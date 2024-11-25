Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

2024/11/25 11:29

Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

Author: Weilin, PANews

The BZX Exchange of the Chicago Board of Trade (Cboe) recently submitted applications for four Solana ETFs. With the end of the US election day, Trump will take office, and the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has announced that he will resign in January next year, the regulatory environment for cryptocurrency ETFs is expected to usher in major changes, creating new opportunities for the approval of the Solana ETF.

Analysts believe that the SEC will return from a "law enforcement-based" to an "information disclosure-based" regulatory model. If the Solana ETF is approved, it will stimulate huge demand in the crypto ETF market. As the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market value, Solana, despite the lack of support from a mature futures market and the potential obstacle of being judged as a security, is steadily advancing its ETF application process in anticipation of the new regulatory environment.

Four institutions are competing to apply for Solana ETF, which was once "almost impossible"

On November 22, Cboe BZX Exchange documents showed that the exchange proposed to list and trade four Solana ETFs on its platform. These ETFs were initiated by Bitwise, VanEck, 21Shares and Canary Funds, and were classified as "commodity-based trust fund shares" and submitted in accordance with Rule 14.11(e)(4). If the SEC formally accepts it, the final approval deadline is expected to be early August 2025.

Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the following cryptocurrencies are also awaiting ETF approval:

• XRP ETF: Canary Capital, Bitwise and 21Shares have submitted applications.

• Solana ETF: Canary Capital, 21Shares, Bitwise and VanEck are seeking approval.

• Litecoin ETF: Canary Capital has submitted an application.

• HBAR ETF: Canary Capital has submitted an application.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, said on November 21 that there was news that at least one issuer had also attempted an ETF application for ADA (Cardano) or AVAX (Avalanche).

At present, some industry insiders believe that the Solana ETF has a higher chance of being approved than other ETFs.

However, just three months ago, it was publicly reported that CBOE had removed the 19b-4 applications for two potential Solana ETFs from the "Pending Rules Change" page on its website. At the time, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas commented that after Cboe removed the Solana ETF's 19b-4 application from its website, the Solana ETF had little chance of being approved. But now, the new regulatory environment may bring significant changes.

Expected regulatory changes: SEC will return to a regulatory model based on information disclosure

After the US election day, President-elect Trump and the most crypto-friendly Congress in history will take office . SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who has criticized the crypto industry, will resign on January 20, 2025, which has brought more optimism to crypto supporters.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, said he believes the Solana ETF is very likely to be approved by the end of next year. “It looks like the SEC is communicating with the issuer about this product, which is obviously a positive sign.”

Alexander Blume, CEO of Two Prime Digital Assets, agreed with this view, saying that if publishers are not very sure that they will succeed, they will not waste time and money doing it.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, which first applied for the Solana ETF, said, “It was the SEC under Gary Gensler that broke the long-standing rule-oriented traditional process and regulated through law enforcement. Returning to the conventional system based on information disclosure will bring more possibilities for innovation. I think the possibility of launching the Solana ETF by the end of next year is very high.”

However, in contrast to VanEck's optimism, Robert Mitchnik, head of BlackRock's digital assets division, which currently has the largest Bitcoin ETF, said the company has little interest in crypto products other than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to step down in January 2025

Gensler will step down as SEC chairman on January 20, the same day Trump is inaugurated. Recently, these news have boosted the crypto market, with Bitcoin prices continuing to hit record highs as they hit the $100,000 mark.

Data shows that the SEC set a record in fiscal year 2024, filing 583 enforcement actions and obtaining a financial compensation order of $8.2 billion, the highest amount in SEC history. This represents a 14% increase in enforcement actions compared to 2023. Among them, cases involving cryptocurrencies, private equity funds, and other high-risk financial misconduct are the agency's priorities. Now, Gensler's resignation is expected to reverse the crypto regulatory environment.

Alexander Blume, mentioned above, said: “Through regulated traditional financial channels such as banks and exchanges, institutional and retail investors will be able to access cryptocurrencies through ETFs, which will open up pools of funds that did not exist before. This is like replacing a (small) swimming pool hose with a (big) fire hose, which means that the potential market momentum is enhanced and speculative trading may also have a greater impact.”

Solana has strong growth momentum, but what potential application challenges does it face?

Boosted by the meme market, Solana has seen significant growth this year. Solana's native token SOL broke through the previous all-time high of $259.96 set at the end of 2021 on November 23, reaching $263.83, with a market value of $121.1 billion, making it the fourth largest cryptocurrency.

What application obstacles will Solana ETF encounter? Looking back at the previous Ethereum ETF application, in the approval statement of the Ethereum ETF, the SEC adopted an analysis framework called "Ark Analysis Test", which was provided by the Ark Fund and adopted by the SEC. The framework lists several key reasons for the final approval of the Ethereum ETF: First, the existence of futures trading: the approval of spot ETFs must be based on a mature futures trading market, especially an officially recognized exchange such as CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange). Secondly, the deviation between the price of the futures ETF and the spot price cannot be too large. This proves that the market will not be manipulated by the spot ETF. In addition, a certain degree of market maturity is required. Futures ETFs have been running for some time and have performed stably, which further supports the maturity and stability of the spot market.

Rob Marrocco, Vice President and Head of Global ETF Listings at CBOE, pointed out that the only feasible way to bring Solana ETFs to market is to launch Solana futures ETFs first and then pave the way for spot ETFs. He further stated that even if Solana futures ETFs are launched, they will need to go through a period of trading to establish a performance record, which may be a long process and may ultimately take a lot of time to complete.

Although Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF have been approved, they have a big difference from Solana: Bitcoin and Ethereum are both traded on the regulated Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures, which the SEC can monitor. Solana was listed as one of the 19 unregistered securities when the SEC sued Binance and Coinbase Global Inc. in 2023, which also brought legal obstacles to the approval of SolanaETF.

Nevertheless, Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, previously pointed out that VanEck believes Solana (SOL) is a commodity, similar to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This view is based on an evolving legal perspective, where courts and regulators have begun to recognize that certain crypto assets may behave as securities in the primary market, but are more like commodities in the secondary market.

Sigel further mentioned that Solana has made significant progress in decentralization over the past year; the top 100 holders currently control about 27% of the supply, a significant decrease from a year ago. The top 10 addresses now hold less than 9%. Solana has more than 1,500 verification nodes in 41 countries, operates more than 300 data centers, and has a Satoshi coefficient of 18, surpassing most of the networks it monitors. The upcoming Firedancer client will further enhance decentralization and ensure that no single entity can dominate the blockchain. He believes that these advances make Solana's decentralized features more prominent, more like digital commodities such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Sigel also mentioned a key legal precedent - the 2018 U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) v. My Big Coin case. In this case, MBC's defense argued that the token was not a commodity because there was no futures contract associated with it. However, the U.S. District Court disagreed with this view, arguing that under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), the definition of commodities is very broad, including all commodities, articles, and all services, rights and interests related to these commodities, and these commodities may have futures contracts in the future.

Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

Sigel believes that this precedent may apply to Solana, indicating that even if Solana does not have futures contracts, it can still be considered a commodity. This classification is crucial to the approval of the Solana ETF because it provides Solana with a legal basis to be recognized as a commodity, allowing Solana to enter the approval process for commodity ETFs.

As a result, he said that ETF approval does not necessarily require an active futures market. Although the relevant futures markets have low trading volumes, ETFs for shipping, energy and uranium already exist. "We think it can be approved even without the CME futures contract." He said that market surveillance sharing agreements between exchanges could be an alternative.

If approved, the next question is how much demand there will be for the spot Solana ETF. Grayscale Investments already operates the Grayscale Solana Trust, which currently manages about $70 million in assets. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart believes that since Solana's market capitalization is about 6% of Bitcoin, demand for the ETF will grow proportionally, and it is expected that the total demand will eventually reach about $3 billion.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

