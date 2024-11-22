The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

PANews
2024/11/22 15:36
Core DAO
CORE$0.48-6.56%
PAIN
PAIN$1.1286-6.68%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Author: Zen, PANews

Recently, except for meme tokens which have always been the focus of the market and DeSci which has emerged as a new trend, most other tracks have performed tepidly. Among them, Web3 games, which have not seen the wealth effect for a long time, have become one of the worst performing assets in the past period of time, and the valuations of newly issued tokens have almost all plunged sharply. However, the Open Loot platform token OL, which immediately soared after its launch on OKX, is an exception.

According to OKX market and CoinMarketCap data, OL surged immediately after it was launched on the exchange at 9 pm on November 19. The trading volume in the first two hours exceeded 130 million US dollars, and the price soared from 0.0677 US dollars to 0.118 US dollars, nearly doubling. Then in the next two days, OL rose to a maximum of 0.16 US dollars. As of 2 pm on November 22, the price of OL had adjusted back to around 0.107 US dollars, with a circulating market value of about 128 million US dollars and a FDV of 530 million US dollars.

Created by Big Time core team

Open Loot is a Web3 game distribution platform and market that is committed to providing infrastructure support for mid-core to hardcore games, solving common pain points in blockchain games, such as usability, scalability, and compliance. Currently, Open Loot mainly manages all infrastructure, encrypted and non-encrypted item sales and rentals for the AAA-level MMORPG blockchain game Big Time. According to official data, the platform has had more than 2.7 million transactions in the past year, with a total transaction volume of more than 32 million US dollars.

In fact, the Open Loot platform is basically led and built by the core team of Big Time Studios, and the staffing of the studio is also luxurious in the Web3 game industry. Its core development team comes from game giants such as Electronic Arts and Tencent, and well-known game project teams such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, and League of Legends, and has rich production experience. The founder Ari Meilich is also the co-founder of the metaverse platform Decentraland.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

For players, the smoothness of the gaming experience is one of the most important factors, and the complexity of Web3 integration often affects the overall experience. Open Loot aims to get rid of the typical obstacles in Web3 games, including connecting to crypto wallets, paying gas fees, or waiting for transactions to be settled. Through its patented Vault technology, players can buy and sell Open Loot NFTs without paying high gas fees, while retaining the flexibility to mint them on the blockchain. In addition, Open Loot's NFT market is also built for Web3 games, providing features including NFT leasing, non-crypto game currency markets, and a comprehensive history of NFT prices and activities.

With Open Loot's experience in providing technical and marketing support to Big Time, the platform will also be able to provide a lot of resource support to developers and partners. On the one hand, Open Loot's ready-to-use technical solutions provide a full set of development tools from game launchers to cryptocurrencies to help developers meet player needs and improve player experience; on the other hand, Open Loot can fully apply the operational experience and expertise accumulated from Big Time to ensure that Open Loot's partners can get comprehensive guidance in various fields such as marketing and token design. Compared with the chain game ecosystem that provides blockchain infrastructure, Open Loot's differentiation lies in its greater focus on supporting Web3 game operations and distribution solutions.

$OL and Token Economics

Open Loot's platform token $OL is designed to increase user engagement and streamline activities across all Open Loot games. OL tokens will provide players with early access to games, discounts on premium NFTs and rewards for obtaining rare assets and completing challenges or participating in special events. For game developers, $OL is an effective tool to connect with players. By leveraging and integrating $OL rewards, developers can increase player engagement and retention through competitive games, social features, and targeted promotions.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

$OL is an ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum blockchain, with a supply limit of 5 billion tokens. Players who deeply participate in the Open Loot ecosystem can convert their earned points OLRP (Open Loot Reward Points) into $OL starting from November 19, with a conversion ratio of 100 OLRP = 1 $OL.

According to the project, it is launched with a fair distribution model to ensure that tokens will not be distributed to Open Loot team members or investors, so as to achieve true community drive. The distribution method is:

  1. User rewards (50%): user rewards and game studio activities;
  2. Marketing and Community (20%): Marketing and community activities, including a program for users to earn OLRP before the $OL token is released;
  3. Finance and Ecosystem (30%): Ecosystem growth, liquidity, and financial provision.

Platform third-party games

As mentioned above, the Open Loot platform supports third-party game developers in addition to Big Time, and currently offers 5 games in addition to this flagship blockchain game.

Boss Fighters

A free arcade shooting game that combines virtual reality (VR) and traditional PC. The game is set in a futuristic arena and provides a unique asymmetric multiplayer experience. Players can choose to play as a powerful VR Boss, sweeping across the battlefield and showing absolute dominance; or they can play as a flexible PC Fighter and fight fiercely with the VR Boss through superb operations and clever strategies. The combination of these two completely different gameplays creates a dynamic and strategic battle scene for players.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Worldshards

A sandbox life simulation MMORPG set in the fantasy world of Murrlandia. WorldShards reimagines MMORPG gameplay with a non-level progression system. Freed from traditional constraints, players can explore any path, from battling powerful monsters to mastering the art of crafting. WorldShards is currently in Early Access, offering players the opportunity to try the game and experience how the gameplay works. As part of this exclusive Early Access, players can purchase unique assets including islands and access keys, which are essential to enter and explore the game, and are traded on the OpenLoot platform.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

The Desolation

A fast-paced third-person shooter set in a future where humanity is on the brink of extinction, it takes players into a world overrun by a powerful alien force called the Shadow. Players take on the role of Chimera, elite mercenaries dressed in customizable Exo armor, leading their forces to take back Earth. Available on PC and mobile platforms, the game supports 3-player co-op combat. Dungeons are some of the toughest challenges in the Badlands, featuring complex mechanics, random elements, and powerful bosses. These final encounters require careful planning and teamwork, and defeating the dungeon boss will earn players rare and powerful equipment, including legendary and mythical items.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Shatter Point

An action RPG mobile game with PVP and PVE game modes and an interactive narrative-driven world. To compete and succeed in the game, players must demonstrate their skills and develop themselves over time to gain additional in-game resources and reach higher levels for each character for a more interesting gaming experience. Player avatars in the game world are called heroes. They start with different base attributes and can be further modified by equipment and traits acquired during the game. NFT heroes retain their level at the end of the season, but the level of non-NFT heroes resets to 1 after each season. Players can have an unlimited number of heroes, but can only use one at a time.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

One Tap

A free first-person shooter. One Tap's control scheme is designed to be intuitive and suitable for both FPS veterans and newcomers. Movement is controlled by the WASD keys, allowing for smooth navigation through the game's various maps. Tactical moves such as crouching, sprinting, and jumping add depth to player movement. Game modes include Deathmatch, where players kill each other, Gun Master, where players' weapons proficiency is tested, Search and Destroy, which requires teamwork and strategy, and Exterminator, which adds PvE elements.

The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%. A detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0188-3.50%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.5472-3.98%
Humanity
H$0.03959-6.53%
Flux
FLUX$0.2146-4.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019887+10.63%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007574+13.26%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04011-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15656-2.41%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.