The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

PANews
2024/11/26 10:04
Notcoin
NOT$0,002083+0,48%
Powerloom
POWER$0,01122+0,17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,836-3,02%

The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

Author: Weilin, PANews

Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Wall Street financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, was appointed by Trump as the next U.S. Secretary of Commerce on November 20 and is currently awaiting Senate approval. However, this crypto supporter, who was previously known to outsiders to have close ties with the custody business of stablecoin issuer Tether, was exposed that his company Cantor Fitzgerald reached an agreement with Tether last year to invest in Tether and obtain about 5% of its shares.

There are doubts that Lutnick will be able to avoid violating the transition team's own code of ethics, which is consistent with U.S. federal conflict of interest guidelines and requires transition team members to recuse themselves from matters that could directly conflict with their own financial interests or the interests of organizations with which they are involved in business.

According to the latest news, Howard Lutnick said he will resign from Cantor once the Senate confirms his appointment as Commerce Secretary and plans to divest his interests in his company to comply with government ethics regulations.

The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

Wall Street billionaire Howard Lutnick has a dual role

Howard Lutnick was recently nominated as the US Secretary of Commerce, an appointment that has attracted widespread attention and controversy. He is not only the chairman and CEO of Wall Street financial giant Cantor Fitzgerald, but also the co-chairman of Trump's transition team. Lutnick's task is to select 4,000 new appointees for Trump's administration, including antitrust officials, securities lawyers, and national security advisers with global experience. However, he did not completely withdraw from the management of his financial enterprises while on the transition team.

This dual role has raised concerns about conflicts of interest. Max Stier, president of the nonprofit government management organization Partnership for Public Service, said the Trump team's actions "seriously crossed the line." He pointed out: "They have strayed far from the entire process and rules structure, which are established to ensure that future leaders are serving the public interest and not their own private interests."

Critics say Lutnick's companies, including financial services firm Cantor and brokerage firm BGC Group, are involved in almost every industry of the U.S. economy, from health care to technology. Lutnick is chairman of the publicly traded Newmark Group, which provides consulting services to commercial real estate around the world. Cantor and BGC's clients may be affected by a wide range of government policies and regulations, such as Trump's desire to maintain low corporate tax rates and the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decisions on new drug approvals. Lutnick has publicly defended stablecoin issuer Tether in the face of questions about its financial soundness.

In addition, Lutnick also relies on the help of lobbyist and fundraiser Jeff Miller. Miller has close ties with Trump's circle and congressional Republicans to assist Tether's affairs in Washington. Since the end of last year, a subsidiary of Lutnick's holding company Cantor Fitzgerald has paid Miller's lobbying firm $300,000. Miller also helps Lutnick establish connections with members of Congress.

Cantor’s “deep cooperation” with Tether sparks controversy

Cantor reached an agreement with Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, last year to invest in Tether and acquire about 5% of its shares. According to the Wall Street Journal, Cantor values these shares at about $600 million. Tether currently holds billions of dollars in U.S. Treasury bonds through Cantor's custody business. According to people familiar with the matter, this custody relationship brings Cantor tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, Cantor is in talks with Tether to seek funds to support its recently announced Bitcoin financing business. Under the plan, Cantor will initially provide investors with $2 billion in Bitcoin mortgage loans and plans to further expand the scale of the project.

After Lutnick was appointed, Cantor's role has become more and more in the spotlight. Lutnick once proudly claimed that Tether allowed Cantor to fully review its funds. However, critics pointed out that this "trust model" is contrary to the "don't trust, verify" philosophy advocated by the crypto industry.

A recent Politico report noted that some “Trump insiders” were concerned about Lutnick’s mixing of personal business interests with government duties. The report said that during a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Lutnick’s discussions, which were supposed to focus on the work of the transition government, touched on regulatory issues affecting his business interests, including his relationship with Tether.

Ethics experts have also expressed concerns about Lutnick's potential new role, believing that his Tether background could affect the Trump administration's selection of financial regulators. Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer in the administration of former President George W. Bush, pointed out: "Letting a crypto industry person be responsible for selecting financial regulators is tantamount to inviting trouble."

Competition among stablecoin issuers: USDC may gain more advantages in the regulatory field

On November 24, a Tether spokesperson said: “Tether’s relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald is strictly a professional one, based on the management of reserves. The claim that Howard Lutnick’s participation in the transition team somehow meant influence over regulatory actions is untrue.”

On November 25, Howard Lutnick said that he would resign from Cantor, BGC and Newmark after approval by the Senate. Howard Lutnick is currently the CEO of Cantor. He plans to hand over the company's Tether business relationship to a colleague, and the candidate is said to be his son Brandon Lutnick.

It remains to be seen whether Tether can use Lutnick’s long-standing relationship with Trump to prevent legislation or criminal charges that could favor USDC, or even preserve its assets under Cantor’s management.

Although Tether's market capitalization ($120.1 billion) is much higher than USDC ($34.3 billion), USDC may gain more advantages in the regulatory field, such as becoming the first stablecoin approved by the European Union's Crypto-Asset Market Regulation Act (MiCA) this summer. Tether has criticized MiCA regulations (such as requiring 60% of reserve assets to be deposited in EU banks), believing that these regulations increase risks.

In the United States, Tether is allegedly under regulatory scrutiny for anti-money laundering issues. Compared with Circle, Tether has been questioned for its transparency. Tether has not yet conducted an independent third-party audit of its billions of dollars in fiat currency reserves (mainly U.S. Treasury bonds), while Circle has at least published detailed CUSIP numbers for its reserve assets, which is seen as a step towards transparency.

Currently, there are several stablecoin-related bills in the U.S. Congress, which may be put on the agenda in the post-election "lame duck session" (the period from the election to the opening of the new Congress). These bills may provide advantages for "payment stablecoins", and this wording is generally interpreted as being more favorable to Circle's USDC rather than Tether's USDT.

A Circle executive noted at a congressional hearing in February that “opaque stablecoin issuers” could be exploited by terrorists and illegal organizations. While she did not mention Tether and Cantor by name, another lawmaker was outspoken in criticizing Cantor for providing Tether with access to the U.S. financial system.

In addition, Circle's influence in US politics is growing, and its major donors, such as Fairshake's political action committees, have provided campaign funds for many pro-cryptocurrency lawmakers. If these lawmakers enter Congress, legislation related to USDC may be easier to pass, and Tether may face more scrutiny.

Looking ahead, Lutnick has put Cantor’s relationship with Tether in the spotlight of the public and lawmakers, which could have complex implications for his future role in government. Tether’s dominance in the stablecoin market and the controversy it has caused have also brought more variables to the legislative, regulatory and competitive situation in this field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01887-5,04%
Major
MAJOR$0,15574-2,73%
SIX
SIX$0,01971-3,80%
MAY
MAY$0,05002-5,53%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000669+33,80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01887-5,04%
LightLink
LL$0,01378-1,85%
SUI
SUI$3,5271-4,37%
Humanity
H$0,03918-7,61%
Flux
FLUX$0,2132-5,41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019754+10,21%
Metaverse
ETP$0,0007577+13,36%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,04-0,94%
Major
MAJOR$0,15574-2,73%
SIX
SIX$0,01971-3,80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager