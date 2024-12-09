Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

2024/12/09 10:57
Memecoin
MEMES
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/9 Update:

The popularity of the chain has returned, and SOL has issued nearly 7,000 new meme disks per day
$JAIL Decentralized AI Model Testing Platform
$Dave minimalist black and white villain meme
$DAGO duck theme meme, no story, only trend
$DOGA Apple Dog

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

