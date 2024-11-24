PA Daily | Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor acquires approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million; Musk tweeted the same meme "WOULD" and it skyrocketed

Today's news tips:

1. Trump nominates former government policy adviser Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture

2. Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor will acquire approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether for $600 million

3. Musk tweeted that he liked the "WOULD" meme, and the market value of the token with the same name exceeded 20 million US dollars

4. ZKasino project borrowed 8 million DAI to buy 2301 ETH last night. Currently, a total of 19.589 million DAI has been borrowed to buy 5801 ETH.

5. Tether minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6

6. Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin may reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, and Dogecoin may reach $1

7. A whale invested $1.023 million in ai16z 15 times and currently has a floating loss of $290,000

Regulatory News

China Securities Regulatory Commission issued eight financial industry standards including the "Communication Guidelines for Regional Equity Market Blockchain Common Infrastructure"

According to the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued eight financial industry standards, including the "Communication Guidelines for the General Infrastructure of Blockchain in Regional Equity Markets". The financial industry standard "Communication Guidelines for the General Infrastructure of Blockchain in Regional Equity Markets" stipulates the communication guidelines between the general financial infrastructure based on the "supervision chain-local business chain" two-layer architecture and the existing systems of the regional equity market, and clarifies the systems, main data objects, business scenarios and operation instructions involved in the six types of communication protocols, including user registration agreement, asset registration agreement, fund mapping agreement, asset mapping agreement, transfer management agreement, and settlement management agreement. The formulation and implementation of the standard is conducive to giving full play to the supporting role of the "supervision chain-local business chain" two-layer blockchain architecture for existing business systems and promoting the transformation and docking of existing business systems.

Trump nominates former administration policy adviser Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary

According to Jinshi, US President-elect Trump nominated Brooke Rollins, a former policy adviser to the Trump administration, as Secretary of Agriculture. Trump said in a statement that Brooke is committed to supporting American farmers, defending American food self-sufficiency, and restoring small American towns that rely on agriculture.

Project News

The ZKasino project borrowed 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night. Currently, a total of 19.589 million DAI has been borrowed to buy 5,801 ETH.

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the ZKasino project borrowed another 8 million DAI to buy 2,301 ETH last night. Currently, a total of 19.589 million DAI has been borrowed from Aave to purchase 5,801 ETH, with an average price of $3,377.

According to previous news , ZKasino misappropriated the funds that were to be returned to users and used leverage to go long on ETH on the chain.

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, and Dogecoin could reach $1

Arthur Hayes predicted in his latest podcast that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by the end of this year, and may reach $250,000 by the end of 2025, and Dogecoin may reach $1. In addition, he suggested that people who are experiencing the bull market for the first time should remain rational and cash out in time. If they always hold the emotion of "I can make more", they may eventually lose the wealth they already have.

Sources: Wall Street financial services firm Cantor will acquire approximately 5% ownership interest in Tether

The Wall Street Journal reported that sources revealed that Wall Street financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald agreed to acquire 5% of the shares of stablecoin issuer Tether in 2023, and the 5% stake was worth up to $600 million when the agreement was reached. This may mean that Tether will gain more political support, as Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick was appointed as US President-elect Donald Trump's Secretary of Commerce on November 19. Tether's largest shareholder Giancarlo Devasini once said: "Lutnick will use his political influence to try to resolve the threats facing Tether."

Earlier news , Wall Street financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald plans to promote Bitcoin financing and lending business. In December last year , Howard Lutnick, CEO of Wall Street bond trading giant Cantor Fitzgerald, highly praised the stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) in an interview with CNBC. Lutnick described himself as a "big fan" of Tether and mentioned that he holds Tether's treasury bonds. "Lutnick also mentioned, "They have a lot of treasury bonds, they are now over $90 billion, so I am a big fan of Tether." In February last year, it was reported that more than half of Tether's stablecoin reserves are managed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ethereum L2 Network Movement: Parthenon testnet has ended with a total of 681 million transactions

The Ethereum L2 network Movement, based on the Move language, said that the Parthenon testnet activity has ended. The Movement testnet has accumulated 681 million transactions, 15.8 million active addresses, and 63 apps online.

Earlier news revealed that the Ethereum L2 network Movement, which uses the Move language, officially launched its public testnet.

CryptoQuant CEO: Bitcoin market does not seem to have formed a bubble yet, BTC may rise to $141,000

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said on the X platform that the Bitcoin market does not seem to have formed a bubble yet. The market value has not increased significantly relative to the cumulative on-chain capital inflow. Based on the current realized cap, it may rise to $141,000. The realized cap is steadily increasing every day.

Realized market cap measures the total capital inflow into the Bitcoin market. It is calculated by adding up the value of all Bitcoins at the price at which they last moved on-chain. Historically, market cap tends to exceed realized market cap during bull markets, peaking as retail investors join in. In bear markets, market cap typically falls below realized market cap.

Musk tweeted that he liked the "WOULD" meme, and the market value of the coin with the same name exceeded 20 million US dollars

Musk said on the X platform that he liked the "WOULD" meme. Influenced by this news, the token of the same name quickly rose to over $0.025, and the market value exceeded $20 million.

Tether spokesperson: We have a professional relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald, and the claim that its CEO Lutnick influenced regulatory actions is nonsense

According to The block, a Tether spokesperson said: “Tether’s relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald is a purely professional one based on managing reserves. The claim that Howard Lutnick’s joining the transition team somehow means he has an influence on regulatory actions is nonsense.”

Jupiter: The first Jupuary vote will open on November 25, seeking 70% support

Jupiter said on the X platform that the first Jupuary vote will take place on November 25, and the team is seeking 70% approval. If the requirement is not met, the team will quickly conduct a new vote until the required approval milestone is reached. Jupiter added that this is one of the most important votes in its history and one of the most interesting votes in the history of the DAO.

Important data

Two pizzas ordered with 10,000 Bitcoins in 2010 are now worth $978 million

As Cointelegraph reported, programmer Laszlo Hanyecz ordered two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins in 2010. At current market prices, the two pizzas would cost more than $978 million.

Tether minted 5 billion USDT in the past three days, and the net minting volume has reached 13 billion since November 6

According to Spot On Chain, Tether minted 3 billion USDT on Ethereum and Tron networks 6 hours ago. In the past 3 days, Tether minted 5 billion USDT and injected 2.83 billion USDT into the cryptocurrency market. Since November 6, its total net minting has reached 13 billion USDT.

A smart money who traded ETH bought 366.5 WBTC 7 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the smart money that had been swing trading 17 rounds of ETH bought 366.5 WBTC using 35.82 million USDT 7 hours ago, at an average price of $97,751.

A whale built a position of $11.46 million in JTO, making it the asset with the highest holding value.

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 5E2d6...BpkPq withdrew 3.22 million JTO from Binance 12 hours ago, with an average price of $3.66, and has now become the asset with the highest holding value. JTO is the project token of Jito Network, the MEV infrastructure of the Solana network. The Dune data panel shows that Jito MEV's single-day income on November 11 was as high as 6,900 SOL (1.45 million US dollars); and the explosive growth of the Solana ecosystem this year has also caused the price of JTO to rise by 119% in the past year.

A whale invested $1.023 million in ai16z 15 times and currently has a floating loss of $290,000

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the whale DZsGo...YjG2L entered the market through fomo when ai16z reached its peak on November 19, and kept buying as the price dropped. He has now covered his position 15 times and invested $1.023 million; his average cost was $0.2044. Due to the controversial remarks made by the founder of ai16z this morning, his floating loss reached as high as $535,000, nearly halving.

A whale lost $385,000 due to the MATL token crash

According to Onchain Lens, a whale lost $385,000 due to the MATL crash. MATL, the token promoted by AI16Z, fell by 94%, resulting in a huge loss of about $385,000.

5 days ago, whales bought 12.91 million MATL ($399,000) at 1,650 SOL.

Just 5 hours ago, the whale sold all of his MATL for just $14,000, receiving 743,000 MUSTARD tokens.

