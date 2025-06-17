A whale sold 2.69 million ONDO and made a profit of $123,000 PANews 2025/06/17 13:12

ONDO $0.90191 -6.63%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale exchanged 2.69 million ONDO for 2.13 million USDT at a unit price of $0.788 after holding it for 2.5 months, making a profit of about $123,000.