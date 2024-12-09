Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

PANews
2024/12/09 18:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997-1.96%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0011018-9.38%

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

Author: Weilin, PANews

More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through innovative Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.

At the same time, Microsoft is also facing a similar proposal and will vote to evaluate the possibility of Bitcoin investment at its annual shareholders meeting on December 10. Although Microsoft's board of directors recommended that shareholders oppose the proposal, the relevant discussions reflect the potential of cryptocurrencies as investment tools for large companies and the possibility of cryptocurrencies being gradually accepted in corporate financial management and investment strategies.

Think tank proposes: Amazon should establish Bitcoin financial reserves to hedge against inflation risks

Recently, the National Center for Public Policy Research, a free-market think tank based in Washington, D.C., submitted a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that the company consider adopting a Bitcoin financial reserve strategy at its April 2025 shareholder meeting.

The proposal points out that with the increase in inflationary pressure, especially the depreciation risk associated with US dollar reserves, adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as a reserve asset can help Amazon effectively hedge against inflation risks and thus protect the long-term interests of shareholders.

The think tank cited current inflation data in its proposal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is used to measure inflation, currently shows an inflation rate of 4.95%, but the proposal emphasizes that the CPI often underestimates the actual currency depreciation, and the actual inflation rate may be twice as high as the CPI figure.

The letter states that this has severely eroded the value of Amazon’s $88 billion in cash and short-term cash equivalents. In order to protect the value of shareholders’ assets, Bitcoin (BTC) should be used to hedge this risk.

“As of December 6, 2024, Bitcoin prices have risen 131% year-over-year, outperforming corporate bonds by an average of 126%. Over the past five years, Bitcoin prices have risen 1,246%, outperforming corporate bonds by an average of 1,242%, ” the National Center for Public Policy Research wrote in the letter.

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

The proposal also mentioned that MicroStrategy shares, which hold Bitcoin, have outperformed Amazon shares by 537% over the past year. And they are not the only company to do so. Institutional and corporate adoption of Bitcoin is becoming more common: more public companies, such as Tesla and Block, have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets; Amazon's second and fourth largest institutional shareholders, Blackstone and Fidelity, respectively, offer Bitcoin ETFs to their clients; the US government may establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin in 2025.

The think tank concluded by proposing that Amazon should allocate at least 5% of its assets to Bitcoin to protect the value of its financial reserves.

MicroStrategy and its founder Michael Saylor have popularized the corporate Bitcoin financial reserve strategy, which is gradually gaining traction among companies and pension funds. According to MicroStrategy Tracker data, the company's Bitcoin holdings are currently worth more than $40 billion, making MicroStrategy about $17 billion in profits.

Microsoft to hold shareholder vote on whether to buy Bitcoin

At the same time, an important policy benefit is that the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will officially adopt Bitcoin fair value accounting for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024. Under current GAAP regulations, crypto assets are checked for impairment annually and more frequently when events or circumstances indicate that the asset is more likely to be impaired. In other words, companies holding cryptocurrencies can only report a decline in the value of their crypto assets and not an increase until the crypto assets are sold in accordance with the rules for intangible assets with unlimited useful lives. FASB's cryptocurrency update aims to change this reporting method to improve the accuracy of corporate financial statements. The upgrade of accounting standards will promote the adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset by global companies.

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

In addition to Amazon, Microsoft is also facing similar shareholder proposals. Microsoft will vote on whether to "evaluate investment in Bitcoin" at its annual shareholders meeting on December 10. The proposal was also proposed by the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy Research, but the board of directors recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal, believing that it was "unnecessary" and stated that the company's management had "carefully considered" the relevant issues.

Microsoft said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its global financial team regularly evaluates a variety of investment assets, including cryptocurrencies, for diversification and risk management. The team has also considered Bitcoin in the past, but "as noted in the proposal, volatility is a factor in evaluating cryptocurrency investments in the company's treasury applications... Microsoft has established strong and appropriate processes to manage and diversify its corporate treasury for the long-term benefit of shareholders, so this public evaluation request is not necessary."

Nevertheless, the situation may change with the rise in Bitcoin prices and the proposal of Amazon shareholders. Earlier this month, Michael Saylor gave a 3-minute speech to the Microsoft board of directors. According to the slides of his Bitcoin strategy, he proposed that Bitcoin is the core opportunity of the next wave of technological innovation and suggested that Microsoft adopt Bitcoin as its core corporate strategy. He believes that Bitcoin is "digital capital" and in the current global asset market of about $900 trillion, the market value of Bitcoin is expected to grow from the current $2 trillion to $280 trillion in 2045, surpassing traditional assets such as bonds and gold.

It is worth mentioning that if the proposal is passed, Microsoft will become the largest publicly listed crypto investment company, surpassing MicroStrategy and Tesla, and its move may have a demonstration effect on other large companies. According to the prediction platform vote, investors currently believe that the probability of this proposal being passed is not high, only 13%.

Amazon once bought a crypto domain name and is rumored to be pushing the NFT market, but is still actively exploring

Back to Amazon, the e-commerce giant has always had a complicated relationship with cryptocurrencies. Back in April 2014, Amazon decided not to accept Bitcoin (BTC), citing customer preference as the reason. Interestingly, a few months after the decision, Amazon competitor Overstock.com became the first major retail company to accept Bitcoin as a payment option, and with initial success, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne said at the time that Amazon would eventually have to "follow suit." However, despite the overall improvement in market capitalization and adoption, Amazon still insists on not accepting Bitcoin payments.

Despite this, Amazon has not completely “distanced” itself from cryptocurrencies. In May 2014, shortly after announcing that it had no cryptocurrency plans, Amazon obtained a Bitcoin-related patent that allowed the use of digital currency to pay for cloud computing services on Amazon Web Services (AWS). However, the patent was actually applied for in March 2012, and mentioned cryptocurrency only as a payment method.

In November 2017, it was reported that Amazon had purchased multiple cryptocurrency-related domains, including "amazoncryptocurrencies.com," "amazoncryptocurrency.com," and "amazonethereum.com." At the time, it was also noted that "amazonbitcoin.com" would redirect to Amazon's original URL.

Amazon also has Amazon Coin, which is not a cryptocurrency but a digital currency for Kindle e-book owners that the company launched in 2013. Despite some public interest, the coin has not been widely used.

In April 2018, Amazon won a patent for a subscription information system described as a “streaming data marketplace.” The company claims it can “identify (Bitcoin) transaction participants” for governments and law enforcement agencies. The filing was made in June 2014.

In 2019, cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Amazon Managed Blockchain. Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) is a fully managed service designed to help you build resilient Web3 applications on public and private blockchains.

To date, Amazon does not have an official NFT marketplace. However, rumors that Amazon might launch an NFT marketplace in April 2023 circulated in March 2023, but these rumors have not come to fruition.

At present, more and more large companies have begun to pay attention to how to use digital assets such as Bitcoin to hedge the risk of currency depreciation. In particular, the success of MicroStrategy shows that using Bitcoin as part of financial reserves can bring significant capital appreciation. The attitude of large companies such as Microsoft and Amazon may be the key to determining whether this strategy is widely adopted.

The adoption of Bitcoin treasury strategy will not only rely on the maturity of technology and market changes, but also require a deep understanding of risks and benefits by corporate management. In future financial management and asset allocation, whether Bitcoin can become a stable and long-term value reserve will affect the decision-making of more companies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.53%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01887-5.04%
LightLink
LL$0.01378-1.85%
SUI
SUI$3.5271-4.37%
Humanity
H$0.03918-7.61%
Flux
FLUX$0.2132-5.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019754+10.21%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007577+13.36%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04-0.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.15574-2.73%
SIX
SIX$0.01971-3.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager