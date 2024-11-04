Financing Weekly Report | 25 public financing events; Privacy-focused computing network Nillion completes new round of financing of $25 million, led by Hack VC

2024/11/04 10:31
Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 25 blockchain investment and financing events around the world last week (October 28-November 3), with a total funding amount of over US$280 million. This is a significant increase compared to the previous week. An overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced 6 investment and financing events, among which BTC native stablecoin protocol bitSmiley.io completed a second round of financing of US$10 million;
  • The Web3 game track announced four investment and financing events, among which 81RAVENS, the developer of the Web3 game PARAVOX, completed a $4.5 million financing, led by Digital Hearts Holdings and Gree Ventures;
  • One investment and financing event was announced in the AI field. Sapien, an AI data collection startup, completed a $10.5 million seed round of financing, led by Variant.
  • DePIN track announced one investment and financing event. Glow, a blockchain solar energy company based on Ethereum, completed a $30 million financing, led by Framework and Union Square Ventures;
  • The Infrastructure and Tools track announced 12 financings, including the Optimism Foundation providing 25 million OP tokens (about 42 million US dollars) to Kraken to support its Layer-2 network construction;
  • In other blockchain/crypto applications , 1 financing was announced. Libraro, a community-oriented Web3 content platform, completed its first-stage seed round of financing, led by Ayre Ventures.

DeFi

Founders Fund leads Infinex’s “Sponsored” NFT funding round, raising $67 million

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund participated in Infinex's "sponsored" NFT financing model to help it achieve its $67 million fundraising goal. Infinex's financing attracted venture capital, angel investors and community supporters through the sale of Patron NFTs. Other participating institutions include Wintermute Ventures, Framework Ventures and Solana Ventures, and individual investors include Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Aave founder Stani Kulechov. Infinex was founded by Kain Warwick, founder of Synthetix, and is committed to building a decentralized trading experience to compete with centralized exchanges. The platform currently has a total locked value of US$125 million. In the future, it will focus on realizing functions such as spot trading, derivatives and fiat currency entry to further approach the service level of centralized exchanges.

BTC native stablecoin protocol bitSmiley.io completes $10 million second round of financing

BTC native stablecoin protocol bitSmiley.io announced the completion of a $10 million second round of financing, with participation from institutions including MH Ventures, Veris Ventures, Side Door Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, Pragma, NewTribe Capital, Kinetic Kollective, Perlon Capital, IBC, GuildQB, NxGen, Dutch Crypto Investors, Aegis Ventures, ZC, Skyland Ventures and Cypher Capital. This financing will promote bitSmiley's innovation and development in the field of Bitcoin-backed DeFi. bitSmiley.io plans to expand its cross-chain transactions and BTCFi infrastructure by cooperating with platforms such as ZetaChain and Babylon.

Bitcoin re-staking protocol PumpBTC completes $10 million seed round of financing, led by SevenX Ventures and Mirana Ventures

Bitcoin liquidity staking platform PumpBTC announced the completion of a $10 million seed round of financing, led by SevenX Ventures and Mirana Ventures, with participation from well-known institutions such as UTXO and Mantle Ecosystem Fund, and attracted many industry partners such as Quantstamp and Veda. This financing will help PumpBTC launch a new product BTC-Fi, a CeDeFi BTC liquidity vault that combines CeFi-level security and DeFi's BTC yield optimization, providing an automated yield strategy that allows Bitcoin holders to maximize their returns. Since its launch in July 2024, PumpBTC has been deployed on more than 10 public chains, attracted a total lock-up of 3,400 BTC (approximately $240 million), and cooperated with more than 70 projects to build a multi-chain, multi-partner ecosystem, further promoting the development of CeDeFi.

Monad Ecosystem Liquidity Staking Protocol Magma Completes $3.9 Million Seed Round, with Animoca Ventures and Others Joining

Monad ecosystem liquidity pledge agreement Magma announced the completion of a $3.9 million seed round of financing, with Bloccelerate, Animoca Ventures, CMS Holdings, Maelstrom, Veil VC, Builder Capital, Infinity Ventures, RockTree Capital, Wise3 Ventures, Stake Capital, Relayer Capital and others participating. Angel investors participating in this financing include Meltem Demirors, Kartik Talwar, Mike Silagadze, Alan Curtis and Ben Lakoff. According to reports, Magma is a decentralized liquidity pledge protocol built on the Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 blockchain Monad Network. Magma users will be able to pledge their Monad tokens in exchange for gMONAD, a liquidity pledge token (LST). Magma is also building MEV infrastructure for Monad to improve the performance of the Monad network. Magma users will be able to use their LST to obtain re-staking rewards through Ether.Fi.

Crypto Insurance Broker Native Completes $2.6 Million Seed Round, Led by Nexus Mutual

Decentralized insurance platform Nexus Mutual supports new crypto insurance broker Native, which has received $2.6 million in a seed round led by Nexus Mutual. Native will provide $20 million in on-chain insurance for each risk and run a capital pool on Nexus Mutual to increase the industry's insurance capacity. Native CEO Ben Davies said the move is aimed at addressing the long-standing problem of insufficient insurance in the crypto industry and driving growth in the field. In addition, Nexus Mutual has launched an insurance product called Base DeFi Pass, which provides unified coverage for mainstream protocols including Uniswap, Compound and Morpho through Coinbase's second-layer network Base. The product was developed by OpenCover and covers risks such as smart contract vulnerabilities and hacker attacks. OpenCover CEO Jeremiah Smith pointed out that Base DeFi Pass simplifies the insurance purchase process and is suitable for users' "set and forget" insurance needs.

Stablecoin project CAP Labs completes $1.9 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with Kraken Ventures and others participating

Stablecoin project CAP Labs announced the completion of a US$1.9 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Robot Ventures, ANAGRAM, ABCDE Labs, SCB Limited, and several individual investors.

According to reports, CAP Labs is building scalable crypto-native stablecoins; these stablecoins will connect users to the full range of crypto-native yields: MEV, arbitrage and other types of yields; its mainnet is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Web3 Games

Decentralized AI infrastructure Alliance Games completes $5 million Series A financing, led by Animoca Brands and others

Alliance Games has completed a $5 million Series A financing, led by Animoca Brands and Asymm Ventures, with participation from The Spartan Group, Dialectic, Kyros Ventures, Coin98 Ventures and investors Loi Luu and Sebastien. Together with its previous seed round financing, Alliance Games' total financing has reached $8 million. It is reported that Alliance Games is a decentralized AI infrastructure built specifically for games, using distributed computing power to achieve democratized access to advanced AI tools, enabling developers of all sizes to unleash their creativity and enhance player experience.

81RAVENS, the developer of Web3 game PARAVOX, completes $4.5 million in financing

81RAVENS, the developer of the Web3 game PARAVOX, announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$4.5 million, led by Digital Hearts Holdings and Gree Ventures. The injection of new capital will accelerate development and marketing and promote the continued expansion of the game on Solana. According to reports, PARAVOX is a 3v3 competitive shooting game, and its global open Alpha stage has been downloaded more than 100,000 times on the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the migration to Solana, PARAVOX launched a limited edition Solana-themed skin.

On-chain game developer Delabs Games completes strategic financing, with TON Ventures participating

Delabs Games, a game developer on the blockchain, announced on the X platform that it has completed a new round of strategic financing, with TON Ventures participating. The specific amount of financing and valuation information have not been disclosed yet. The new funds will be used for the growth of Delabs Games and the deployment of its game projects on the TON blockchain. It is reported that Delabs Games' PC game "Rumble Racing Star" and space survival game "Space Frontier" were previously built on the Polygon blockchain, but in July this year, Delabs Games began to expand the TON ecosystem and launched the Telegram click game Giga Chad Bat.

VanEck has invested in Web3 gaming startup Gunzilla Games

VanEck said its private crypto fund has invested in game startup Gunzilla Games, the asset management company's second bet on Web3 games. VanEck's Matt Maximo posted on the X platform that Gunzilla is the developer of the dystopian cyberpunk shooting game "Off The Grid", and players can earn Gunzilla's native GUN tokens in the game. Maximo said: "We believe that cryptocurrency is a tool to enhance the gaming experience and improve monetization strategies."

AI

AI data collection company Sapien completes $10.5 million seed round led by Variant

Sapien, an AI data collection startup, announced the completion of a $10.5 million seed round of financing, led by venture capital firm Variant, with participation from Primitive Ventures, Animoca, Yield Game Guild and HF0. Angel investors such as YGG founder Gabby Dizon and SoftBank Vision Fund alumnus Kevin Jiang also participated in this round of financing. Sapien is led by Rowan Stone, co-founder of Coinbase Layer 2 network Base, and Trevor Koverko, founder of Polymath, and incentivizes global data providers through USDC stablecoins or reward points. Users need to pledge funds to participate in the work. If they perform well, they can get extra rewards. If there is cheating, the pledge will be deducted. Sapien currently provides data support for 17 large companies including Alibaba and Baidu, and has attracted more than 100,000 AI data labelers to join.

DePIN

Blockchain solar company Glow completes $30 million financing, led by Framework and Union Square Ventures

Glow, an Ethereum-based blockchain solar company, has raised $30 million in funding led by Framework and Union Square Ventures. Glow operates a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) consisting of solar power plants in the United States and India, aiming to promote the development and management of clean energy through blockchain technology.

Infrastructure & Tools

Optimism Foundation provides 25 million OP tokens (approximately $42 million) to Kraken to support its Layer-2 network construction

Kraken, a US cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will build the Layer-2 network Ink based on Optimism's OP Stack framework and become part of the "super chain" ecosystem. In an agreement reached earlier this year, the Optimism Foundation agreed to provide Kraken with 25 million OP tokens, which were worth about $100 million at the time and are now worth about $42.5 million. The agreement allows Kraken to use OP Stack to create its custom Layer-2, and the tokens will be unlocked in batches on a monthly basis. In addition, Kraken has become another large participant in the development of Layer-2 networks using OP Stack technology after Coinbase, Uniswap and Sony, further promoting the rapid expansion of the Optimism ecosystem.

Privacy-Secure Computing Network Nillion Completes $25 Million in New Round of Funding, Led by Hack VC

Nillion, a privacy-preserving computing network, announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$25 million, led by Hack VC and participated by a group of venture capitalists and angel investors. So far, its total financing has exceeded US$50 million. According to reports, Nillion was founded three years ago with the aim of creating a privacy-preserving computing network through decentralization and privacy-enhancing technologies such as secure multi-party computing and homomorphic encryption to provide better protection services for high-value data. Nillion has created the world's first blind computing infrastructure, which can provide private data storage and computing capabilities for AI agents, data markets, private DeFi, healthcare analysis, etc.

Ellipsis Labs Completes $21 Million in New Funding to Launch L2 Blockchain Atlas

Ellipsis Labs, the team behind Solana's DEX Phoenix, has completed a new round of financing of $21 million, including $20 million from Haun Ventures and $1 million from other investors to accelerate the launch of Atlas, a Layer2 blockchain focused on verifiable finance. Ellipsis aims to solve key problems in DeFi, such as inefficient price discovery and high transaction costs, which make it difficult for decentralized financial platforms to compete with traditional financial systems. Ellipsis said it plans to apply the experience of building Phoenix to Atlas, which was originally launched as a Layer2 solution on Ethereum and aims to access the liquidity pools of Ethereum and Solana; key features will include low-latency transaction processing, reliable oracle updates, and sorting of non-custodial on-chain price discovery. Earlier news , Ellipsis completed a $20 million Series A financing round led by Paradigm in April.

Bitcoin rollup project Citrea completes $14 million Series A financing, led by Founders Fund

Bitcoin rollup project Citrea announced the completion of a $14 million Series A financing round, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, with participation from angel investors such as Erik Voorhees and Balaji Srinivasan. Citrea aims to use zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to transform Bitcoin into a programmable asset, introducing smart contract functionality similar to Ethereum. Citrea uses the BitVM computing model to make it compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing applications on Ethereum to be deployed on Citrea without modification. Citrea said that Bitcoin lacks scalability solutions in the DeFi field and may gradually be marginalized if its practicality is not enhanced. Through ZK technology, Citrea expands the capacity of Bitcoin's block space, providing a foundation for it to support a variety of on-chain applications and avoiding the impact on Bitcoin's position in decentralized finance.

Rollup-as-a-Service Platform Gelato Completes $11 Million Series A+ Funding, Led by Hack VC

Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform Gelato has raised $11 million in its latest Series A+ round of funding, led by Hack VC, with participation from Animoca Brands, IOSG Ventures, and Bloccelerate VC. The funding will be used to expand the team and services, support more enterprise-level rollup applications, and strive to become the preferred platform for launching blockchain projects. Gelato's new customers include Kraken's Layer 2 blockchain Ink, which is expected to be launched on the mainnet in early 2025. Ink will be part of the Ethereum Superchain ecosystem and adopt Optimism's OP Stack architecture. This financing brings Gelato's total financing to $23.2 million.

Ethereum Scaling Infrastructure Company Spire Labs Completes $7 Million Seed Round

Spire Labs, a startup focused on Ethereum expansion, has completed a $7 million seed round of financing, led by Maven 11 Capital and Anagram, with participation from a16z Crypto Startup Accelerator, Digital Currency Group, and others. This round of financing will be used to develop "Based Stack", a rollup framework that helps developers deploy Ethereum Layer 2 application chains (appchains). Kaito Yanai, co-founder of Spire Labs, said that Based Stack allows application chains to use Ethereum Layer 1 as a sorting layer to ensure Ethereum's composability, fairness, and censorship resistance. In addition, Based Stack supports the internalization of MEV (maximum extractable value), allowing appchain to capture the MEV it generates. Spire plans to launch the first testnet of Based Stack by the end of this year and launch the mainnet in the first quarter of 2025.

OpenOrigins, a blockchain software company that fights deep fakes, raises $4.5 million, led by Galaxy Interactive

OpenOrigins, a blockchain software company that fights deep fakes, announced that it has completed a $4.5 million financing round, led by Galaxy Interactive. Valuation information has not been disclosed. Founded in 2021, OpenOrigins uses blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of photos, videos and other digital content to combat fake media. The relevant information will be recorded on the Hyperledger blockchain. It is reported that the new funds will be used to expand into global markets such as India and the United States.

Security protocol Phylax Systems completes $4.5 million Pre-Seed round of financing

Security protocol Phylax Systems has completed a $4.5 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Nascent and Figment Capital. Other investors include: Robot Ventures, Hash3, Bankless Ventures, Breed VC, Public Works, Banteg, Hari Mulackal, Laurence Day, Ryan Lackey, Nic Carter, Nader Dabit, Eric Wall, etc. The company will use the funds to develop The Credible Layer, a hacker prevention protocol. Currently, it is building a trusted layer, an active security layer that allows dApps to define hacker prevention rules and communicate them to block builders, specifying the states they want to prevent. It is functionally a coordination mechanism between dApps and the base layer that ensures the sovereignty and security of dApps. Regarding the transparency of the trusted layer, anyone can view the security rules of the dApp and verify its execution. dApps pay for this verification to ensure that their assets are protected.

Solana Scaling Infrastructure Developer Nitro Labs Completes $4 Million Seed Round Led by Lemniscap

Nitro Labs, the team behind Solana's scaling infrastructure platform Termina, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by Lemniscap, with participation from Animoca Ventures, Borderless Capital, Finality Capital, Race Capital, and No Limit Holdings. In addition, undisclosed angel investors from the Solana Foundation, Jump Crypto, and Spartan also joined this round of financing. Nitro Labs founder Yiwen Gao revealed that the round of financing was completed this summer and adopted a simple agreement for future equity (SAFE) structure with token warrants. He declined to disclose the company's valuation. According to reports, Termina is an open source platform designed to enable developers to easily deploy customized Solana Rollup or SVM "network extensions", which are essentially Layer2 networks.

Axal, a self-directed agent network developer, raises $2.5 million in pre-seed funding led by CMT Digital

Axal, a startup focused on the development of autonomous agent networks, announced the completion of a $2.5 million pre-seed financing led by CMT Digital, with other participants including a16z Crypto Startup School, Escape Velocity, IDG Vietnam and Artichoke Capital. Axal plans to use the funds to expand its team and launch its first product, Axal Autopilot, an autonomous agent-driven trading automation platform that provides users with personalized trading strategies, including price tracking, on-chain transaction execution and yield management. Axal founder Ash Ahmed said the company is committed to developing verifiable autonomous agents to simplify users' lives with practical automation functions, rather than just creating tokens or entertainment products.

KRNL Labs Completes $1.7 Million Pre-seed Round of Funding, Committed to Building the Largest Open Source Software Library for Web3

London-based KRNL Labs announced the completion of a $1.7 million pre-seed round of financing to create the largest multi-chain software registry in the Web3 space. This round of financing was supported by well-known investors, including TRGC, Superscrypt, Ryze Labs, Builder Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, WAGMi Ventures, STIX, YAP Capital and several strategic angel investors. KRNL Labs is committed to building a node package management system for decentralized computing through cross-chain communication, similar to the Node Package Manager (npm) in JavaScript development. The platform supports cross-chain modular execution sharding, enabling developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that utilize multiple blockchains simultaneously, improving efficiency and scalability.

Saudi Web3 provider Tharawat Green Exchange completes $450,000 in funding, with Adaverse participating

Tharawat Green Exchange, a Saudi Arabia-based Web3 provider, has completed a $450,000 financing round, with participation from Web3 and blockchain investment fund Adaverse. The project is committed to using blockchain technology to achieve environmental sustainability in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The new funds will be used to support infrastructure and blockchain development, strengthen sales and marketing, and help its carbon credits obtain Vera certification.

other

Libraro, a community-oriented Web3 content platform, completes its first seed round of financing, led by Ayre Ventures

Libraro, a community-oriented Web3 content platform, announced the completion of its seed round of financing (Phase I), led by Ayre Ventures. The specific amount of financing and valuation information have not been disclosed. The new funds will be used to expand its Web 3 loyalty program and on-chain author identity functions, prevent copyright infringement, and increase transparency of content ownership and distribution rights.

Investment institutions

Redacted Group launches new early-stage crypto fund Redacted Fund to support Web3 startups and game developers

Web3 data and entertainment company Redacted Group announced the launch of a new early crypto fund, Redacted Fund, to support Web3 startups and game developers. The fund is supported by Saison Capital, Expert Dojo and Frekaz Group. Currently, part of the funds have been invested in seven initial projects in the Redacted ecosystem, namely: Biptap, LegendaryWeb3, Hub.xz, Numa social, Spaace.io, Ammalgam and iAgentProtocol. Redacted Fund will mainly provide assistance in listing strategy and token economics development. It is reported that the fund is about to launch the token RDAC and will allocate part of the token to the Redacted Fund's portfolio as an additional incentive to promote growth, using RDAC tokens to improve and iterate products to verify product-market fit.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast