NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence

PANews
2024/11/11 16:47
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049-0.96%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15085+29.03%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004757-1.71%

Author: Nancy, PANews

In the past few years, the NFT market has experienced dramatic fluctuations, from the initial explosive growth to the current sharp decline. In this market storm, the vast majority of NFT projects have failed to withstand the severe test of the market, causing the long-term viability of NFT as a crypto asset class to be questioned.

At the first global NFT developer summit "NFTCON 2024" jointly initiated by PANews and NFTScan, PANews released the latest NFT industry report. This report deeply analyzes the current development status of the NFT market and explores the potential path for the sustainable development of NFT, helping everyone to more fully understand the complexity of the NFT market and gain insight into its possible innovation paths in the future.

NFT's multiple challenges and market changes

Since entering 2024, the NFT market as a whole still faces many challenges and uncertainties. Although multiple key indicators show that the market is gradually stabilizing, the NFT landscape has also changed due to changes in market demand, platform competition, and narrative trends, and its value system is in urgent need of new empowerment.

Sales volume declines, profits rebound, and market potential demand grows

According to the latest data from CryptoSlam, as of November 6, NFT sales this year have approached the $7.43 billion mark, down about 14.8% from the beginning of the year. In terms of average selling price, the average sales amount of NFT this year is $119, which is higher than last year, but still only about a quarter of the historical peak.

NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence

Although the overall sales of NFTs are on a downward trend, market profits are showing signs of recovery. So far, the profits of NFT transactions in 2024 have exceeded 33.303 million US dollars, which is in sharp contrast to the negative returns of nearly 250 million US dollars in 2023. In addition, wash trading in the NFT market has also shown a significant downward trend. This year's NFT wash trading volume is only 2.32 billion US dollars, which is only about 8.5% of the total wash volume in 2022.

However, judging from the competition between buyers and sellers, the potential demand for NFT market continues to grow. This year, the number of independent NFT buyers reached 6.878 million, a record high, and significantly exceeded the number of independent sellers, which was 3.611 million.

The cold reception of old projects and the challenge of narrative

Unlike previous years, the NFT market has not yet seen any hot projects that can lead the market in 2024. What is more serious is that the once popular old NFT projects are now facing a collective cold snap, and many former star NFTs are facing the dilemma of shrinking value, and the market enthusiasm and confidence are gradually fading.

NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence

According to Dune's statistics at the beginning of this month, NFT projects have basically experienced a significant drop in floor prices and trading volumes. Even leading NFT projects such as CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Azuki are not immune, and their prices have hit historical lows in many years. At the same time, in terms of monthly trading volume, there are only a handful of projects that can break through millions of dollars, which further highlights the severe challenges and adjustment pressures facing the current NFT market.

At the same time, some popular narratives in the NFT market in the past (such as collection, art, metaverse, games, etc.) are also facing doubts. The proliferation of low-quality and imitation products, high valuation bubbles, insufficient market liquidity and other problems have made the actual value of some narratives begin to show challenges.

Changes in the dominance of mainstream blockchains: Bitcoin explodes, while Ethereum declines

In 2024, NFT sales were mainly concentrated on the three mainstream blockchains of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, which contributed a total of US$6.53 billion, accounting for 87.9% of the overall market. In this year, Bitcoin's sales performance was the most outstanding, reaching US$2.77 billion, a 1.53-fold increase compared to last year; although Ethereum still occupies a dominant position in the NFT market, completing a transaction volume of over US$2.44 billion, its performance has declined significantly compared to previous years, only about one-tenth of the peak in 2022; Solana's performance was relatively stable, with sales reaching US$1.32 billion, achieving a small annual growth.

Trading platform market pattern: Magic Eden grows against the trend

In terms of the trading market, Blur, OpenSea and Magic Eden are the current mainstream trading markets. Dune data shows that as of November 4, Blur occupied 49% of the market share, ranking first; OpenSea followed closely with a market share of 29.2%; and Magic Eden ranked third with a market share of 5.4%. It is worth noting that in this year's overall market downturn, the market share of Blur and OpenSea both declined to varying degrees, while Magic Eden showed a strong growth momentum and its market performance was particularly outstanding.

NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence

Regulatory complexity and uncertainty

The development of NFT faces serious regulatory uncertainty, and there are large differences in the definition, classification and regulatory policies of NFT in different regions. The lack of a unified legal framework, especially the vague guidance on intellectual property protection, consumer rights and anti-money laundering, has caused considerable trouble for market participants.

Innovative Paths for Sustainable Development of NFT

The sustainable development of NFT requires not only innovation in the properties of traditional digital collectibles, but also the exploration of new paths to improve asset liquidity and value conversion by integrating multiple fields such as DeFi, RWA, consumer applications and public chains. The following are several possible breakthrough directions:

DeFi

NFTfi is the product of the deep integration of NFT and DeFi financial paradigm. It can provide NFT holders with more financial tools and value-added channels, such as lending, staking, derivatives trading, yield farms, liquidity pools, etc., broadening the application scenarios of NFT, thereby greatly promoting the liquidity and price discovery of NFT, and achieving a significant increase in asset value.

For example, in terms of financial derivatives and lending, NFTs can be used as collateral to provide lending services to users, and can also be used as financial derivatives to create various financial instruments and investment strategies based on the value of NFTs; props, characters, skins, etc. in GameFi games are converted into NFTs, providing game players with more sources of income and promoting the liquidity and value discovery of game assets; art/knowledge product NFTs combined with DeFi can be pledged for financing, providing holders with more liquidity; DeFi can also be combined with NFT insurance to provide insurance services for NFT assets, etc.

RWA

The combination of NFT and RWA (real-world assets) breaks the geographical and time limitations of the traditional financial market, allowing all kinds of real-world assets to be intuitively and conveniently displayed and traded in digital form on the blockchain. Through NFT tokenization, the transparency and efficiency of real-world asset transactions have been significantly improved, which in turn greatly enhances the liquidity of assets, and investors can buy and sell assets more conveniently. In addition, the competitiveness and transparency of the NFT market help to form a more reasonable price discovery mechanism, so that the price of assets can more accurately reflect their true value, thereby providing investors with a fairer and more open trading environment.

For example, after the ownership or use rights of real estate are converted into NFT, buyers and sellers can easily trade through the blockchain platform. This method can not only improve asset liquidity, but also reduce transaction costs and intermediary fees; after the digital ownership or partial rights of artworks are NFTized, they can be transferred and traded through the NFT trading platform, providing a new way for investment and trading of artworks, solving the trust problems and geographical restrictions in the traditional art market; in the field of supply chain management, by recording the identity information of each link and supplier of products in the fields of luxury goods, agricultural products, etc. in NFT, the source and quality of each commodity can be traced; certain financial assets (such as bonds, equity, fund shares, etc.) can also simplify the asset trading process after being converted into NFT, and improve the liquidity and transparency of traditional financial assets; in the insurance industry, by digitizing insurance contracts or policies into NFTs, customers can more conveniently manage, trade or transfer their insurance rights and interests, and improve the transparency of insurance contracts.

However, in addition to dealing with legal and regulatory issues, the application of NFT in the RWA field also faces risks such as market acceptance and technical security, but it provides innovative solutions for the management, trading and financing of real-world assets.

Consumer Applications

As consumers' demand for personalization, uniqueness, and virtual identity increases, NFT has shown great potential in the field of consumer applications, which can fundamentally redefine the interaction and value exchange logic between brands and consumers, effectively promote the growth of the fan economy, and promote the popularization of NFT in the consumer field. Consumer applications of NFT are not limited to digital art or rare items, but can also be applied to digital identity, brand loyalty, membership rights, games, virtual goods and other products.

For example, Web2 brands such as Nike and Adidas can use NFTs as a substitute for membership cards or loyalty points. Consumers can use these NFTs to enjoy exclusive/exclusive offers, activities and services, and even resell these NFTs on the secondary market; Decentraland and The Sandbox allow users to purchase virtual land NFTs, and users can build, develop, lease and sell their own virtual stores, entertainment venues, museums and other digital assets in the virtual world; music platforms such as Audius and Royal also allow NFTs to be used as proof of ownership of music and art works, which not only provides direct benefits to creators, but also allows consumers to own unique versions of music and enjoy rights such as future copyright revenue sharing; NFTs can be used as digital event tickets. After purchasing NFTs, consumers can obtain the qualifications to enter concerts, sports events, art exhibitions and other activities. This method increases the anti-counterfeiting and transparency of tickets and provides consumers with a unique interactive experience; Web2 consumer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Rtfkt have begun to try to use NFTs to participate in virtual fashion and digital clothing activities. Consumers can use NFTs to purchase limited edition virtual clothing, shoes, accessories, etc. to show their personality and identity in the virtual world.

Social Network

NFT has great potential to reshape the interaction model of social media and social platforms, especially in terms of personalization and the construction of virtual identities. For example, NFT can be used as a symbol of personal identity, representing the user's unique achievements, preferences and identity; social platforms can integrate NFT markets to allow users to buy and sell digital goods, artworks or other NFT assets, enhancing the interactivity and social experience within the platform; NFT can also provide a foundation for decentralized social networks to decentralize and decentralized governance, allowing users to truly own and control their own content creation and sharing, while directly obtaining economic returns from platform activities.

Public Chain

Looking at the current development status of NFT on mainstream public chains such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, high gas fees, strict restrictions on block size, slow confirmation speeds, and scalability bottlenecks have all posed significant limitations to the widespread application of NFT. In order to meet these challenges, some projects have begun to seek innovative paths such as cross-chain and L2.

For example, the rise of multi-chain ecology means that NFT is no longer constrained by a single public chain. By breaking down the barriers between chains, a more efficient asset transfer and trading environment will be achieved, injecting new vitality into the liquidity and popularity of NFT. L2 solutions play an important role in expanding NFT's transaction processing capabilities and reducing high transaction costs, making NFT transactions and creations affordable to more users. In addition, emerging public chains such as Polygon and Solana are also constantly optimizing NFT's transaction speed and security with their advanced architecture design and innovative consensus mechanisms, providing users with a smoother, safer and more efficient NFT experience.

Conclusion

The key to NFT's evolution from a simple digital collectible to an asset class with greater diversity, liquidity and market potential is to fully retain and strengthen its unique cultural connotations and personalized social identity attributes. At the same time, the NFT market also needs to actively seek integration with a wider range of asset classes and application scenarios. This will not only help enhance the practicality and investment value of NFT, but also promote its recognition and popularity in a wider range of application scenarios, thereby opening up new growth space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.5472-3.98%
Humanity
H$0.03959-6.53%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019887+10.63%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007574+13.26%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04011-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.