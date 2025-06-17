Meme is weak, AI takes over

By Joshua Deuk

Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain

Editor’s Note:

As Bitcoin once again broke through $110,000, the market greed index continued to rise, especially the enthusiasm of the alt season was ignited again. However, the subsequent market shocks once again shattered the fantasy.

Unlike the panic in the altcoin market, Bitcoin is fluctuating and approaching $110,000 again, and Ethereum is also beginning to break through. So, what super Alpha opportunities will there be next? Is MeMe still a super crypto track?

Joshua Deuk, head of trading at Mozaik Capital, commented on the current market:

This weekend, with more time to reflect, I wanted to share some thoughts on the markets.

I don’t think the overall directional movement of the crypto market will be apparent until after September. Given macroeconomic headwinds, summer liquidity constraints, and quarter-end positioning, the real market dynamics won’t start until market participants return after the August holidays. Judging from recent market activity, most altcoin rallies have been driven by short squeezes. Traders are reflexively chasing momentum after the previous rally — but there are no real long-term holders this time. Most have already been beaten down by the market before. As expected, the vast majority of coins that have risen sharply have experienced equally sharp declines afterwards.

Ethereum unexpectedly rebounded, and the hardest-hit sectors, such as AI and MeMe coins, led the rebound. On the other hand, tokens with real-world uses, strong fundamentals, or buyback mechanisms have shown resilience—not only performing more robustly during declines, but also recovering faster. Syrup, Hype, and AAVE are good examples. SPX, although a MeMe coin, has a completely different structure. We can extract the following insights:

01 Bitcoin demand is real and lasting

Traditional capital is gradually entering through ETFs and other regulated channels.

The nature of the capital backing BTC now is completely different from previous cycles. This is why large-scale BTC liquidations are unlikely to occur unless triggered by macro events.

02 Differentiation within altcoins will intensify

Eventually, capital will flow back into altcoins — but not across the board. Only tokens with clear purpose and real use cases are likely to attract these inflows. This is why I think Ethereum will outperform Solana. Regulatory clarity, growing decentralized finance usage, deflationary structure, and staking demand combine to create a powerful flywheel effect. And, because ETH has long failed to live up to expectations, it still has fringe buyers waiting on the sidelines.

03 Venture capital-backed tokens have structural risks

Token unlocking will continue to weigh on price action. Continued selling pressure from validators and early investors amidst lack of liquidity limits upside. This is why I believe that overvalued tokens listed on centralized exchanges are not a good option going forward. Cosmos tokens in particular face continued selling pressure due to their validator reward structure.

04MeMe has structural advantages

MeMe has structural advantages in this case, no VC unlocking, fair launch, 100% attention based. It’s pure hype mechanism — just like in the first cycle, it works.

But I think that phase is coming to an end.

Pump.fun’s token generation event and the launch of Trump Coin marked the peak of MeMe Coin’s attention. After that, interest in MeMe Coin began to wane. Even in the April rally, SOL underperformed ETH — if everyone already holds SOL, who will be the marginal buyers when the MeMe Coin momentum fades?

Some MeMe coins may still do well, especially those that have become popular outside of crypto Twitter, such as on TikTok or Instagram, through charismatic figures like MURAD. These may still bring asymmetric wealth effects. But the era of "cute dog cat coins" as alpha is over. Only those MeMe coins with strong stories and strong market perceptions - things that people can collectively believe in - have real speculative value.

Ironically, exhaustion and skepticism of VC-backed tokens opens the door for fair launch Web2/3 projects to become the next wave of wealth generation opportunities.

Keeta is a great example. But to seize these opportunities, you need to be active on-chain. Big opportunities always emerge when there is information asymmetry. Once everyone knows something, it no longer pays off.

This is why I spend more time paying close attention to the on-chain market. Keeta’s success ignited the desire to find the “next Keeta”, and capital began to chase similar fair launch altcoin narratives. Just like Bonk, the guy who made a fortune of more than 10 figures by trading MeMe coins - attention leads capital.

05Next Market Trend

So, if meme coins are no longer where the opportunity lies… what’s next?

My take: AI meets cryptocurrency.

If you’ve been following my timeline, you’ll know that most of my moves during this cycle — after the early days of SOL and venture-backed tokens — have been focused on MeMe Coin and AI.

Just like the DeFi summer, most early AI projects failed after the hype. But real utility-based projects are quietly being built in this bear market.

We’re already seeing some of these projects emerge on-chain.

As profits from MeMe Coin dry up, attention will naturally turn to new narratives.

AI, with its clear usefulness, is well-suited to be the next destination.

Many AI x Crypto projects were launched fairly, echoing Keeta’s narrative.

That's why I've spent time in the quiet weeks researching and positioning myself in this area. There's no need to rush into a full position now - but I believe this area holds the biggest asymmetric opportunities if the market sees another strong rally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that, from October 8, retail investors will once again be allowed to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), marking a policy shift after more than four years of restrictions. The decision reflects what the regulator describes as an evolution in market maturity and investor understanding. UK FCA ban on retail trading in Bitcoin ETFs lifted on 8 October. It’s going to be big. https://t.co/45OZRO9vmw — Charlie Morris (@AtlasPulse) August 1, 2025 Retail Investors Regain Access to ETNs In a press release, the FCA confirms that retail consumers will be able to invest in crypto ETNs, provided the products are traded on an FCA-recognised, UK-based investment exchange—known as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE). These firms will be required to comply with UK financial promotion rules, ensuring consumers receive clear and fair information without being misled by aggressive marketing tactics. “Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood. In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA. The FCA made it clear that although crypto ETNs will become available to retail investors, protections such as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will not apply. Consumers will need to assess the risks themselves, with firms bound by the Consumer Duty to act in their clients’ best interests. Regulatory Progress in Crypto Oversight This move forms part of the FCA’s effort to build out a workable regulatory framework for cryptoassets in the UK. It follows the publication of proposals on stablecoin regulation and broader crypto market oversight. The regulator’s roadmap seeks to create structured access to digital assets without encouraging risky behavior. Despite lifting the restriction on ETNs, the FCA confirms that its ban on retail access to cryptoasset derivatives will remain in place. The agency reiterated its commitment to monitoring the evolving environment of high-risk investments, adjusting its approach based on developments in product safety, investor behavior, and global regulation. From Ban to Reform: A Gradual Policy Shift The FCA originally imposed a ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto derivatives and ETNs to retail clients in January 2021. By March 2024, however, the FCA shared a softer stance by allowing recognised investment exchanges like the London Stock Exchange to list crypto ETNs for professional investors. That softening continued into June 2025, when the regulator opened a consultation to explore lifting the ban for retail clients. With the latest rule change, the UK joins other global financial centers in re-evaluating the role of retail access to crypto-linked financial products under clearer rules and improved investor protections. Industry Reacts to FCA Policy Shift Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital, a long-standing expert in crypto ETPs, welcomes the FCA’s decision, calling it a long-overdue step toward aligning with international standards. “The FCA’s move to allow retail access to crypto ETNs on UK exchanges marks a major turning point. It brings the UK in line with global best practices—something I, along with many retail investors, have been advocating for,” said Kssis. Drawing on his experience managing regulated crypto products across Europe, he added: “We’ve seen how a strong regulatory framework can offer sophisticated exposure to crypto while still prioritizing investor protection.” Kssis describes the shift as a transformative moment for the UK market. “Until now, the 2021 retail ban effectively shut UK investors out of the regulated crypto investment wave that’s swept across Europe and the US. Many were left with little choice but to either miss out or turn to unregulated, riskier options.” He also praises the FCA’s requirement that only recognised investment exchanges—such as the London Stock Exchange—can list these products. “This ensures institutional-grade transparency and oversight that retail traders simply don’t get when accessing crypto directly,” he said. “Combined with the Consumer Duty framework and stricter financial promotion rules, this structure offers more protection than most current retail crypto platforms.”
Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

PANews2025/08/02 00:03

