PA Daily | Michael Saylor recommends Microsoft to adopt Bitcoin as a core corporate strategy; four asset management companies plan to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different protection levels

PANews
2024/12/02 18:42
Today's news tips:

Four asset management companies have submitted applications to the US SEC, planning to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different levels of protection

Michael Saylor Suggests Microsoft to Adopt Bitcoin as Core Corporate Strategy

Michael Saylor says he is confident he can convince Buffett to buy Bitcoin with Berkshire's $325 billion in cash

DeBox operating account private key leaked, loss of more than 4.87 million BOX and 31 ETH

Binance supports the MONKY airdrop plan for FLOKI and APE holders

Pump.fun's revenue plummeted 66% due to live-streaming controversy, from a peak of $33 million to $11 million

Spot cryptocurrency trading volume reached $2.7 trillion in November, the highest since May 2021

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $467 million last week, with BlackRock ETHA outperforming

Regulatory News

The Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security jointly supervised the fourth batch of major cross-border telecommunications and network fraud cases

According to the online release hall of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, in order to further curb the high incidence of cross-border telecommunications network fraud crimes and cut off the criminal chain of collusion between domestic criminals and overseas fraud groups to the greatest extent, according to the normalized listing and supervision work mechanism, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security recently decided to continue to jointly list and supervise the fourth batch of 8 major cross-border telecommunications network fraud cases, insist on digging deep into the organizers, leaders and behind-the-scenes "financial backers", severely crack down on cross-border telecommunications network fraud and related illegal and criminal activities in the country in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard social stability and the vital interests of the people. The fourth batch of eight major cross-border telecommunications network fraud cases jointly supervised this time are: (1) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Boxiang Park" in Wuxi, Jiangsu; (2) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Dianfeng Technology" in Yancheng, Jiangsu; (3) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Haozhi Park" in Shengzhou, Zhejiang; (4) the "5.27" telecommunications network fraud case in Quanzhou, Fujian; (5) the telecommunications network fraud case of "Shengyuan Group" in Longyan, Fujian and Chongqing; (6) the "11.15" telecommunications network fraud case in Jiulongpo, Chongqing; (7) the "3.21" series of telecommunications network fraud cases in Luzhou, Sichuan; (8) the "8.09" telecommunications network fraud case in Nujiang, Yunnan. The heads of relevant departments of the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security stated that the procuratorates and public security organs across the country have thoroughly implemented the important instructions and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on combating and controlling telecommunications network fraud crimes, conscientiously implemented the requirements of the "Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Law of the People's Republic of China" and other laws, and severely cracked down on cross-border telecommunications network fraud and other illegal and criminal activities and domestic collaborators in accordance with the law. In the next step, we will continue to strengthen cooperation and coordination, and fully promote various work measures of "fighting, preventing, controlling and building". We will do our utmost to arrest and severely punish the leaders, behind-the-scenes "financial backers" and core members of cross-border telecommunications network fraud criminal groups, effectively cut off the criminal chain, do our utmost to recover the stolen money and prevent losses, and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people and the safety of their lives and property.

Trump: Biden's pardon of his son is an abuse of power and misjudgment

After the White House released a statement on the same day about US President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden, US President-elect Trump issued a statement on social media criticizing Biden's behavior. Trump said in the statement that Biden's use of his power as US President to pardon Hunter Biden was an abuse of power and misjudgment.

Four asset management companies have submitted applications to the US SEC, planning to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different levels of protection

According to the Financial Times, four asset management companies have submitted applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch Bitcoin ETFs that use derivatives to reduce or protect investors' losses. These ETFs include buffer ETFs and managed floor ETFs. Institutions such as Calamos Investments, First Trust Portfolios, and Innovator ETFs have applied for products with different levels of protection, including buffer ETFs that protect 30% losses and three-month managed floor ETFs. Grayscale Investments plans to launch an ETF that covers the sale of call options on the Bitcoin spot ETF, which sacrifices some of the price increase potential but provides stable premium income.

Currently, challenges facing these ETFs include option position limits. The Chicago Board Options Exchange is about to launch Bitcoin index options with higher position limits, which may provide greater capacity for product structure. If approved, these ETFs will be listed as early as February next year.

South Korea’s crypto tax postponed to 2027, bipartisan agreement reached

According to Cryptonews, the South Korean National Assembly has agreed to delay the implementation of crypto tax until 2027, which is the third postponement of the tax since it was first proposed in 2020. The largest opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP), said it would vote in favor of the government's extension plan at the plenary session of the National Assembly on December 2.

DP had previously tried to push for an alternative bill, proposing to implement crypto taxes as originally planned in 2025, but raising the annual tax threshold to 50 million won (about $36,000) to achieve parity with the tax standards for stock transactions. However, the proposal was not supported by the ruling People's Power Party (PPP). DP leader Park Chan-dae said the decision to delay was "made after in-depth discussions" and believed that "more institutional preparations are needed" to ensure the perfection of the tax system.

NFT

Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo Launch “ForeverSkills” Digital Collectibles

According to the official announcement, Binance announced that it has joined hands with Cristiano Ronaldo (C Ronaldo) to launch the "ForeverSkills" digital collectibles. The ForeverSkills series contains eight unique digital collectibles inspired by Ronaldo's iconic football skills. Collectors can get different utilities and rewards based on the type of digital collectibles they own. The event will be held from 18:00 on December 1, 2024 to 07:59 on December 24, 2024, Beijing time. The benefits for holders include downloadable football skills tutorial videos, a chance to win a lottery for signed merchandise, and even a chance to meet Ronaldo in person.

Project News

Michael Saylor Suggests Microsoft to Adopt Bitcoin as Core Corporate Strategy

Michael Saylor made a 3-minute speech at the Microsoft board of directors. According to the Bitcoin strategy slides he released, he proposed that Bitcoin is the core opportunity for the next wave of technological innovation and suggested that Microsoft adopt Bitcoin as its core corporate strategy. He believes that Bitcoin is "digital capital" and in the current global asset market of about $900 trillion, the market value of Bitcoin is expected to grow from the current $2 trillion to $280 trillion in 2045, surpassing traditional assets such as bonds and gold.

The report emphasizes that Bitcoin far outperforms traditional financial instruments in terms of asset performance, with an annualized rate of return significantly higher than bonds and stocks, and almost no counterparty risk. Saylor also suggested that Microsoft invest part of its funds in Bitcoin to replace traditional dividend distribution and stock repurchase strategies, predicting that this move will increase Microsoft's market value by up to $4.9 trillion by 2034.

In addition, he pointed out that the global institutional support for Bitcoin is continuing to rise, including endorsements from governments, Wall Street and many prominent politicians, showing its potential to become an important part of the financial strategy of global companies. Saylor called on Microsoft to seize this opportunity and take a leading position in global digital financial innovation.

Japanese Crypto Exchange DMM Bitcoin to Shut Down Operations and Sell Assets to SBI Group Subsidiary

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin will shut down operations and sell its assets to an SBI Group subsidiary, Nikkei reported.

Moonshot Launches Solana On-Chain Meme Coin Mundi (MUNDI)

The relative unrealized profit rate of BTC long-term holders is 0.74, which is lower than the previous high.

Hyperliquid surpasses Aave in market value, jumping to 55th place in the cryptocurrency market value ranking

Binance supports the MONKY airdrop plan for FLOKI and APE holders

Binance announced that it will support airdrops of Wise Monkey (MONKY) to FLOKI (FLOKI) and ApeCoin (APE) holders. The snapshot times are APE: 08:00 (GMT+8) on November 29, 2024 and FLOKI: 08:00 (GMT+8) on December 15, 2024. The airdrop ratio is 0.35 MONKY for every 1 FLOKI and 804,828 MONKY for every 1 APE. The rewards will be distributed in proportion to the amount of coins held at the time of the snapshot.

DeBox operating account private key leaked, loss of more than 4.87 million BOX and 31 ETH

DeBox officially announced that due to the leakage of the personal EOA wallet private key of the operating account, 31.03 ETH and 4.879 million BOX were stolen. The official emphasized that this incident has nothing to do with the asset security of platform users, please rest assured. The response plan includes:

1. Stability Fund Buyback: The Stability Fund will be used to buy back the stolen tokens from the exchange, which is expected to be completed within a week.

2. Token allocation: All repurchased tokens will be injected into the BOX DAO asset pool, and the specific use will be determined by community voting.

3. Account security upgrade: After DeBox App supports multi-signature login, the operating account will be migrated to the multi-signature wallet.

4. Tracking and Accountability: A professional security company has been commissioned to conduct the investigation and asset tracking, and the progress of the process will be updated regularly. Any recovered assets will be managed through BOX DAO voting.

As reported earlier, DeBox token BOX plummeted by more than 30% this morning, with only about US$10,000 in on-chain liquidity.

Pump.fun's revenue plummeted 66% due to live-streaming controversy, from a peak of $33 million to $11 million

According to Cointelegraph, the weekly revenue of Pump.fun, a meme coin startup platform on the Solana chain, plummeted by 66% after experiencing a live broadcast controversy. According to DefiLlama data, Pump.fun's revenue peaked at $33.83 million between November 18 and 24, but quickly fell to $11.31 million between November 25 and December 1. The main reason for the decline in revenue was that the community asked the platform to disable the live broadcast function because some users performed dangerous behaviors in the live broadcast in an attempt to drive the price of its token.

Michael Saylor says he is confident he can convince Buffett to buy Bitcoin with Berkshire's $325 billion in cash

In an interview with PBD Podcast, Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Microstrategy, criticized Berkshire Hathaway's management strategy for its $325 billion cash reserves. He pointed out that the fund loses about $32 billion a year due to a negative real return of 12%, which is equivalent to a loss of $3 billion a month. Saylor believes that Bitcoin can be used as a better asset management tool to help resist inflation and currency depreciation, and calls on companies with excess cash reserves to consider including it in asset allocation. Saylor boldly stated that he is confident that he can convince Buffett to accept Bitcoin within an hour. He said, "If I can talk to Buffett alone for an hour, he will admit that Bitcoin is a good idea. Even Buffett's long-term business partner Charlie Munger may support this idea."

Metaplanet launches shareholder reward plan, giving away 30 million yen in Bitcoin, and its stock price rises 6%

Japanese company Metaplanet announced that it will launch a shareholder welfare plan in cooperation with SBI VC Trade, and will distribute 30 million yen worth of Bitcoin as a reward to 2,350 shareholders. After the announcement of the news, Metaplanet's stock price rose by more than 6%, breaking through the $2,450 level.

According to the plan, 50 shareholders will each receive 100,000 yen worth of Bitcoin, 100 shareholders will receive 30,000 yen, and 2,200 shareholders will receive 10,000 yen. Participants must meet the following conditions: hold at least 100 shares of Metaplanet as of December 31, 2024, and open a new account at SBI VC Trade between November 18, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Bitcoin will be distributed in late April 2025.

Important data

XRP surpasses SOL in market value, ranking fourth in cryptocurrency market value ranking

PANews reported on December 2 that according to coingecko data, XRP's market value surpassed SOL, ranking fourth in the cryptocurrency market value ranking. XRP rose 17.6% in 24 hours, currently at US$2.28, with a market value of approximately US$130.1 billion. SOL fell 0.3% in 24 hours, currently at US$237.13, with a market value of US$112.7 billion.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $467 million last week, with BlackRock ETHA outperforming

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $138 million last week, while BlackRock ETFs saw a net inflow of $405 million against the trend

Ripple locked 1 billion XRP into a custodial wallet early this morning

According to Whale Alert monitoring, Ripple has re-locked a total of 1 billion XRP into the custodial wallet at 2:21 and 2:22 am today, worth approximately US$1.546 billion.

Paxos: As of the end of October, the number of USDG tokens on the Ethereum network was 10,750,140

Stablecoin issuer Paxos released its first USDG attestation report, which disclosed that as of 5 pm Singapore time on October 31, 2024, the number of USDG tokens held by the USDG contract on the Ethereum network was 10,750,140, the fair value of the redeemed assets was at least equal to or greater than US$10,750,140, and the number of USDG tokens did not exceed the reported redemption asset balance.

Spot cryptocurrency trading volume reached $2.7 trillion in November, the highest since May 2021

According to The Block, the spot trading volume of the crypto market reached $2.7 trillion in November, the highest since May 2021, more than double the trading volume in October ($1.14 trillion). About 36% of the trading volume in November came from Binance, which had a trading volume of over $986 billion. Crypto.com, Upbit and Bybit followed closely behind, with trading volumes exceeding $200 billion, and trading volumes in all regions of the world showed significant month-on-month growth. In addition, the total trading volume of Bitcoin futures on trading platforms reached $2.59 trillion in November, and Ethereum futures reached $1.28 trillion, both of which were the highest since May 2021.

Data: TAIKO, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TAIKO unlocks about 20.9 million US dollars

Token Unlocks data shows that TAIKO, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

  • Taiko (TAIKO) will unlock approximately 9.29 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 11.38% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.9 million;
  • Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$19.8 million;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 p.m. Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.45% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.5 million;
  • Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 4, accounting for 0.69% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$4.9 million;
  • Dora Factory (DORA) will unlock approximately 28.57 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 2, accounting for 2.86% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.5 million;
  • Cetus Protocol (CETUS) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on December 6, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.1 million;
  • Everclear (NEXT) will unlock approximately 20.11 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 18.82% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.6 million;
  • Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am on December 4th, Beijing time, accounting for 0.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$2.4 million;
  • Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 8.57 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on December 5, accounting for 0.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.1 million.
Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.53%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.85%
SUI
SUI$3.5271-4.37%
Humanity
H$0.03918-7.61%
Flux
FLUX$0.2132-5.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019754+10.21%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007577+13.36%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04-0.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

