GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

PANews
2024/11/28 15:27
RWAX
APP$0.003893+2.69%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0183-0.54%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21089-4.86%

Author: GCR Research Team

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Fantom was a big success story for DeFi in 2021, with a TVL of up to $8 billion. But when lead developer Andre Cronje left and the bear market hit, Fantom lost its former glory. Now Cronje is back, and Fantom has been rebranded to Sonic. This is not just a name change, but a new beginning.

This article will explore Sonic’s core innovations, market response, and whether it will open the road to redemption for Fantom.

GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

What is Sonic

Sonic is more than just a new name for Fantom. Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, said it’s a complete reboot. It’s a new chain based on new technology, using a brand new but fully EVM-compatible virtual machine. The team is building a new blockchain from scratch because they can’t make the changes they want to the old one. “You can’t rebuild a flying airplane,” Kong explained. “It’s much easier to build a new airplane on the ground and then take it into the air.”

The new chain will process 10,000 transactions per second, with confirmation times of less than a second. This is much faster than the L2 networks that Sonic wants to compete with. While L2 is growing in popularity, with $34 billion locked up, Sonic believes there is a fundamental problem with their model. According to Sonic Labs, these networks live off the money earned from sorter fees, which, in their opinion, should go to developers - the people who actually build useful applications. In their view, the value created by application developers is not being compensated.

To solve this problem, Sonic puts developers first. Its core feature is the ability for developers to earn up to 90% of the gas fees generated by their applications. In addition to this, Sonic will give developers real control over their applications. They can set their own fee structure and create a smoother payment experience for users. Everything in Sonic is built around this idea: to provide developers with tools and incentives to build better applications. The chain allows developers to focus on innovation instead of learning new tools by supporting languages such as Solidity and Vyper.

Sonic will launch in December 2024, joining a field of fast blockchains such as Solana, Sui, and Aptos. While it does not have the security of Ethereum like L2, it offers something unique - the speed of a modern chain using Ethereum's familiar tools. This puts Sonic in an interesting position: it is built for developers who need more performance than L2s can provide, but want to stick to the Ethereum development environment. Currently only Sei offers this, while Monad attempts to achieve this. Therefore, in addition to Ethereum L2s, these two chains may be Sonic's main competitors.

How does the technology work?

Sonic Virtual Machine

To remove the bottlenecks caused by the EVM's lack of scalability, the Sonic Labs team built their own version of the EVM, called the Sonic Virtual Machine. The SVM is fully compatible with the EVM, but has improvements to how code execution is handled. When someone's code is running, the SVM converts it to a more efficient format in the client. It looks for common patterns in the code and replaces them with optimized "super instructions." This makes everything run faster without changing the way developers work. All the usual tools still work, developers can continue to write in Solidity and Vyper, and the chain still supports Geth 1.4.

Sonic consensus mechanism

Sonic uses a consensus mechanism based on directed acyclic graphs (DAGs) and adopts proof of stake. Unlike a single chain where blocks must follow each other in sequence, each validator maintains its own local collection of transaction blocks (called a DAG). When transactions come in, the validator bundles them into "event blocks" and adds them to the DAG.

Before creating a new event block, validators check two things: all the transactions in the current block, and some of the transactions they received from other validators. They then share these blocks with other validators through a process that does not require everything to happen in strict order.

GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

 Source: https://docs.soniclabs.com/technology/consensus

Unlike blockchain, this DAG-based approach does not force validators to process the current block being generated, which limits transaction speed and finality. Validators are free to create event blocks containing transactions and share these blocks with other validators on the network in an asynchronous manner, creating a non-linear transaction record. This improves transaction speed and efficiency.

When a validator creates an event block, it is propagated to other validators on the network. Once a majority of validators agree on a block, it becomes what is known as a "root event block." These root blocks are then added to the main chain, which is the final permanent record of all transactions that everyone agrees on.

The whole process takes less than a second from start to finish. Transactions go through four steps: First, the user sends the transaction. Then, the validator puts it in the event block. Next, this block propagates until the majority of validators accept it. Finally, it becomes part of the main chain. When you view Sonic through a block explorer, you only see this final main chain. All the complex work of the event block in the DAG happens in the background.

Each validator keeps its own copy of the main chain, which helps them process new blocks faster. This creates a clever balance: the DAG structure lets validators work independently and quickly, while the main chain ensures that everyone ends up with the same final record.

Sonic Token

The Sonic (S) token will be a traditional L1 token - used to pay gas fees, participate in governance, and secure the network through staking. When Sonic launches, Fantom (FTM) can be converted to Sonic (S) at a one-to-one ratio. The total supply will start at 3.175 billion Scoins, matching the current total supply of Fantom. About 2.88 billion of these tokens will be in circulation at launch.

Sonic wants to avoid early inflation of validator rewards. The chain will use the remaining Fantom block rewards instead of minting new coins for a period of four years. When half of the network is staked, these rewards (about 70 million per year) will provide a 3.5% return to validators. After these four years, the network will mint new tokens every period to maintain a 3.5% reward rate.

Developer Incentives

Sonic has created several programs to attract developers using its tokens. The Innovation Fund has allocated 200 million S tokens to help new projects based on Sonic. These tokens will be awarded as grants to developers who create innovative applications.

The Fee Monetization Program changes how transaction fees work, but only for approved applications. A normal transaction on Sonic consumes 50% of fees, pays 45% to validators, and sends 5% to the ecosystem vault. Developers can apply to join the Fee Monetization Program. If approved, their application will receive 90% of the fees it generates, and the validator will receive the remaining 10%. This structure allows successful applications to earn sustainable income while supporting network security.

airdrop

Sonic plans to distribute 190.5 million tokens through airdrops to reward past Fantom users and future Sonic adopters. The team said they learned from the mistakes of previous user incentive campaigns - the focus is not on simply rewarding a large amount of locked funds, but on actual usage. This means that applications that do not naturally require a large amount of TVL (such as DEX, NFT, games, etc.) can also benefit from the user adoption metrics of this event, not just DeFi applications like lending protocols and AMMs that require a large amount of TVL.

Fantom's historical activities and future participation in Sonic will be rewarded in this airdrop. Past significant activities may include providing liquidity, validation, holding staked tokens (such as sFTMx), and using NFTs. Future eligibility criteria may include providing liquidity on Sonic staking, deploying contracts, participating in community activities, and using bridges. The exact criteria are not yet known, but based on the information shared by the Sonic Labs team, it can be assumed that activities will receive higher rewards than passively providing liquidity.

Additionally, the “Sonic Boom” program allows 30 projects to win additional airdrop allocations to distribute to their users.

Finally, this airdrop includes a novel claiming mechanism with a 270-day vesting period. The system releases 25% of the tokens on the first day, leaving the remaining 75% as NFT positions. Users can claim the remaining airdrops at any point in time, but if they redeem early, some of the tokens will be destroyed. The longer these positions remain unclaimed, the fewer tokens will be destroyed when they are redeemed. Those who want immediate liquidity without burning their tokens can sell their NFT positions on the market.

GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?

 Source: https://docs.soniclabs.com/funding/airdrop

How has the market reacted ?

Fantom’s token has been rising slightly since Sonic was released in August 2023. The price has risen from $0.41 to $0.71, a 75% increase, while Bitcoin has risen from $64,000 to nearly $100,000, a rise of about 50%. While nothing special, it is still a good performance as Bitcoin has outperformed many altcoins in the same period. However, it lags far behind the best performing tokens such as Sui, whose price has risen 5x in the same period, from $0.7 to $3.6, and Fantom’s price has lagged behind other altcoins, especially after Bitcoin recently broke through its all-time high. This shows that the market seems to be skeptical about Sonic. The market is not enthusiastic at the moment.

The total value locked in the Fantom protocol is also lackluster. Despite the promised airdrop, the network’s TVL remains stable at around $100 million, well below its peak of $8 billion during the last bull run.

This may change when the Sonic mainnet launches, but recent history suggests caution is needed. Other networks, such as Scroll, have seen temporary spikes in activity during airdrops, but those funds have quickly evaporated once the rewards have dried up. High initial activity or TVL growth at launch may indicate short-term interest rather than lasting adoption.

Future potential

Sonic is in a crowded race, where block space is more plentiful than ever before. While Ethereum L2s may not reach the speeds promised by Sonic, they are fast enough for current needs. As a result, most Solidity developers choose to build on these L2s, while other L1 networks have difficulty attracting builders and users. Sonic will face the same challenge.

The team emphasizes rewarding developers through gas fee sharing, but this approach faces its own obstacles. History suggests that this may not be the compelling feature Sonic hopes to achieve. Major applications such as Uniswap, Aave, and Raydium have built successful businesses without gas rebates. NEAR Protocol tried a similar approach with little success, and it was ultimately not its developer incentives that brought NEAR back to life, but its focus on AI applications. This challenge is compounded by Sonic’s expected low transaction fees, which will reduce the value of gas rebates.

For Sonic to succeed in the long term, it needs to attract applications with its superior speed and scalability. Think of today’s DeFi protocols, perpetual DEX, DePIN network, and complex financial applications. The elements to achieve this goal are already in place - a large amount of development and incentive funds, a well-designed incentive plan, and one of DeFi’s most inspiring leaders, Andre Cronje. The team seems to understand this, and Andre Cronje is actively seeking cooperation with credit card companies and international banks.

Simply becoming another high-speed blockchain hosting a Memecoin casino will not ensure lasting success. While such events may provide early momentum, Sonic needs to establish itself in a well-defined niche where its performance is what matters most. From the team’s carefully crafted incentive campaigns and airdrops to institutional outreach, the team has some promise. But it will take more than good intentions to succeed in this competitive environment. Sonic’s future depends on translating these plans into practice to demonstrate the true value of its high-performance infrastructure.

Related reading: Fantom is about to launch a new chain Sonic. Can coin swap + MEME activate the ecosystem?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.53%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.85%
SUI
SUI$3.5271-4.37%
Humanity
H$0.03918-7.61%
Flux
FLUX$0.2132-5.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019754+10.21%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007577+13.36%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04-0.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager