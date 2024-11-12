Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK

PANews
2024/11/12 10:28
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5134-9.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002081+0.67%
Wink
LIKE$0.009638-4.13%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006078-1.17%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Last week, Trump's victory blew the horn of the crypto bull market. As Bitcoin took the lead in breaking through the historical high, market sentiment became more and more positive, and investor confidence gradually recovered, paving the way for the acceleration of the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies. Unlike in the past, under the background of the gradually tightening global regulatory environment, the focus of this bull market has shifted to innovation and competition within the compliance framework.

A new cycle is bound to bring about a new narrative. For a long time, "compliance" was not a business that everyone could do. It was a consensus that it was costly and well-received but not popular, and there were naturally high barriers. But we must also face up to the fact that the era of regulatory arbitrage in Web3 has ended. After Trump was elected as the new president of the United States, he will inevitably lead a "policy bull market". "Compliance funds" from traditional financial institutions will enter the market as an incremental amount, which also means that the capital structure and competition landscape of the crypto market will undergo profound changes.

Based on this market background, HashKey Group announced that it will launch the ecological token HSK on HashKey Global, which is also the world's first "compliant ecological currency". As a carrier of the value of the entire HashKey ecosystem, the continuous empowerment of HSK will attract extensive participation from users in the global Web3 community.

Looking at the market, the well-known compliant exchange Coinbase has not yet issued a coin, and although offshore exchanges have platform coins, most of them are not compliant yet, and the space will become smaller and smaller in the future. In this way, HashKey, which is "compliant from the first day of birth", seems to have chosen to use HSK, the world's first compliant ecological coin, to explore the innovative boundaries of compliant business. This move is bold.

But just like Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, who invested in Ethereum ten years ago, this is not a "snap shot" deal, but a "long-planned deal". According to the official introduction, HSK is not a simple " platform coin " of the exchange , but an " eco-coin " . The role of HSK is like the blood of HashKey , which revitalizes the entire HashKey ecosystem through continuous oxygen injection and energy supply, transportation value, and more.

The huge HashKey business empire takes 10 years to produce one coin, and HSK is the value capturer. The new round of value gears has already started turning.

Take it slow, it's faster

To understand the value support behind HSK, we must first understand the various pieces of the HashKey business empire.

Over the past few bull and bear markets, HashKey has established a global licensed exchange, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services and other fields. At the beginning of this year, HashKey Group completed a nearly $100 million Series A financing, with a valuation of more than $1.2 billion. Whether in terms of life cycle or business top-level, almost no project can surpass it.

Among them, the exchange business is the castle and core pillar of HashKey, and its compliance and high threshold constitute an insurmountable barrier. Tokensaition, Cloud and Capital are moats, and HashKey is committed to building them deep and wide, and has formed a huge ecosystem. HashKey Chain connects all existing ecosystems in series to form a system that can promote collaboration among strangers on a large scale. All ecological links promote each other and jointly provide nutrients and vitality for the castle business.

Let’s first talk about HashKey’s original intention - HashKey Capital. As one of the world’s top institutional asset management companies, HashKey Capital was established in 2018 and is also known as the “Asian a16z”.

According to reports, HashKey Capital will manage $1 billion in funds in 2024, and has invested in more than 600 blockchain projects, including recent investments in well-known projects such as Berachain, Babylon, Aethir, and Catizen. In the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Bosera HashKey Ethereum ETF issued this year, HashKey Capital served as a deputy fund manager and jointly issued them with Bosera International. The positive externalities and good reputation that HashKey Capital has built over a long period of time have helped the brand build an indestructible moat.

The moat effect also helped HashKey develop its core business, which is HashKey 's castle - compliant exchanges. HashKey has compliance licenses in Hong Kong, Bermuda, Japan, and Singapore. The most well-known of them are two compliant exchanges, HashKey Exchange and HashKey Global.

HashKey Exchange started applying for licenses in 2019 and obtained licenses No. 1 and 7 in 2022. Judging from the development of major exchanges in the market, although HashKey Exchange is a latecomer, the brand effect of HashKey Group has made HashKey Exchange quickly accepted in the local market of Hong Kong and established a good reputation among overseas Chinese customers around the world. At present, the total transaction volume of HashKey Exchange has exceeded HK$535 billion, and the capital is about to exceed HK$6 billion. It is already the largest compliant virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

The time is neither long nor short. HashKey Exchange has been in Hong Kong for 5 years, accompanying the Hong Kong Web3 market to improve step by step, and crossing the river by feeling the stones together with the regulators. Today, the Hong Kong virtual asset market has entered the development stage from the prudent review period, and will even become a new compliance model for global virtual asset transactions in the future. HashKey Exchange has always been a "learning committee member" in it.

HashKey Global, an offshore compliant exchange that obtained a Bermuda license this year, has grown rapidly. It has achieved profitability within two months of its launch. As of November 11, according to the latest data from Coingecko, HashKey Global ranks 7th in global transactions, becoming one of the fastest growing licensed exchanges in the world in 2024.

Of course, the value of a compliant exchange is not just a few licenses, but also the key to supporting a series of unique compliance scenarios. For example, HashKey’s current main advantage of the fiat currency channel is irreplaceable, and in the future it may even be able to build a global banking channel, which has already begun to emerge in Hong Kong. For another example, narratives such as RWA , Payfi , and stablecoins all need compliance as a support to play their golden shovel role.

In addition, although the hidden costs and time costs of compliance are very high, which discourages many companies, the barrier advantages it brings are also huge, and it also has a " time compounding effect " . With the two flagship exchanges as anchors, HashKey has opened up the layout of the global matrix of Chinese compliant exchanges.

Based in Hong Kong, with a global perspective. In the regulatory competition in various places, HashKey is more easily accepted by locals due to its good reputation, and often requires a shorter review time before business development. This is the invisible advantage of native compliance - regulatory trust. For example, when applying for a scarce Bermuda license, it took only 3 months to pass the review. According to public information, HashKey has applied for licenses in Dubai, Europe and other places, and is expected to land at the end of this year or early next year.

The Eastern Coinbase is about to emerge. For reference, according to the latest data, Coinbase's market value has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, and its daily trading volume has reached 13.5 billion US dollars, which has far exceeded the overall market value of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The "similar views" layout of HashKey and Coinbase is bound to be full of imagination. According to CMC data, the current daily trading volume of HashKey's two exchanges is 150 million US dollars. Based on the proportion, the market value of HashKey Exchange has exceeded 1.4 billion US dollars. It is expected that with the passing of the era of regulatory arbitrage, compliant exchanges will further replace the market share of non-compliant exchanges. In the current market structure, the market share of non-compliant exchanges, compliant exchanges and Dex is approximately 75%, 15% and 10%, so it is inferred that compliant exchanges still have at least 75% of market development space.

Take it slow, it will be faster. Compliant innovative business models need time to accumulate. After years of hard work, the HashKey exchange sector will reap the rewards in this round of compliance policy bull market. Currently, the population of the Web3 industry is about 560 million. If compared with the 6 billion population of the Internet, it is roughly estimated that the overall business still has more than 10 times the space.

In addition, HashKey Group's Tokenisation, Cloud and other businesses are also closely linked. HashKey Tokenisation, a tokenization service provider, creates liquidity for Web and Web3 projects at all stages and provides unique assets for compliant exchanges, becoming a bridge connecting the real economy, supporting innovative technology and helping the construction of financial markets. The Tokenisation business has participated in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Ensemble project sandbox and will promote the development of industry standards for the tokenization market in Hong Kong.

HashKey Cloud provides professional, stable and secure blockchain services to global customers. Its node verification services cover more than 80 mainstream public chains, and its asset management scale reaches 1.2 million+ ETH, ranking top three in Asia and top ten in the world. ETH ETF Staking, which is being explored globally, can be completed perfectly within the company's business by HashKey Capital and HashKey Cloud, and is expected to become a new business growth point.

According to public information, HashKey has recently launched the public chain HashKey Chain. After a year of comprehensive internal testing, it has been opened to public testing. Users and developers can participate in the test through the official website hsk.xyz and become early supporters of long-termism. Thus, a full-stack encryption ecological platform has been formed.

It seems that HashKey's current business scale has far exceeded the US$1.2 billion valuation at the time of financing.

Ten years to develop an “eco-coin”

HashKey has always been the one who understands Web3 best in traditional finance and the one who understands compliance best in Web3 .

Among them, HSK reflects the value of the entire HashKey Group , shouldering the mission of building a bridge between encryption and traditional finance, connecting and integrating these two financial systems.

Ten years of hard work to make a coin, what is different about this coin? Regardless of the fact that "platform coins" have always been a hot business in the industry, for early investors, there is only a difference between making more and less money. On top of this, HSK has surpassed the concept of "platform coins" understood by ordinary investors, and has created the world's first "compliant ecological coin", empowering value in all business scenarios of HashKey.

First of all, HSK, as the native token and Gas token of HashKey Chain, will enable the long-term development and sustainable growth of the ecosystem. From the perspective of HashKey's benchmarking against Coinbase , HashKey Chain is the "HashKey version " of Base . As a full-stack crypto ecological platform, HashKey Chain is committed to helping Web2 companies seamlessly enter Web3, supporting core areas such as BTCFi, stablecoins, payment finance (PayFi) and physical assets (RWA). At present, the HashKey Chain ecosystem has attracted more than 150 projects, enabling companies to quickly experiment and deploy Web3 projects and connect global users by integrating payment, tokenization, lending and trading solutions.

In addition, as a medium for rewards, governance and transaction fees, HSK will be widely used in platform service fee payment, exclusive token priority purchase, public chain governance and decision-making, value-added services, cross-platform ecological cooperation, custody fee discounts or exemptions, node verification rewards, and research report releases. Users holding HSK will be able to enjoy a full range of encryption services from trading, investment to application deployment, connecting every core business of HashKey.

As the industry involution intensifies, technical, background and narrative theories are no longer the golden signs. The market is gradually turning to more practical value indicators, such as real adoption rates and revenue growth. The " value " given to HSK by the HashKey business landscape is destined to be fundamentally different from most of the " price coins " on the market that are at their peak.

In terms of token distribution, HashKey has also made many " long-term " attempts, such as de-firming, de -VCing , and returning to the community.

In the initial fundraising stage, HSK distributes initial chips through "gifts" and "ecological rewards" to reduce the actual circulating market value so that people who are truly passionate, make significant contributions and have a long-term vision can participate in the investment and share the benefits. In addition, in order to prevent the value dilution caused by token rewards, HSK introduces a destruction mechanism, which uses 20% of the platform's business profits to repurchase and permanently destroy HSK to ensure a steady increase in market value.

According to the HSK white paper, the total supply of HSK is 1 billion, of which 65% is used to support mid- and long-term ecological construction, 30% is allocated to the team, and 5% is used as a reserve fund. During the financing period, HashKey chose equity financing instead of issuing tokens to avoid short-term market fluctuations caused by VC selling pressure and ensure long-term development.

Eliminating the false and retaining the true, and crossing the cycle, are the strengths of the HashKey team. As the Web3 compliance market further expands, HashKey will surely be the leader. Therefore, the value foundation built by the core business lines of HashKey Group listed above is only static data. The value of HSK comes not only from the initial application itself, but also from the potential brought by HashKey's high growth rate.

This is not just a story about an “eco-coin”, but a journey about value creation and long-term growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.5472-3.98%
Humanity
H$0.03959-6.53%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019887+10.63%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007574+13.26%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04011-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.