PA Daily | US SEC postpones decision on listing Ethereum spot ETF options on New York Stock Exchange; Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

PANews
2024/11/09 17:08
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13775-0.44%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.06027-4.68%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5123-4.42%

Today's news tips:

1. Crypto industry’s $135 million US campaign is undefeated in 48 races to date

2. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF surpassed its gold ETF in assets in just 10 months

3. The US SEC once again postponed the decision to list spot Ethereum ETF options on the New York Stock Exchange

4. Bloomberg: Law firm partners Farley and Champ are among the candidates to succeed Gensler as SEC chairman

5. Sky Forum has released a new SPK token economics proposal

6. Binance Futures will launch GRASS, DRIFT and SWELL 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts

7. Vitalik: AI is the technology that will drive the development of information finance in the next decade. Prediction market is just one use case of information finance.

8. Smart money with a swing win rate of 85.7% made a profit of $1.51 million on ETH in its 15th swing trade

9. Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

Regulatory News

South Korean regulators to step up market monitoring of Trump-related stocks and cryptocurrency volatility

South Korea’s financial regulator will step up its monitoring of the market, with a particular focus on stocks associated with Donald Trump and the growing volatility in the cryptocurrency space, according to the Korea Economic Daily. The decision comes after the recent U.S. election results and the Federal Reserve’s latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement. At a meeting of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) on November 8, FSS Director Lee Bok-hyun stressed the need to take strict measures against market manipulation and the spread of unfounded rumors if there is evidence to support it.

Crypto Industry’s $135 Million US Election Campaign Is Undefeated in 48 Races So Far

According to Bloomberg, the crypto industry has spent about $135 million to support more than 50 candidates in the 2024 U.S. election cycle, including Democrats and Republicans, incumbents and challengers, favorites and longshots. But they all have one thing in common now: victory. In the November 5 election, as of noon local time on Friday, all 48 candidates supported by the largest political action committee in the crypto industry were declared winners. In the eight elections still counting votes, candidates supported by the political action committee are leading in all but three.

It may come as a surprise to voters that candidates and ads backed by crypto PACs barely mention the industry or its focus (regulation). However, the main vehicle for its campaigns, Fairshake, has become the largest single-issue Super PAC in history. Fairshake and two other related Super PACs (Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress) are funded by industry giants such as Coinbase, Ripple Labs, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Its influence campaigns far outpace those of traditional corporate donors such as Koch Industries and Chevron Corp., according to consumer advocacy nonprofit Public Citizen. The sector ranks second only to the fossil fuel industry in terms of the total dollars deployed since a landmark 2010 Supreme Court decision lifted limits on corporate political spending. Now the industry is trumpeting its massive election spending and its results as evidence that it has become a political force to be reckoned with, gearing up for the next legislative session and the 2026 midterm elections.

FTX sues Crypto.com to recover $11 million tied to Alameda account

According to CryptoSlate, according to documents on November 8, the bankrupt FTX has filed a lawsuit to recover at least $11 million from Crypto.com accounts associated with its sister company Alameda Research. FTX claims that before filing for bankruptcy, Alameda registered an account on Crypto.com under the name of Ka Yu Tin (aka Nicole Tin). According to the company, this practice is common among Alameda, which often opens accounts in the name of shell companies or employees to cover up its trading activities. However, FTX claims that Alameda provides funds for the account and controls it.

After Alameda declared bankruptcy, Crypto.com reportedly locked the account and denied FTX administrators’ requests to access the funds despite multiple attempts. FTX further claimed that Crypto.com’s denial was based on the account holder’s name not matching the name of the person seeking to recover the funds. FTX claims that it has clarified the complexities of the case to Crypto.com and provided court-approved documents, but Crypto.com has reportedly still not responded.

FTX administrators are currently trying to take advantage of claims filed by affiliates of Crypto.com's parent entity Foris MT and Iron Block. These companies have filed claims against FTX for $18.4 million and $237,800, which were held in FTX.com accounts before the exchange collapsed. In view of this, FTX requested a delay in processing Crypto.com's claims until the exchange releases the Alameda assets it holds. FTX also requested the recovery of assets, legal fees and other relief measures.

DOJ sets up website to collect statements from victims of 2016 Bitfinex hack

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has set up a website to collect statements from people affected by the 2016 Bitfinex hack, according to Decrypt. The program is designed to provide potential victims with an opportunity to tell how the criminal actions of Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan affected them.

Despite the DOJ’s position that the crimes for which the convictions were made are victimless under the Crime Victims Rights Act (CVRA), the department is issuing this notice to the public to ensure that anyone who may have been harmed by the defendant’s actions is heard. This includes affected Bitfinex account holders.

Earlier on October 9, it was reported that the US prosecutors temporarily believed that the only compensation recipient who met the victim status in the 2016 Bitfinex hacker attack case was Bitfinex .

US SEC again postpones decision on listing of spot Ethereum ETF options on New York Stock Exchange

According to The Block, the U.S. SEC has once again postponed its decision on whether to approve the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)'s request to list spot Ethereum ETF options. The SEC said in a filing that the postponement is intended to conduct more analysis and public comments, especially on whether the proposed rule changes comply with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act. The SEC emphasized concerns about the potential impact of the proposal on preventing market manipulation, protecting investors, and ensuring a fair trading system, which fall under Section 6(b)(5) of the Securities Exchange Act.

Bloomberg: Law firm partners Farley and Champ are among candidates to succeed Gensler as SEC chairman

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter said that Richard Farley, a partner at the law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, and Norm Champ, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, are among the candidates to succeed Gary Gensler as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other people familiar with the matter said that Dan Gallagher, legal director of Robinhood Markets Inc., current U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Mark Uyeda, and former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath Tarbert are also under consideration. People familiar with the matter said that former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Paul Atkins and Robert Stebbins, a partner at the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, are also in the running.

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team and other advisers began talks with potential candidates after the election, according to some people familiar with the matter. Discussions are ongoing and it may be weeks before a candidate is finalized. Regardless of Trump’s choice, the next SEC chairman is likely to carefully review major Gensler-era rules that have yet to be implemented or take effect, and seek to reduce regulation of the digital asset industry to comply with securities laws.

Project News

MANTRA opens OM token airdrop enquiry and announces airdrop details

According to official news, MANTRA, a Layer1 blockchain focusing on RWA assets, has opened OM airdrop inquiries and announced the details of the airdrop. The total amount of airdrops is 50 million OM, of which 60% are allocated to KARMA pre-mainnet task participants, 12% to Galxe Season1 event participants, 8% to ATOM pledgers to MANTRA nodes, 4% to Bad Kids NFT holders, 4% to Celestine Sloth NFT holders, 3.5% to Pudgy Penguins NFT holders, and 3.5% to testnet validators, etc. In addition, MANTRA stated that the previous "3-month cliff period, followed by initial liquidity allocation and 9-month linear unlocking" will be changed to "shortening the cliff period to 1 month, followed by 11 months of linear unlocking."

Sky Forum has published a new SPK token economics proposal

Sky (formerly MakerDAO) said on the X platform that the new SPK token economics proposal is now available on the Sky forum. The proposal aims to regulate the issuance of Star tokens, and the first Star token SPK will be launched in the coming months. As stated in the proposal, the founding issuance of Star tokens will last for 10 years, with half of the issuance occurring in the first two years, and the issuance rate halving every two years thereafter. Like all future Star tokens, the total supply of SPK is 10 billion; 8 billion of which are allocated to three recipient types, namely USDS holders, activated SKY holders, and sealed SKY holders, and SPK is expected to be issued first in the coming months; in addition, 1 billion is allocated to liquidity bootstrapping and another 1 billion is allocated to contributor token grants. Both parts of the tokens will be managed by the governance team of each Star token, with rewards tied to milestones and performance, and liquidity tokens subject to transparency and reporting. Subject to the approval of the governance layer, this proposal aims to establish a clear and transparent framework for the issuance of each Star token within the Sky ecosystem.

Binance Futures to Launch GRASS, DRIFT, and SWELL 1-75x USDT Perpetual Contracts

According to the official announcement, Binance Futures will launch perpetual contracts at the following time, with a maximum leverage of 75 times:

2024-11-08 23:30 (GMT+8): GRASSUSDT perpetual contract;

November 8, 2024 23:45 (ET8): DRIFTUSDT perpetual contract;

2024-11-09 00:00 (GMT+8): SWELLUSDT perpetual contract.

Tether Treasury minted 1 billion authorized but unissued USDT on the Ethereum network

According to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on Ethereum about 8 hours ago. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said this was an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange.

CZ: As Bitcoin continues to hit new highs, investors should exercise proper risk management

CZ said on the X platform that when Bitcoin continues to hit new all-time highs, investors should conduct proper risk management. There will be many troughs (and peaks) in the future, so make sure you can handle them. Control your greed and don't put all your eggs in one basket.

Vitalik: AI is a technology that will drive the development of information finance in the next decade, and the prediction market is only one use case of information finance

Vitalik published an article titled "From prediction markets to info finance". Vitalik believes that even if the existing prediction market is a very useful tool for the world, the prediction market is only a use case of the "information finance" category.

Recommended reading: Vitalik: From Prediction Market to Information Finance

Financing News

Binance Labs Announces Investment in BIO Protocol (BIO)

Binance Labs announced an investment in BIO Protocol (BIO) to accelerate funding innovation in decentralized science (DeSci). BIO Protocol reshapes the way early scientific research is financed and commercialized through blockchain technology, providing a global community for scientists, patients, and investors to collectively fund, develop, and co-own new drugs and treatments. This round of financing will be used to expand the BioDAO ecosystem, provide seed funding for new BioDAOs, and strengthen community and token economic support. BIO Protocol's model is similar to the "Y Combinator of on-chain science", and its BioDAO network covers multiple fields including rare diseases, longevity research, and mental health, aiming to address critical gaps in traditional scientific research funding. BIO currently has seven BioDAOs, and the next batch of projects will focus on the development of therapies to address long-term COVID-19 and rare diseases, as well as research on quantum microscopy.

BIO Protocol is currently conducting the second round of BIO Genesis, providing users with early access to $BIO tokens until the tokens are transferable. Users can redeem $BIO with ETH or DeSci tokens. BIO is committed to building on-chain scientific communities (BioDAOs) through DeFi mechanisms and real intellectual property (IP).

L1 blockchain developer Pharos completes $8 million seed round led by Lightspeed Faction and Hack VC

According to The Block, L1 blockchain developer Pharos has raised $8 million in seed funding, led by Lightspeed Faction and Hack VC, with SNZ Capital participating as a strategic investor. Other investors include Reforge, Dispersion Capital, Hash Global, Generative Ventures, MH Ventures, Zion and Chorus One. Pharos is building a new L1 blockchain specifically for fintech use cases such as real-time payments and real-world assets.

Important data

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Becomes the Third-Highest Fund in Inflows Among All U.S. ETFs in 2024

According to CryptoSlate, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has become the third-highest net inflow fund among US ETFs in 2024, attracting $26.174 billion. As of now, IBIT's annual return rate is 48.52%, and its assets under management have reached $30.1 billion, surpassing many traditional ETFs in both net inflows and performance. In addition, IBIT's annual return rate is almost twice the second highest return rate of other funds in the top ten fund flow rankings. However, IBIT's total assets under management (AUM) are more than ten times smaller than the other top four funds.

Just yesterday, November 7, IBIT saw net inflows of $1.1 billion in a single day, a figure that exceeds the annual inflows of all but the top 150 ETFs in the U.S. This significant inflow exceeds the total year-to-date inflows of most of the approximately 3,300 ETFs in the U.S. market.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF surpasses its gold ETF in assets in just 10 months

Nate Gerac, president of The ETF Store, disclosed on the X platform that the assets of BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) have surpassed its gold exchange-traded fund iShares Gold ETF (IAU), which was achieved in just 10 months. IAU was launched in January 2005.

The whale who had previously made a profit of $8.01 million on WIF withdrew 6.9 million WIF from Binance 4 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who earned $8.01 million in $WIF in September has built a position in WIF again: he withdrew 6.9 million WIF ($15.87M) from Binance 4 hours ago at a price of $2.3. He previously hoarded 9.8 million WIF at the bottom of $1.53 through Binance and Bybit in early September, and then sold it at $2.35 at the end of September, making a profit of $8.01 million (+53%).

Tether transferred 632 million USDT to Cumberland DRW in the past 13 hours

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Tether has transferred 632 million USDT to Cumberland DRW in the past 13 hours. In the past three days, the total amount of USDT transferred from Tether Treasury to DWR has reached 1.178 billion; since November, ERC20 USDT has been issued nearly 3 billion net. Cumberland DRW is one of Binance's important market makers, and about 79% of the USDT issued to Cumberland will be sent directly to Binance.

Smart money with a swing win rate of 85.7% made a profit of $1.51 million on ETH in its 15th swing trade

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the smart money with a swing win rate of 85.7% made a profit of $1.51 million in the 15th swing trade. In the past half hour, the smart money cleared the 11,267 ETH (cost $2,910) bought yesterday at an average price of $3,043.6, about $34.29 million. Currently, 13 out of 15 trades are profitable, with a win rate of 86.7%, and a total profit of $5.38 million.

An ETH whale sold more than 3,367 ETH 6 hours ago after 8 years of dormancy

According to Onchain Lens, after 8 years of silence, an ETH whale has started selling its $ETH assets. 8 years ago, the whale received 12,229 ETH from @ShapeShift, worth $149,000, with an average price of $12.22. 6 hours ago, the whale transferred all its ETH to a new address and started selling. So far, 3,367.5 ETH have been sold for $10.16 million, with an average price of $3,018. The wallet still holds 8,862 ETH, worth $27 million.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$293 million yesterday, and the ETF net asset ratio reached 5.21%

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $85.8566 million yesterday, the third highest single-day net inflow in history

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.5472-3.98%
Humanity
H$0.03959-6.53%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019887+10.63%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007574+13.26%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04011-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.