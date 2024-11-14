PA Daily | Polymarket is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; 0G Labs completes $40 million seed round of financing

PANews
2024/11/14 19:07
RWAX
APP$0.003893+2.79%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
U
U$0.01103+0.36%
SEED
SEED$0.001048-1.22%

Today's news tips:

Polymarket is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly allowing U.S. users to place bets on the platform

FTX co-founder Gary Wang develops software tool to help US government detect fraud

India arrests key suspect in $230 million WazirX hack

OpenAI plans to release an AI agent tool codenamed "Operator" in January next year

Binance will launch spot trading pairs such as ACT/FDUSD and NEIRO/USDC on November 15

BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Expands to Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, OP, and Polygon Chains

0G Labs completes $40 million seed round of financing, with participation from OKX Ventures and others

The cumulative trading volume of US Bitcoin spot ETF has exceeded US$500 billion

Regulation & Policy

Polymarket is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly allowing U.S. users to place bets on the platform

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Polymarket was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly allowing U.S. users to place bets on the platform. The FBI issued a search warrant for Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan and seized his mobile phones and electronic devices. According to an agreement reached with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2022, Polymarket is required to prevent U.S. traders from trading on the platform. Polymarket said in a statement that the company will "stand up for ourselves and our community" and accused the FBI of a politically motivated search. The company said: "Polymarket is a completely transparent prediction market that can help people better understand the events that matter most to them, including elections."

U.S. prosecutors: FTX co-founder Gary Wang developed software tools to help the U.S. government detect fraud

According to Bloomberg, like his former FTX colleagues who have become witnesses for the U.S. government, Gary Wang provided "outstanding" assistance to federal prosecutors in their case against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of the crypto exchange FTX. In their argument for leniency, prosecutors said Wang created "tools" to help the U.S. government detect other frauds. "Wang also provided substantial assistance - and took steps to correct past mistakes in the process - using his extraordinary computer programming skills to detect potential fraud in the stock and cryptocurrency markets," federal prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents filed on Wednesday. "Unlike other co-conspirators, Wang did not lie to customers, lenders or investors, nor did he spend his customers' money." While prosecutors did not make a specific sentencing recommendation, the filing asked the court to consider Wang's outstanding cooperation. Prosecutors also said Wang was the first FTX insider to cooperate with prosecutors, even though there was little written evidence linking Wang to the fraud. It is reported that Gary Wang is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20 for his role in the FTX collapse.

Republicans win enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, a sweeping victory in the general election

The Republican Party won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, securing a sweeping victory in the general election and securing their control of both houses of Congress and the White House, according to Jin10. The Republican Party earlier gained control of the Senate.

Bloomberg: The British government plans to announce a regulatory plan for the crypto industry this month to reassure companies about their prospects for development in the country

India arrests key suspect in $230 million WazirX hack

Indian police have arrested West Bengal resident SK Masud Alam, accusing him of involvement in the WazirX hack, BeInCrypto reported. Earlier this year, the hack caused WazirX to lose more than $230 million as customers were unable to withdraw their funds. Alam is accused of creating a fake account under the pseudonym Souvik Mondal, which he allegedly sold to hackers via Telegram. The account was later used to attack crypto exchanges. The Indian police's charges point to a lack of cooperation from Liminal Custody, the company responsible for securing WazirX's digital wallets. Liminal reportedly did not provide key information despite repeated requests, raising concerns about its security measures.

AI

OpenAI plans to release an AI agent tool codenamed "Operator" in January next year

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence agent tool code-named "Operator", which is scheduled to be released in January 2025. The tool will be able to automatically perform tasks on the user's computer, such as writing code or booking a trip.

According to people familiar with the matter, OpenAI leadership announced in an internal meeting on Wednesday that the tool will be launched as a research preview and open to developers through an API. The plan is part of a broader push by the AI industry to develop "agent" software, which aims to allow AI agents to complete multi-step tasks with minimal supervision. Previously, Anthropic and OpenAI's investor Microsoft also launched similar AI agent tools, and Google is also developing similar products.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted at the move toward “agents” in a Reddit Q&A last month.

Project News

Binance Launchpool and Pre-Market Trading to List Usual (USUAL)

According to the official announcement, Binance Launchpool has launched the 61st project - Usual (USUAL), a decentralized fiat stablecoin issuer. Users can put BNB and FDUSD into the USUAL reward pool on the Launchpool website after 08:00 (ET) on November 15, 2024 to receive USUAL. The USUAL event will last for a total of 4 days. The website is expected to be updated within about twelve hours of this announcement before the event opens.

Binance pre-market trading will list Usual (USUAL) and open USUAL/USDT trading market at 18:00 (ET) on November 19, 2024. The end time of pre-market trading and the spot listing time will be announced later, so please stay tuned for announcement information. Eligibility for participating in Binance pre-market trading depends on the country or region where the user resides. The maximum position limit for an individual is 40,000 USUAL.

The total and maximum supply of Usual (USUAL) tokens is 4 billion, the Launchpool token reward is 300 million (7.5% of the total token supply), and the initial circulating supply at the time of Binance listing is 494.6 million (12.37% of the total token supply).

Three Arrows Capital seeks to increase claim against FTX to $1.53 billion

According to Cointelegraph, the liquidators of the defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are trying to amend their claims against FTX, increasing their claims from $120 million to $1.53 billion. The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital claim that two weeks before the hedge fund collapsed, FTX liquidated and seized their assets on the platform to settle a debt of $1.33 billion. The hedge fund claims that these transactions are "avoidable and unfair" and have caused damage to Three Arrows Capital creditors. Three Arrows Capital believes that the liquidation should be invalid, accusing FTX of underestimating transactions and violating trust and contracts. Three Arrows Capital also claims that FTX delayed providing necessary information, forcing Three Arrows Capital to parse raw data to calculate losses. As a result, Three Arrows Capital said it could only confirm the liquidation amount in August. However, FTX responded that an unnamed individual associated with Three Arrows Capital initiated the liquidation of assets, and FTX has not yet identified this person. The court will hold a hearing on November 20 to discuss Three Arrows Capital's motion to modify its claims.

ZKsync's proposal to "distribute 325 million ZK tokens to DeFi users within 9 months" has been approved by on-chain voting

The ZKsync community has voted on the chain to pass the TPP 001 proposal "Distribute 325 million ZK tokens to DeFi users within 9 months", which proposes to distribute 325 million ZK tokens within 9 months, of which 300 million will be distributed to users through six minters (with an upper limit of 50 million each), and the other 25 million tokens will be managed by four minters to cover management and unforeseen costs. The proposal aims to establish a DeFi liquidity center on the ZKsync Era and improve the liquidity of all interoperable ZK chains (Elastic Chain).

Korean DAXA members decide to terminate trading support for Radiant Capital (RDNT)

According to an official announcement from Bithumb, members of the Korea Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) will terminate trading support for Radiant Capital (RDNT). Since the project foundation did not submit explanatory materials on the reasons for the designation of trading warning stocks, and after reviewing the losses caused by the security incident and the public position of the foundation, it was determined that it did not meet the standards for maintaining trading support, so it decided to stop trading support. Bithumb will end trading support for RNDT at 15:00 local time on December 12, 2024. It is reported that the Korea Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) is composed of the five major crypto exchanges in South Korea, namely Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and Gopax.

Binance will launch spot trading pairs such as ACT/FDUSD and NEIRO/USDC on November 15

Binance will launch ACT/FDUSD, ACT/USDC, NEIRO/USDC, PNUT/BTC, PNUT/FDUSD and PNUT/USDC spot trading pairs at 16:00 (ET) on November 15, 2024.

Coinbase Wallet to Launch “Tap to Pay” Crypto Solution Soon, and Base to Achieve L2 Interoperability in Months

According to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Wallet is about to launch a "Tap to Pay" crypto solution to join the competition with Cash App, Venmo, PayPal and other fast payment companies. Jesse Pollak, head of Coinbase Wallet and founder of Base, revealed in an interview that this feature is "currently in the internal alpha stage" and the full release is "coming soon." In addition, Pollak hopes to integrate 50 countries and regions into Coinbase Wallet by the end of 2025. Pollak pointed out that part of the integration will involve connecting user bank accounts to Coinbase wallets. At the same time, Pollak said that Base is seeking to solve the Ethereum Layer2 interoperability problem in the "next six months." Although there are multiple cross-chain solutions between the Ethereum mainnet and Ethereum Layer2, Base and other Ethereum Layer2s are still decentralized. Pollak said that this problem is being "quickly solved" through two important specifications-namely ERC-7683 (which introduces interoperability standards for cross-chain transfers) and RIP-7755 (which enables trustless execution between chains).

Some Phantom iOS users have experienced app resets, and the official urged users to use mnemonics to restore their wallets

Solana Eco Wallet Phantom said in a post on X: "A small number of iOS users are experiencing app resets. These users can restore their wallets using mnemonics. A new iOS app update has been launched to prevent this from affecting any other users." According to posts on social media earlier on Wednesday, some iOS users reported that after downloading the recent Phantom update, their Phantom wallets were automatically logged out and inaccessible. This problem seems to affect users who did not back up their mnemonics.

Musk: DOGE's stable inflation rate is not a bug, but a feature

DOGE founder Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) posted on the X platform: "If you want to eliminate the inflation of Dogecoin, the code is on line 146 of the GitHub code base, returning 10000*COIN; you can change it there, make a pull request, and convince the community and miners to use the new version. Don't bother me now." Musk commented on the X platform: "I think the stable inflation rate of Dogecoin is a feature, not a bug, which means that the inflation rate will be reduced in a certain proportion." Shibetoshi Nakamoto replied: "I agree that it is very suitable for use as a currency because it has a stable and predictable inflation rate, which decreases in percentage terms, much lower than the US dollar."

Coinbase has launched dogwifhat (WIF) in the early morning

Coinbase Assets tweeted that it has added dogwifhat (WIF) to its coin listing roadmap today. Update: dogwifhat (WIF) is now available on Coinbase.com and the Coinbase iOS and Android apps. Coinbase customers can log in to buy, sell, exchange, send, receive or store these assets.

Upbit to List Pepe (PEPE) in Korean Won Market

According to the official announcement, South Korean crypto exchange Upbit will list Pepe (PEPE) in the Korean won market, and trading will begin at 11:30 local time today.

Coinbase acquires Utopia Labs team to accelerate on-chain payment deployment

According to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase announced that the Utopia Labs team will join its Ethereum second-layer network Base to accelerate the development of on-chain payments for Coinbase Wallet. The stablecoin studio Utopia Labs has extensive experience in on-chain payments and will help Coinbase achieve its vision of low-cost and fast global on-chain payments in the future. Data shows that the transaction volume of stablecoins reached 8.5 trillion US dollars in the second quarter of 2024, with more than 1.1 billion transactions.

BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Expands to Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, OP, and Polygon Chains

According to the Securitize announcement, BlackRock announced that its US dollar institutional digital liquidity fund (BUIDL) will launch new share categories on multiple blockchains, including Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism's OP mainnet and Polygon. The fund was originally launched on the Ethereum network in March 2024 and tokenized by Securitize.

Cardano Foundation spends $23.7 million in 2023, with ADA as the main asset holding

According to CoinDesk, the Cardano Foundation released its first "Financial Insights Report" for 2023, revealing that the total expenditure for the year was US$23.7 million. Among them, US$19.22 million was used for operations, education and ecosystem promotion, and another US$4.55 million was for center operating costs. Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard said that the report reflects the foundation's commitment to transparency, showing resource allocation and its role in promoting the development of Cardano. As of December 31, 2023, the Cardano Foundation had total assets of US$478.24 million, of which 82.5% was ADA, 10.1% was BTC, and the rest was US dollar liquidity. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has risen 109%, while ADA has fallen 9%. In addition, Cardano's governance token soared 35% over the weekend after founder Charles Hoskinson announced that he would assist the Trump administration in formulating encryption policies.

Financing News

Digital asset trading infrastructure provider Wyden completes $16.4 million Series B financing

According to Bitcoin.com, digital asset trading infrastructure provider Wyden announced the completion of a $16.4 million (CHF 14.5 million) Series B financing round, led by French fintech investment company Truffle Capital, with new investors such as Postfinance, SBI-Sygnum-Azimut Digital Asset Opportunity Fund and Fivet Fintech also participating. Existing investor C3 Venture Capital also participated in the financing. Wyden said it plans to use the investment to accelerate the expansion of banks, brokers and exchanges. It also plans to enter markets that regulate digital asset operations like traditional financial services. In addition to integrating another 20 banks, brokers and exchanges, Wyden also plans to strengthen its various functions and development centers in Poland. Wyden has been expanding its customer base, especially among regulated banks and brokers in Europe. It is actively seeking to cooperate with more banks and brokers to seek crypto licenses in various European countries.

0G Labs completes $40 million seed round of financing, with participation from OKX Ventures and others

According to The Block, Crypto-AI startup 0G Labs announced that it has received $290 million in new financing, including $40 million in seed round financing and $250 million in token purchase commitments. The project aims to build a decentralized AI operating system (dAIOS) to support the development of on-chain AI applications. Investors in 0G Labs include Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Bankless Ventures, Animoca Brands and its co-founder Yat Siu, Polygon and its co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Stanford Blockchain Fund, Abstract VC, Alchemy, Blockdaemon, Foresight Ventures, etc. 0G Labs co-founder and CEO Michael Heinrich said that the token commitment will be used for the ecological development of the 0G protocol, and the token is expected to be listed on the exchange next year. The current total financing amount has reached $325 million. The new funds will support the team to expand to 80 people and promote ecological projects such as developer incentives, hackathons and community building.

Important data

The U.S. Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $147 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 6 consecutive days

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$510 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 6 consecutive days

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$174 million

Grayscale disclosed that its Bitcoin Mini Trust and Ethereum Mini Trust had net inflows of more than $1 billion three months after listing

BTC breaks through $93,000, hitting a new all-time high

Tether Treasury mints 2 billion more USDT

A Bitcoin address that has been silent for 7 years transferred 2720 BTC in the early morning, equivalent to about 245 million US dollars

According to iChainfo monitoring, the Bitcoin address (1Law...9YMQ) that has been silent for seven years transferred 2,720 BTC five hours ago, with a total value of approximately $245.14 million. This is about 20 times higher than the value seven years ago.

The price of Squirrel Meme Coin PNUT increased by 447.9% in 24 hours, and its market value exceeded 2 billion US dollars

Coingecko data shows that the squirrel-based meme coin PNUT is now trading at $2.29, up 447.9% in 24 hours, and its market value has increased to $2.277 billion. This morning, Musk used the "peanut" emoji again when commenting on the news that "Costco was asked to recall 80,000 pounds of butter."

The cumulative trading volume of US Bitcoin spot ETF has exceeded US$500 billion

According to The Block, the cumulative trading volume of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has exceeded US$500 billion since its launch in January 2024. This milestone coincided with the single-day trading volume of BlackRock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF hitting a new high of US$5 billion. Since this week, Bitcoin ETFs have received a net inflow of US$2.4 billion.

The trading volume of spot Bitcoin ETF has grown rapidly since its launch in January, exceeding $100 billion in March this year and reaching $200 billion in April. As the crypto market pulled back, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between $50,000 and $70,000 for several months, until Trump's recent victory drove the price above $90,000, pushing ETF trading volume up again. BlackRock's IBIT fund currently has a market share of 67% and an asset management scale (AUM) of $41.1 billion.

In addition, the trading volume of the US Ethereum spot ETF has also increased since its launch in July, with a single-day trading volume of US$702 million on November 13 and a cumulative total of US$22.3 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.5472-3.98%
Humanity
H$0.03959-6.53%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019887+10.63%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007574+13.26%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04011-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.