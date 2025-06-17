Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017742-10.93%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05577-1.08%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of the Supervisory Board of Swiss Re and former member of the Executive Committee of Boston Consulting Group, joined the board with more than 20 years of experience in financial services strategy. Vinod Kumar, vice chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone business, will help technology companies scale and expand their markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served as a director since 2018, officially became chairman. She participated in the establishment of UBS's electronic banking business. This new board of directors will promote the company's innovation and global cooperation in the field of digital asset banking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2387-7.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09731-2.67%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13781-1.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.02862+186.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55

Trending News

More

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years