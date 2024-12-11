Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

PANews
2024/12/11 10:08
Notcoin
NOT$0,002058-0,72%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062--%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9,655-3,46%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The listing fee has always been the focus of market controversy, especially the huge listing fee is often regarded as an important factor hindering market innovation. Therefore, more and more emerging projects choose DEX (decentralized exchange) as the first position, but at the same time, the risk of Rug has also increased significantly.

Recently, after successfully performing a textbook airdrop, the derivatives DEX Hyperliquid not only achieved impressive performance in many data, but also hit a new high in the spot auction price, further enhancing the platform's market advantage. With such strong data, PANews learned that many projects have already set their sights on listing on Hyperliquid.

The auction price of the listed coin increased significantly after the airdrop, and the spot trading liquidity was concentrated in HYPE

On December 6, a token ticket named "SOLV" set a new record for Hyperliquid's auction at a price of approximately US$128,000, which attracted the attention of many investors and was suspected to be related to Solv Protocol, which announced the upcoming TGE (token generation event).

According to official documents, if a project wants to launch Hyperliquid, it needs to obtain the HIP-1 native token deployment rights. HIP-1 is the native token standard established by the protocol for spot trading and creates an on-chain spot order book, similar to ERC20 on Ethereum. However, in order to obtain the right to issue new tokens, projects usually need to participate in Dutch auctions, which are usually held every 31 hours, which means that a maximum of 282 token codes are allowed to be deployed each year.

This auction fee can also be understood as the Gas fee for deployment, which is currently paid in USDC. During the 31-hour auction, the Gas fee for deployment gradually decreases from the initial price to a minimum of 10,000 USDC. If the previous auction was not completed, the initial price will be 10,000 USDC; otherwise, the initial price will be twice the final Gas price of the previous time. The introduction of this auction mechanism can not only avoid excessive speculation and irrational increases caused by excessively high prices, but also dynamically adjust the listing speed of new tokens according to demand. It is this mechanism that ensures that the number of tokens on the Hyperliquid market will not be too large, and gives priority to projects with excellent quality for listing.

Judging from past auctions, ASXN data shows that as of December 10, Hyperliquid has conducted more than 150 auctions since May this year. From the auction price point of view, Hyperliquid's airdrop has become an important turning point. The auction price before December was basically below $25,000, and even millions of dollars, and most of the token codes participating in the auction were MEME coins, such as PEPE, TRUMP, FUN, LADY and WAGMI, but this month's auction prices have risen sharply, except for SOLV, such as SHEEP's auction price of about $112,000, BUBZ about $118,000, GENES about $87,000, etc. This also reflects that the market demand and interest in Hyperliquid have increased significantly after the popularity of the airdrop.

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

However, judging from the liquidity of hundreds of HIP-1 tokens launched, they are mainly concentrated in a few projects. Hyperliquid transaction data shows that as of December 10, there were hundreds of HIP-1 tokens launched on the platform, with a cumulative trading volume of approximately US$240 million in the past 24 hours, of which Hyperliquid token HYPE accounted for 85.9% of the total trading volume, and its ecological head MEME project PURR accounted for more than 6.7%, and the total liquidity of the remaining projects accounted for only 7.4%. This is related to the fact that Hyperliquid mainly focuses on derivatives trading, and the spot market has gradually taken shape after the rise of MEME.

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

“Compared to CEX, Hyperliquid currently has very few spot products that can actually be traded. If a large project wins a Hyperliquid spot seat through an auction, it is actually a strong combination. As an on-chain exchange, we are happy to see more high-quality large projects go online or launch through auctions; the USDC funds above can also focus more on the speculation of newly launched assets.” Wu said blockchain analyst @defioasis recently analyzed.

After the airdrop, many data showed impressive performance, and it may become a strong contender for listing?

With its outstanding market performance and innovative coin listing strategies, Hyperliquid may become one of the important competitors for coin listing applications.

On the one hand, the wealth-creating effect of Hyperliquid's airdrop and the successive increases in token prices have become the best marketing tools. As the popularity of the project has surged, Hyperliquid has performed strongly in many data performances.

From the perspective of token price performance, compared with the situation of most projects opening high and closing low after airdrop, the FDV (fully diluted valuation) of Hyperliquid's token HYPE has soared all the way. According to Coingecko data, HYPE's circulating market value once reached 4.96 billion US dollars, and has now fallen slightly, and the current FDV has reached 13.21 billion US dollars, with a maximum of 14.85 billion US dollars.

At the same time, Hyperliquid has a strong competitive advantage in the derivatives DEX track. According to data from The Block on December 9, Hyperliquid's trading volume on that day reached US$9.89 billion, accounting for 58.4% of the entire track (about US$16.92 billion).

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

At present, Hyperliquid has accumulated a lot of assets. According to DeFiLlama data, as of December 10, the TVL of Hyperliquid Bridge reached 1.54 billion US dollars. With the huge asset pool of the platform, if Hyperliquid launches more high-quality projects, it may further release trading potential.

Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

In addition, from the perspective of money-making ability, Hyperliquid has demonstrated strong profitability. According to research and analysis by @stevenyuntcap of Yunt Capital, the revenue of the Hyperliquid platform includes instant listing auction fees, HLP market makers' profits and losses, and platform fees. The first two are public information, but the team recently explained the last source of income. Based on this, it can be estimated that Hyperliquid's year-to-date revenue is US$44 million. When HYPE was launched, the team used the Assistance Fund wallet to buy HYPE on the market; assuming that the team does not have multiple USDC AF wallets, the year-to-date profit and loss of USDC AF is US$52 million. Therefore, adding HLP's US$44 million and USDC AF's US$52 million, Hyperliquid's year-to-date revenue is approximately US$96 million, surpassing Lido and becoming the 9th most profitable crypto project in 2024.

The above data also demonstrates Hyperliquid's attractiveness and competitiveness in the market.

On the other hand, Hyperliquid is more transparent and fair in its listing mechanism. As we all know, the controversy over listing fees has a long history, including the recent controversy between Binance and Coinbase over listing fees. The opinions of all parties on listing fees are quite different.

The opposing view is that the rising listing fees have undoubtedly brought a heavy economic burden to the early development of the project, and often have to sacrifice the long-term development potential of the project, which in turn affects the healthy development of the overall ecosystem. Arthur Hayes once disclosed in his article that among the top CEXs, such as Binance, the highest fee is 8% of the total token supply of the project as a listing fee, while most other CEXs charge between 250,000 and 500,000 US dollars, usually paid in stablecoins. He believes that there is nothing wrong with CEX charging listing fees. These platforms have invested a lot of money to accumulate a user base, which needs to be recovered. However, as an advisor and token holder, if the project gives the token to the CEX instead of the user, this will damage the future potential of the project and negatively affect the trading price of the token.

However, the positive side believes that the listing fee is part of the exchange's operation and can be used as an effective tool to screen the quality of projects. By charging a certain fee, the exchange can not only ensure the sustainable operation of the platform, but also ensure that the listed projects have a certain economic strength and market recognition, thereby reducing the influx of low-quality projects and maintaining market order and healthy development.

In this regard, IOSG partner Jocy once published an article and made several suggestions. First, the exchange needs to strengthen information transparency and take severe punishment measures against problematic projects; second, the exchange should isolate departmental interests to avoid conflicts of interest; finally, prudent due diligence must be conducted to ensure a diversified decision-making process and say "no" to any form of project fraud.

In addition to exchanges, project parties should not rely on CEX listings, but rather on user participation and market recognition. For example, Binance founder CZ said not long ago, "We should work to reduce such 'quote attacks' in the industry. Bitcoin has never paid any listing fees. Focus on projects, not exchanges." Arthur Hayes said that the biggest problem in the current token issuance is that the initial price is too high. Therefore, no matter which CEX obtains the first listing rights, it is almost impossible to achieve a successful issuance. At the same time, for those project parties who blindly pursue listing on CEX, selling tokens to the listing trading platform can only be done once, but the positive flywheel effect formed by increasing user participation will continue to bring returns. Crypto researcher 0xLoki also wrote that the iron must be hard to forge, and any exchange will list a good enough project. If you need to accept extremely harsh terms to go on the exchange, you need to first think about the motivation of the project party: Is the project really good enough? What is the real purpose of listing on the exchange? Who will pay for the cost in the end?

Ultimately, the core issue of the controversy over listing fees lies in the transparency and fairness of the fees, as well as the sustainable development potential of the project. Compared with the opacity and high fees faced in the CEX listing process, Hyperliquid's listing auction mechanism can reduce listing costs and enhance market fairness, thereby ensuring that the assets on the platform have higher value and market potential. At the same time, Hyperliquid returns listing fees to the community, a mechanism that also helps to encourage more users to participate in transactions.

In general, in the current market environment, how to balance the listing costs and the long-term development of the project has become a core issue that the industry urgently needs to think about and solve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018705-5,92%
Major
MAJOR$0,15446-3,30%
SIX
SIX$0,01972-3,75%
MAY
MAY$0,05002-5,51%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000669+33,80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018705-5,92%
LightLink
LL$0,01376-1,92%
SUI
SUI$3,498-5,35%
Humanity
H$0,03912-7,60%
Flux
FLUX$0,2114-6,50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019623+9,55%
Metaverse
ETP$0,0007531-7,09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,04014-0,83%
Major
MAJOR$0,15446-3,30%
SIX
SIX$0,01972-3,75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"