ETH at an exchange rate of 0.05424. Since August 7, he has spent 12 million USDC to buy 211 WBTC and exchanged 47,476 ETH for 1,888 WBTC ($113.5 million) at a price of $0.04 to repay Aave debt. He currently has 980 WBTC ($132 million) in debt on Aave, with a total loss of about 22,500 ETH ($55 million).

ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 20,000 ETH to Coinbase Prime 7 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, James Fickel, the ETH/BTC exchange rate bull with the largest on-chain position, transferred 20,000 ETH ($50.63M) to Coinbase Prime 7 hours ago.

In addition to selling 2,000 ETH for WBTC to reduce his position as he did in the previous two days, he also redeemed 26,624 ETH ($67.35M) from Lido and transferred 20,000 ETH ($50.63M) of it to Coinbase Prime.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 407 million US dollars, mainly long orders

According to Coinglass data, the cryptocurrency market had a total liquidation of $407 million in contracts over the past 24 hours, of which $344 million was liquidated for long orders and $62.9773 million was liquidated for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $66.7785 million, and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $66.4081 million.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$402 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 4.93%

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $19.1562 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 2.28%

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
