OpenAI launches WhatsApp image generation function, which can be used through 1-800-ChatGPT

2025/06/17 08:25
PANews reported on June 17 that according to OpenAI’s official announcement, the ChatGPT image generation function is now fully available on WhatsApp, and users can use it after binding their accounts through a link. Binding a ChatGPT account will also give you more image generation times. The service is now open to all users, expanding the application scenarios of AI vision capabilities on mainstream communication platforms.

