Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 15:30
Bitcoin
BTC$114,478.45-3.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002047-4.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.009653-5.30%

Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it.

Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So

Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the institutional version of bitcoin, despite the mainstream visibility and increased adoption that the cryptocurrency has achieved as large organizations integrate it. Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, believes that behemoths like Blackrock could be preparing a takeover of bitcoin.

Costea recently warned about this hypothetical scenario on social media, assessing that it might start with the capture of the current bitcoin ticker (namely BTC, or XBT). He explained that any piece of consensus software does not enforce the current ticker, and that Blackrock could use it in a fork to convince investors of the currency’s legitimacy.

He stressed:

To support his claims, Costea reminisces about what happened in 2016 with the Ethereum split, where the newer currency adopted the known ETH ticker, while the older chain got the ETC ticker, even when it opted not to roll back the blockchain.

He further stressed that Blackrock could support this new fork by paying users to adopt its new chain, sponsoring fake activity, and finally declaring that it is the “real bitcoin.”

Costea highlighted that this might happen as bitcoin gets institutionalized and loses its grassroots appeal. “If Bitcoin loses its fundamental value as a permissionless and unstoppable payment system in order to become much more of a stonk, this kind of brand/ticker hijacking becomes possible,” he concluded.

Costea has been a critic of the “suitcoiner” movement, calling out Strategy’s Michael Saylor for his controversial positions on self-custody when he referred to part of the crypto community as “paranoid crypto anarchists.”

Read more: A Hero Falls: Bitcoin Community Blasts Michael Saylor’s ‘Paranoid Crypto-Anarchists’ and Self-Custody Remarks

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2387-7.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:38
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09731-2.67%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13781-1.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.02862+186.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55

Trending News

More

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years