Sygnum Bank Expands Board With Leaders From UBS, Vodafone, and Swiss Re to Drive Global Growth

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 16:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05577-1.08%
Vice
VICE$0.01296+0.30%

Sygnum Bank has announced the expansion of its board of directors to support its global growth strategy, welcoming industry leaders Pia Tischhauser and Vinod Kumar.

Tischhauser, a member of the Swiss Re Supervisory Board and former BCG Executive Committee member, brings over two decades of experience in financial services strategy and transformation. Kumar, Vice-Chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone Business, adds his expertise in scaling technology enterprises and entering new markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served on the board since 2018 and held various governance roles, has been formally appointed Chairwoman. This board expansion follows Sygnum’s recent achievement of Unicorn status and significant business growth, including a 1000% increase in total trades and a loan book growth of nearly 200% in 2024. Notably, Payer’s previous roles at UBS, where she was involved in founding UBS e-banking, further enhance the board’s capabilities. The new members are expected to play a crucial role in driving Sygnum’s next stage of innovation and global partnerships, reinforcing its position in the digital asset banking sector.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2387-7.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09731-2.67%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13781-1.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.02862+186.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55

Trending News

More

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years