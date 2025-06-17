Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed PANews 2025/06/17 16:11

BTC $114,533.16 -3.00% ORDER $0.1106 -7.44% AI $0.1208 -9.44%

The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.